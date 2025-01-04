791
  1. Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    I played Hall and benched Raul. Pray for me

    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you bench Raul vs Ipswich then there is no point owning Raul

  2. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Isak dwn to 2 bonus.. Solanke 3

  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Solanke gets the max BAPS, beautiful man

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Isak to still get another 3bps for winning goal, no?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Added during the game

        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Ah ok fair enough, forgotten that had changed.

  4. Feloh
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Shame Hall blanked today.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hall of shame

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Justice for people who benched him last week.

      1. Feloh
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        What if they started him this week due to FOMO?

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    F Off Solanke

  6. Feloh
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Solanke white or black?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Half Nigerian, Half English

      1. Feloh
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Whitest looking black guy in the world.

    2. Sailboats
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      both

    3. Mother Farke
        31 mins ago

        His father is Nigerian.

        1. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Is Brennan Johnson half Nigerian too? Looks white and black to me too.

          Open Controls
          1. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            29 mins ago

            Half Jamaican, Half Welsh

          2. Dubem_FC
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            Should be.

      • Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Black & white and handing out red arrows.

    4. threeputt
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      At last a referee who actually plays the added wasted time in injury time

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Should always be done...

    5. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Isak bonus disappears and so does my red arrow

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Spoke to soon, it hadn't updated

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Only 2 at least

    6. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      lol at Isak

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        The name Isaac means laughter

    7. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      I think people actually sold Enzo

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Has he scored already?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          You may as well count the points already

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I hope he does. I’m starting him.

        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Scored in the warm up

          Open Controls
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I sold him for a hit for Gordon. He'd better not get more than 3 points

    8. Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Are the EO stats on live fpl limited to starting players only? Does anyone know?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yes

      2. Surgical Attack
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        yes, only first 11 i think

      3. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yes. It looks at if the player played, are they captained, and are they triple captained.

        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          For example, look at Rogers.

          21% owned in FPL
          4.96% EO. Obvioiusly people kept him on the team because they know the sub will come on.

          1. Egg noodle
            • 14 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ah, good example. Thank you

      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Starting only I think.

        If you go to "games" it shows both "owned by" and "EO"

        1. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Thanks all for your replies!

    9. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Eyes on Palace v Chelsea

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        If Mateta does something I’ll probably get him.

    10. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Remember when Postecoglou won his first 5 games or so with a perfect start? Funny how time flies

      1. Das Boot
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        lol. The Spurs fans were creating new songs about him every week.

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          😆

    11. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Postecoglu getting sacked in the morning.

    12. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      How many do you have playing at 3pm KO’s? I have 4 - Henderson, Palmer, Mbeumo & Watkins

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Sarr, Sanchez (what was I thinking 🙄 ), Palmer, Mbeumo

      2. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Just Palmer & Jesus left today.

      3. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Palmer, Wissa and Lewis. Would be satisfied with 15 points between them

        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          4 - Hendo, Sarr, Gvardiol, Palmer.

    13. threeputt
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Where do you find the team sheets these days ?

    14. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Where did Isak get a British accent?

      1. Mirror Man
          just now

          Honduras

      2. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        As a Munoz, Jackson and Palmer owner, not sure what scoreline should I wish for?

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          5-5

      3. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Give Porro 1 bap please I beg youu

        1. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Won't help you after 38 game weeks.

      4. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        When are they coming out for the second half of extra time?

      5. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Botman and option now?

        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            Why would he?

        2. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Now I see why Gordons points per match is fairly low; he doesn't really do baps

          1. Andy_Social
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            I see that now. Took a hit to get him in - just about covered the 4 point deficit.

            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Disappointing given the Spurs illness hype

