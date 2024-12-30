86
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    4 players so far, Salah and …
    Cunha 45 mins
    Bowen 59 mins
    Gomez 36 mins in a clean sheet game

    It’s a tough game 🙂

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      You'll be grand. I don't have Bowen. Gomez and Cunha will be gone by Thursday night.

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I expect a few flags though next gameweek with Fabianski, Gomez, Cunha and Welbeck … and just one free transfer … maybe Welbeck will rise like Lazarus and actually start a game soon

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      It's ok. Last week I was going swimingly after the first half of the game week. Then Bruno the red card reindeer happened, and my other 4 players all blanked, my potential green arrows turned red.
      This week I'm off to another great start, Salah (32); Chalobah (10); Aina (8); Diaz (9); but I'm not counting my chickens after last week.
      Maybe the tide will turn for you and you'll finish the GW strongly 🙂

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Last week I had Bruno & Fabianski not making half time and a combined 0 points, so maybe 3 points from 3 isn’t so bad.

        Lots of decent players left so hope springs eternal

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A sickly trifle of bad luck thus far ; could all turn.

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Quite … but hopefully turn for the better 🙂

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Trent wouldn't have hauled if Fabianski was in goal.

    1) He wouldn't have punches the original ball away like Areola did. Seriously. What was Areola doing there?

    2) He would have saved it.

    Thank you Fabianski. Rest up and recover well.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Should be back for 21 hopefully

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      He did haul though. No point dwelling on it. If Cunha wasn't injured he could have had 10 points.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        That's right. If Sir Alex and CR7 were still at United they'd be top of the table.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      He would have saved what? Trent’s deflection? Absolutely no chance unless he’s clairvoyant.

  3. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Dunno if I should wait to see if Cunha rises as I gain 0.1 or do
    Cunha>> Wood now hmmm

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Surely wait. Wood not going up is he?

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        he is

        1. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Ah, must have changed since I last looked. Sorry. Maybe go for it then if exact cash. If they both rise though then you can still afford

        2. Ragabolly
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          maybe you should change predictors 😛

          1. Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour ago

            Class !!

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    It’s baffling why 35,000 managers have bought Cunha post week 19 deadline

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      They're looking at his price and points, no clue about injury or imminent suspension.

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      That my 35000 other teams, Im trying to get one last price rise...

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Bots

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (462 teams)

    Current safety score = 39
    Top score = 80

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  6. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Better option here? 1ft, 4.2m itb

    A. Greaves > Taa
    B. Pedro > wood
    C. Save ft

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Robinson
    Salah palmer semenyo rogers Sarr
    Isak Jackson

    Valdi huijsen pedro greaves

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      C

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Are you playing BB soon?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Not anytime soon

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          C wins atm. Plenty of games tonight to change your choices.

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            True. Cheers

  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Buy wood tonight before price rise or wait until gw is over and potential jackson yc....

  8. Clintymints
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Jota to Diaz too sideways?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      i think so

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Yeah. Neither looking too nailed on, might even sub for each other. Gakpo could impact their gametime too. Great for Slot, not for us. Might be better with more nailed non-Liverpool mid.

    3. Clintymints
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      It's a punt slot in my team however Diaz looking more nailed seems

      Prob a bit wasteful but I'd prob rather have Diaz if there was a double

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      No, Diaz will absolutely get more minutes. But he will also get rested.

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    a pedro to wood
    b amad to diaz

    for free

    cheers

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        thanks

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        just did the transfer 🙂

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        cheers, transfer now done.

    3. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Like that you’ve just done it

      Saw a twitter account saying “doing Pedro to Wood as soon as BHA game over”. Like they want an out if Pedro scores a goal suddenly.

      You either think Wood is better or you don’t IMO

  10. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    2 hours ago

    Lads I need to know is it worth doing any of these to Trent?
    ( will give me a benching headache)

    Munoz-Hall-Gabriel-Robinson-VDB

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Obviously not Gab

    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Vdb of those for me

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Would give me a benching headache though… is it worth it? considering fixtures for Liverpool next 3?

        1. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I guess you would play Trent and Gabriel every week, and 1 of the other 3 depending on fixtures?

    3. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        It's worth bringing Trent in. I'd lose one of Hall or Robinson to make the defence balanced

      • Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Caution ; Trent and Madrid ; Trent and a fit Bradley.

      • Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Avoiding benching headaches is for cowards.

        For me it’s probably more whether having 5 startable defenders is the best use of a transfer. Considering future moves as well

    4. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Price changes 30th December

      Rises: Isak 9.2, Luis Díaz 7.6, Gakpo 7.3, Iwobi 5.9, J.Murphy 5.1

      Falls: B.Fernandes 8.3, Rashford 6.6, Mitoma 6.4, Evanilson 5.9, Duran 5.8, Vardy 5.5, Strand Larsen 5.5, Smith Rowe 5.3, Onana 5.1, Longstaff 4.6, Turner 3.9

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy!

      2. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Is Turner number two?

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Yes

        2. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Matthews isn't it?

          1. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            No mate. Turner is definatly our number 2. Been on the bench for matchdays for a while now.

      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy.

      4. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy 🙂

      5. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        A shocking 3-0. Huzzah ; thanks Rainy

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          You're stealing lines from the Knight. Careful you don't get sent to the dungeon 🙂

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            Michael Knight?!?!

            1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                1 min ago

                Three Dog

        2. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers rainy

      6. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Wood is going up but so is Cunha and they will give me an extra 0.1 if I sell him after. So I’ll do nothing till next year.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Neither did.

      7. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Neale's scout notes; Tom's scout notes. Literally night and day.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Although the quotes on Cuhna are absolutely vital TBF...
          "I think it’s not bad” – Vitor Pereira on Matheus Cunha"

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            The upcoming suspension is probably more vital.

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              As to when it happens …

      8. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Palmer score predictions please, the higher the better. Thankee!

        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          10

        2. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          14

        3. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          1

        4. Clintymints
          • 15 Years
          57 mins ago

          Should notch something

        5. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          3

        6. GCHILD2K16
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Hattrick or 4 goals v 2 goals and 2 assists

      9. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Watkins score prediction?

      10. My name is Maradona
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        Worth bringing in Muñoz for VVD?

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          Probably if you’ve other places for the cash

        2. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          The VVD with decent fixtures and then a DGW?

          1. My name is Maradona
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Any word on when the DGW will happen? I could bring in TAA instead, but I worry about his production for his price.

            Plus Muñoz do have some good fixtures with attacking potential. I’ve also looked to ship Porro as well.

            1. GCHILD2K16
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              GW 24 most likely.

              1. Andy_Social
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                I think the main idea is GW25 is more likely.

      11. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        With Gomez out, should I sell for Konate (who I was going to sell for when he is fit again anyway) and then just bench as pressers seems to indicate he is back in the next couple of weeks OR sell for RAN and bring in Konate for another defender when he is back? It looks like Konate will drop in price again before he is back, which is a consideration and Wolves look for more organised at the back under Pereira but this is a lot of defensive transfers to be planning.

      12. GCHILD2K16
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Earliest Konate will play in the EPL is at Forest or Brentford. Before that he may get a runout at Spurs in the cup but until then quansah will sub in. Slot will not rush in back to play. Look at who has the best fixture in the next 2 games weeks and bring them in then replace when konate comes back.

