Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes with Brentford v Arsenal, so here’s the team news.

Despite online rumours of a sickness bug decimating the Gunners’ squad, the only notable new absentee is Kai Havertz (£7.9m). A total of four changes see Declan Rice (£6.2m), Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) drop to the bench, as Mikel Merino (£6.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) step in.

The latter, aged 17, is making his first-ever Premier League start.

As for Brentford, goalkeeper Mark Flekken (£4.5m) is fine after being taken off 35 minutes into their 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. Over one million owners will rue missing out on a clean sheet but be relieved to see him immediately back from the muscle problem.

Cheap defender Sepp van den Berg (£4.1m) has missed three matches with a groin injury but replaces Ben Mee (£4.2m) in the line-up. Another change brings Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.4m) in for Kevin Schade (£5.1m).

Despite losing their last Gtech Community Stadium outing, the Bees are alongside Liverpool on the most home points so far.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Janelt; Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Subs: Valdimarsson, Meghoma, Maghoma, Konak, Jensen, Ji-soo, Yogane, Schade, Arthur

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Merino; Nwaneri, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Tierney, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Rice, Kabia, Trossard



