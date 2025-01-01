230
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    My bench:
    Pedro (9 points), Gomez (1 point), Hall (12 points)

    A Timber no show would be a nice way to rub salt into the wound.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      FPL Harry has made your username irrelevant now with his terrible Mee jokes

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        FPL Harry must be stopped!

        1. To Mee To You
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I agree!

  2. afsr
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Bought Jota and now worried he won't be starting games in the near future. Rest of mids are Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Amad

    A - Transfer to Diaz for a hit this week (ManU at Anfield, nuff said)
    B - Transfer to Gordon for a hit this week
    C - Keep till next week

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      now worried he won't be starting games in the near future. Hahaha

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Apparently Flekken starts

    https://x.com/talkbees_/status/1874481380371141049?t=BHf5jqyvAYWJC8QSp2Sz3Q&s=19

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Unlucky for owners

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Probably keep a clean sheet now to compound the misery.

  4. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    How could Flekken have been so injured to needing to be subbed out and already starting 4 days later. I brought in Sels, but still annoying

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Probably shows the early sub was the right decision rather than playing on and potentially making it worse

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      I was annoyed as I did same - for a hit too

      But

      God it’s good looking at Sels now!!

    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm still glad it gave me no option but to get rid of that waste of space

  5. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Anyone wildcarding?

    I have Bowen and Cunha, and it's clear there are loads of picks that are set and forget. Aina, Robinson, Hall, Isak, Wood, Bou defender, Timber etc.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Agree with that list and include Rogers 3rd Pool player and maybe prorate for the double for a Everton player too like Pickford or Mykolenko

      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Exactly. Rogers, Pickford etc. I have none of them and want to make the game a bit easier.

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Do it then try save transfers and if you save 4 or 5 it’s like another mini WC down the line

          1. Over Midwicket
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Love this. Will do.

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Or, save funds, not much in pps :
      Aina or Milenkovic
      Robinson or Castagne

      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Castagne is gone in a few weeks when their CB is back.

        Aina has much better baseline baps.

        Good food for thought though! Thanks.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      I've been tinkering over the last couple days but I don't think I'll actually go for it unless I get a double suspension of Jesus & Timber tonight. A lot of it is down to some bad recent transfer decisions (Jota, Sanchez) tbh. If I did it I think I would BB22 also. But ultimately I'm not sure the drafts were so far ahead of the team I can put out for a -4 (all being well tonight).

      A lot of the appeal for me was that it's easy to build a strong back 5 for GW22 with Forest/Fulham options (+ Muñoz maybe) to supplement ARS/LIV - and I think it's not always been the case for long this season that you can say that about defensive options.

      There's also scope to go quite differential in mid/fwd right now, but it's also quite hard to say how options like Gakpo or Gibbs-White will hold up in a few weeks' time

    4. WVA
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bou fixtures changing

    5. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends what you aim
      For in a season.

      If you wildcard now to get the template team, it’ll be hard to make up ground in mini leagues or in overall rank.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can also get ahead...funds out of defence into attack, Watkins, strong midfield enabled by cheap defenders, go against Ars defence for at least next 5 games...

  6. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Paddy power giving 3/10 odds of Trent joining Real Madrid before 3rd Feb 2025.

    Wrong time to get TAA on WC?!

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Nah, Trent wanna end on a high with L’pool

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      no chance liverpool sells in january

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      They will sell they cannot afford for him to walk out on a free

      1. Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
        • 14 Years
        25 mins ago

        Isn't losing the PL more costly?

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Allegedly it's 25m on offer. Allegedly Saudi offered nearly 10 times that for Salah before. Allegedly is a great word! They can definitely afford it. He'd boost Real merchandise as soon as he arrived but he's a poor defender in comparison to Carvajal. It's not like Real need another attacking option. They'd be better off signing Bradley, a proper defender. Not on Trent's level getting forward but not bad and loads of scope for improvement.

    4. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Paddy's algorithm and all publicity they'll get for that bet will be good for Paddy.

    5. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      they can afford it. Then Trent can go be a playboy in summer in Madrid with Jude and their Louis Vuitton gear

    6. F4L
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      probably. start to think Bradley will be given more and more game time regardless if TAA stays until the summer. could get 1 of the DGW matches for example

    7. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      If Madrid offer the rumoured 20m can’t see how a football club can turn them down.

      They are so far ahead can’t see them messing up league.

      They don’t rely on him as much as people make out, only issue is Bradley fitness

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Halfway through the season though. Trent has the big match temperament finding a vital through ball to Salah or Diaz. Bradley is only a chap.

  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Dammit, Flekken starts.

  8. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Thoughts on Murphy as an alternative to Gordon?

    Ofc Gordon is the superior asset, however with my Team Value being low, I'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere to generate the 2m+ cash for Gordon.

    I don't mind the early substitution, just need him get starts.

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      tempted to have a punt on him myself, downgrading Bruno to him allows me to get either Trent or Watkins

    2. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Not as good a longterm alternative to Gordon but a great price in current form. Cheaper than Gordon, after this GW, Rogers worth having. Hwang, even when Cunha returns, has potential for 6.1m.

  9. Fhhh35688
      37 mins ago

      Jesus+Kdb or Watkins+Gordon?

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        WG

    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      No Saka

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Shocking

    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Havertz not in the squad, annoying

    • THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      No Havertz

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Good for Jesus

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Havertz not in squad

    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Haha no one owns Havertz!

    • mookie
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      @fellow Havertz owners
      Who's coming in for you?

      Mbeumo with a brace for me.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Semenyo

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Not bad

    • Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Martinelli and Timber start! Let's goooooo

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ode?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Starts

          1. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 13 Years
            just now

            That’s good news thank you

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        They’re both nailed though aren’t they

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who scores more points tonight - Jesus or Wissa?

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Jesus

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Jesus 2 Wissa 1. I have Wissa. Neither look too convincing.

    • Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Yarmoliuk; Wissa
      Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Jensen, Meghoma, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-Soo, Yogane, Arthur

      Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Merino; Martinelli, Jesus, Nwaneri
      Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Trossard, Jorginho, Rice, Kabia, Lewis-Skelly

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice work

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

      3. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

      4. Orion
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Will Ode be more advanced now, we think?

    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Come on Boomo and Wissa! And a cheeky Gab goal too

    • MysticMac17
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Can you help me figure out this conundrum. Start 3 of these from :

      A) Hall (away to Spurs)
      B) Van Den Berg (away to Southampton)
      C) Sarr (home to Chelsea)
      D) J Andersen (home to Ipswich)
      E) Dibling (home to Brentford)
      F) J Pedro (home to Arsenal)

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        C, F

        Then between A & D, I would go A

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        just now

        C,D,E

    • SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Chance Martinelli is playing up front and Jesus wide?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        LW Martinelli
        CF Jesus
        RW Nwaneri

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Made a comment on Nwaneri being left footed and having the ability to cut inside similar to Saka. Nice to see Arteta giving that a shot as I didn't think Martinelli on the RW worked.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26968636

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I don't think the left side combination of Calafiori, Merino and Martinelli tend to work as good as the right side though

        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Are they selling Tierney?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            In his last year of his contract and Arsenal are not renewing. Heavily linked with a move back to Celtic

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              I hope wherever he goes that club finds out what makes him so injury prone and does their best to get him fit longterm. Arsenal did that with Odegaard. Still a bit injury prone but not at the level when Real loaned him to them. Would Celtic be his preferred club?

          2. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            12 points minimum from Gab + Marti please.

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think the search for a solution to play without Saka will take a while.
        Agree, Martinelli on the right wasn't great.

    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Arsenal defence still over 100% EO?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Top 100k - 115,3% EO
        Gabriel - 48.3%
        Raya - 28.3%
        Saliba - 20.4%
        Timber - 18.3%

        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ta

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      OR 3.7k getting Nwaneri off their bench
      Yet to make a transfer all season
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/8446499/event/19/

    • Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is hall the best defender for gw21 inwards? Need gomez replacement

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Aina, Milenkovic. Castagne lovely price, attacking threat, CS chance not so high.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers yeh all good options

      2. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hall, Munoz, Robinson all good.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers own robinson and newcastle fixtures look good

    • Kvarken SS
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      No Havertz is shocking. My only differential I feel. Nightmare GW.
      Bench: Robinson 4p, Rogers 11p and Hall 12p. In that order...

      1. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why did you bench Rogers? Genuinely asking.. on the positive side, having a good squad is never bad in these situations.

    • Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Getting Martinelli last GW and selling Mbeumo this GW could turn out to be mistakes. Please don't punish me Boomo 🙁

