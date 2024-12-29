West Ham United welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

Kick-off is at 5.15pm GMT.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last four matches, with Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui somewhat steadying the ship.

They’ve had to make several changes for the visit of Liverpool, however, with Lukasz Fabianski injured and Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek suspended.

Niclas Fullkrug has been benched, too.

In total, Lopetegui makes four alterations, with Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta coming into the starting XI.

As for Liverpool, Luis Diaz for Darwin Nunez is the only change.

That means Diogo Jota continues as a substitute.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Summerville, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Todibo, Irving, Scarles

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, McConnell, Elliott, Endo, Darwin, Danns, Jota

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.



