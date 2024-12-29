229
  1. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    2FTs, 0.0ITB. This is good to roll right?

    Raya
    Trent Robinson Konsa
    Salah Palmer Odegaard Rogers Semenyo
    Isak Jackson

    Fabianski Pedro Colwill Davis

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep. Pedro or Colwill playable even if needed

      1. thepancakeman123
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you sir

  2. Khark
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Do I do Pedro to Isak tonight before the price rise? I have 0.1 spare to do it now or I’ll lose the 0.1 tomorrow (providing Pedro doesn’t drop) or do I wait until the games have played out and hope I can still afford tomorrow?

    Hate putting a player in before he plays usually incase he gets injured

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Best to wait if you can afford it

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah just do it

    3. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      You gotta wait. If he gets injured tomorrow then you’ll be in lalaland

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      You are late already. Do it if you have squad depth.

  3. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Your captain for gw20?

    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lol

    2. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lol

    3. Viper
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lol

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Haaland will probably haul, but you may as well section me if I ignore Salah.

    5. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lolah

    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Isak vs Spurs would be tempting if Salah was out

    7. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haakand vs this Whu if I could afgord to buy him for free.

  4. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Plan was always to TC Salah at home vs Manchester Utd for various reasons but now left thinking whether to use it in the DGW.
    So, TC Salah
    1. vs Utd
    2. DGW

    Thanks

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      DGW

    2. Viper
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      2.

    3. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      just now

      1

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bruno and flekken to sarr and Pickford for -4 really didn t work...

    1. Viper
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same here. (Not for a hit)

      Also did Lewis -> Munoz

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes you told me to do it at 01:20 lol so I am blaming you:) only joking of course hope Sarr pays off in next 2

        1. Viper
          • 14 Years
          just now

          To be fair Sarr had over 1 XGi today so it wasn't the worst call, just not a good outcome.

          As for Pickford though....

    2. wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Flekken+Ait Nouri->Munoz+Pickford(-4) here.

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Whens Konate due back?

  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    2nd Liverpool attacker of choice?
    A) Diaz
    B) Gakpo
    C) Jota

    Wouldn't read much into Gakpo's minutes today. Diaz had just had a full rest & Gakpo had played the last couple.

    Not necessarily getting them next GW either, just curious on thoughts.

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Only one of them is first choice imo

    3. Alan The Llama
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      My thoughts are I wonder how much botox you'd need to smooth out a scrotal sac.

      A.

    4. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      don't see the appeal tbh

      Salah, TAA, VVD, Slot 3 from 4

  8. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    That’s gotta be easy save FT

    Sels
    Timber Konsa Trent
    Salah Diaz Palmer Gordon
    Isak Cunha* Wood

    4.0 Colwill Harwood 4.5

    1 FT & 3.1m ITB

    Could potentially do Cunha ➡ Watkins depending on news innit

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Watkins for just 1 game if Duran starts when returning from suspension?

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Cunha replacements - Probably comes down to Wood, Gakpo and Havertz?
    Preferences aside this week points? Reckon Wood wouldn’t be so obvious…

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Watkins also should be considered with Lei at home

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Watkins is crazy money imo

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wood is not essential but defo ticks along nicely. My next transfer

    3. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like Wood since he's against wolves and southampton in the next 3

    4. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Between Wood and Havertz for me, Wood hurts my rank bad so maybe Ill just go him, the extra cash may he a factor

  10. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Move Maddison to Kulusevski?

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It’s like dumb and dumber move

    2. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No, someone who doesn't play for spurs

  11. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Only doing one transfer for this week ... which to prioritise?

    1. Pedro to wood
    2. Timber to trent (have Gabriel)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

  12. jack88
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    So, If jackson Doesn't get yellow, his threshold will be updated to 10, right?

    1. Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Its 19 games, I haven't checked, but I assume that's the 19th.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/12/27/robinson-maddison-rogers-who-is-nearing-a-ban-in-fpl-gameweek-19

    4. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I expect him to be benched. I reckon Nkunku gets a start vs Ips

    5. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes mate.

  13. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I think Wolves won’t win any of the next 7 fixtures which will put them 18/19th place and after that they have Fulham, Bournemouth and Everton. A good chance to play the Assistant Manager chip as 2/3 teams might be 10+ places above them and they can score goals there

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      They will get some draws or wins IMO. New manager affect is strong.

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      just now

      those are tough games as well, but worth the risk for some

  14. putana
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Need to bench one. Tough choice:

    a) Robinson (ipswich)
    b) Timber (brighton)
    c) Rogers (leicester)

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        just now

        already have Gabriel. Think benching Timber can be ok if Welbeck is back

    2. Viper
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        just now

        that's where I'm leaning

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Neither, post the rest of your team

      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sels, gabriel, trent, diaz, salah, palmer, Wood, Isak, Jackson.

        Not benching any of those

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Jackson may solve your problems with YC

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't rule out Diaz if Jota is ready to start games...

  15. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    I know Messi and others are very good, but how has Salah not won a Ballon d'Or?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      He doesn't play in Spain or France? Has he won CL often?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Or for...

    2. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah has Ballon Dor periods, but he also has periods where his general play is a little bit off, but still retains fantastic stats. Even at the start of this astonishing run he wasn't playing great post GW3 international break. It's not clear cut how good Salah truly is imho. Quite a bit of nuance to it. Obviously class, but does he sit at that very top table

    3. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Generally you have to win a bunch of trophies or do really well for Country too

  16. jack88
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Since gw 13 brighton had the Most beautiful fixtures and they did the worst. 4 draws and 3 losses in last 7.
    Not just Pedro the whole Brighton team sucked

  17. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is Liverpool Everton re scheduled for 11th Feb?! Not seen it announced but it’s been mentioned

  18. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Trent likely to rise tonight?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      just now

      yes

    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

  19. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Patience paid off keeping gomez with finally a cleansheet

  20. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lads

    A) Lewis to Trent
    B) Cunha/ Solanke to Isak
    C) Pedro to Wood
    D) Save

    Sels (Fab)
    Lewis Saliba Gab Robinson (Hall)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo ( Bruno, Dibling)
    Pedro Cunha Solanke

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cunha to Isak is no brainer

      1. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You are welcome 🙂

          It is not only who you buy, it is also who you sell. Isak is biggest priority in and Cunha out. That makes it simple.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      B Cunha

  21. dshv
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    1. Colwill to Trent
    2. Pedro to Wood/Gakpo

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Both

      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Have one ft

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think you can get away with no Trent. Pool always look like they will concede

  22. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why did cunha get subbed especially if gets banned now

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Injury

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Taped a big bag of ice on his knee

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh OK.shame

  23. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    why does second chance start in gw 21?

  24. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Who are the whipping boys to target currently?

    A) West Ham
    B) Leicester
    C) Man Utd
    D) Soton

  25. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Van dijk to Trent worth a transfer? Happy with the rest of my team

  26. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Is 60 from 4 any good?

