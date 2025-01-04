Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United at 12:30 GMT.

It’s a fixture that usually promises attacking football: the last eight meetings between these two sides (at any venue) have returned 37 goals.

Spurs beat Newcastle 4-1 in north London last season but the Magpies have won four of their last five encounters with today’s hosts.

Eddie Howe’s side will fancy their chances this afternoon, too, as the Lilywhites are beset by injury and illness problems.

The pre-deadline rumours about Son Heung-min, James Maddison and Yves Bissouma were right – all of them are on the bench after reportedly suffering from illness this week.

Fraser Forster misses out altogether, although Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray are fit to start at centre-half.

Destiny Udogie is, of course, also out with a hamstring injury, while Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. Seven others, including Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, remain unavailable.

All in all, there are five changes from the two-all draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers as Forster, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur and Son make way.

Brandon Austin makes his first Premier League start between the posts, while Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr and Timo Werner also get recalls.

The Newcastle team news is an altogether quieter affair.

Eddie Howe has made only two changes to the side that beat Manchester United on Monday, one of which is enforced.

Suspension rules Fabian Schar out, so the fit-again Sven Botman gets his first action since March.

There’s a change at right-back, too, as Tino Livramento comes in for the benched Kieran Trippier.

A win for Newcastle takes them level on points with fourth-place Chelsea. Spurs, meanwhile, will climb to 10th with a victory this lunchtime.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Austin, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence, Bergvall, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Subs: Whiteman, Hardy, Dorrington, Reguilon, Bissouma, Olusesi, Maddison, Son, Lankshear.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Burn, Botman, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Osula, Almirón, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley.



