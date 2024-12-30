15
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Surprised Opta have given Semenyo the assist. Doesn't look like he got the last tough but maybe another angle proves he did.

    https://x.com/emilwhj/status/1873419718603997309?t=env6OrYPb50MS0QSTNsdrg&s=19

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks like Mark had a word.

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    would you wc this team?

    pickford (fab)
    taa timber gabriel (lewis hall)
    salah palmer sarr dibling (amad)
    isak wood jackson

    o ft 2.1 itb

    i d like rogers, a third pool attacker, forest defence, bruno back....just ranked inside top 1m...

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team is fine, better upside opportunity to play WC later

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers. would probably regret it as soon as I d hit the button..just feeling a bit down about the fpl lol...

  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cunha to Wood?

    1. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I wood

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      yes

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Speaking of Munoz....
    Munoz had 7 penalty box touches in the game. The most of any player -- the same number as Sarr and 2 more than Mateta. TAA by comparison has ZERO penalty box touches. I'm sure Munoz will get attacking returns but it will more likely be fantasy assists from deflected shots as he can't hit a barn door.

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not impressed with my recent buys along skipping on likes of Sels, Diaz and TAA but have to live with it...
    How is it looking now? Ofc Cunha to Wood/Gakpo/Havertz once we know he is out.

    Pickford
    Gab/Timber/Munoz
    Salah/Palmer/Sarr/Rogers
    Isak/Jackson/Cunha

    Fab/Bruno/Hall/Greaves

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      i d start bruno

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Having hard time benching anyone tbh

  6. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Roll transfer here?

    1FT 0.1 bank

    Henderson
    Gabriel TAA Robinson Kerkez
    Diaz Salah Palmer Mbeumo
    Isak Wood

    Fab Cunha Amad Hall

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      v nice

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Might be time to jump off Diaz if Jota is ready to start games

