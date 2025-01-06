Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 22: Scout Notes

Double Gameweek 22 has just two matches left, with QPR taking on Luton Town at Loftus Road on Monday, while Wycombe Wanderers face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, with both sides doubling.

With incredible late Christmas presents up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

Here are our top lessons we’ve learned from Gameweek 22’s action across the three divisions.

CANCELLATIONS

The key lesson, once again, is that the weather caused disruption across the country. Four matches in total were cancelled due to the poor weather conditions:

Cheltenham vs Walsall Chesterfield vs Gillingham Fleetwood Town vs AFC Wimbledon Newport County vs Morecambe

As a result, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Newport County, who were all set to Double, only featured once. Unfortunately, many managers suffered due to the postponements. AFC Wimbledon’s Matt Stevens (F) was owned by 3.7% hoping to see him haul across Newport County (A) and Fleetwood Town (A). However, he only scored two points against the Exiles and blanked as a result. Equally, Robbie McKenzie (D) of Gillingham blanked in their 0-3 loss against Bromley (H) and only scored two points.

If there’s any positive to take from this and managers who suffered fear not. More postponements mean plenty more Double Gameweeks in the future.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lesson One: Burnley go 13 unbeaten

The Clarets have been sensational under Scott Parker this season and currently sit second in the table, with 52 points after 26 matches. On Saturday, the Clarets defeated fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers 0-1 at Ewood Park, courtesy of a Zian Flemming (M) goal. As a club pick, Burnley have scored 168 points this season, the second-joint highest in the game.

They’re now 13 matches unbeaten, although have some challenging fixtures coming up. Following their FA Cup match against Reading (A), they face Sunderland (H) and Plymouth (A) in Gameweek 24. Given their excellent form, it may be worth targeting assets from the club.

Lesson Two: Norwich City’s late winner

The Canaries had the last laugh against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City at Carrow Road. Although they were 0-1 down heading into added-time, substitute Amankwah Forson (M) popped up with a brace (+12) in six-minutes to make it three wins in four matches for the Canaries. Borja Sainz (F) also provided an assist (+3) and returned eight points for 12.9%, his first major return since Gameweek 17.

Up next, the Canaries take on Sheffield United and Leeds United away from home in Double Gameweek 24. Nonetheless, after that, they don’t have a fixture above a ‘3’ difficulty until Gameweek 36.

Lesson Three: Hull City pull back to draw against Leeds United

If there’s anything that’s going to derail Leeds’ season, it’s their away form. The Whites were cruising to a 1-3 away win at Hull City, thanks to second-half goals from Ao Tanaka (M), Dan James (M) and Joel Piroe (F), banking 11 points for 4.6% as a club pick.

However, Hull fought back, and two late goals from Joao Pedro (F) and Abu Kamara (F) saw the Whites drop more points on their travels. Kamara bagged a brace (+10) and scored 13 points for his efforts – his highest score this season.

Up next, Hull take on Millwall (A) and QPR (H) in Double Gameweek 24. Meanwhile, Leeds will be hoping to pick themselves up when they face Sheffield Wednesday (H) and Norwich City (H).

LEAGUE ONE

Lesson One: Birmingham City make it nine unbeaten

The Blues bounced back following two surprising results in Triple Gameweek 21 with a dominant display. They secured a 0-3 victory at Wigan Athletic, nailing 11 points for 3.6% as a club pick. Jay Stansfield (F) and Christoph Klarer (D) were both omitted from the squad due to knocks. However, that didn’t deter them from a strong victory – Alfie May (F) stepped up, carrying the goalscoring mantle, and scored a brace (+10) for the visitors in 72 minutes, securing 13 points for 24.7%. The number nine has ten goals and six assists in 23, despite regularly featuring off the bench or behind Stansfield.

The Blues take on Exeter City (H) in Gameweek 24 and will look to make it 10 games without loss in front of their home faithful.

Lesson Two: Barnsley win four-in-a-row

The Tykes are firmly cementing their spot in the Play-Offs, following a strong 3-0 win over Crawley Town (H).

Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) wrote the headlines for the hosts, scoring once (+6), making two interceptions (+4) and further attacking contributions, returning 14 points for 1.6%. Elsewhere, Ben Killip (G), Corey O’Keeffe (D), Donovan Pines (D) and Jon Russell (M) all secured double-digit hauls. They’ve now won their previous four matches in a row, scoring 10 and conceding three.

Their fixtures look appealing, taking on Northampton Town (A) in 24, Bristol Rovers (A) in 25 and Stevenage (H) in 26. All three matches are ‘2’ rating on the FDR. Given their impressive form, loading up on Barnsley assets may be wise.

Lesson Three: Charlton Athletic defensive masterclass

Following their chaotic Triple, which saw their final match against Crawley Town (A) postponed just 29 minutes before kick-off, the Addicks secured a 0-0 draw against Reading in front of their home faithful.

However, two defenders caught the eye of the scouts. Macaulay Gillesphey (D) and Lloyd Jones (D) both banked 16 points for their efforts. Notably, Gillesphey made 29 clearances (+9), while Jones made 25 (+8) and two blocks (+1) – a remarkable combined display.

In Gameweek 24, Charlton face Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers on the road and will look to continue their six-match unbeaten run. If you’re looking for contribution magnets at the back, the duo could be a shrewd option with low ownership.

Lesson Four: Seasiders snatch a point at Adams Park

Wycombe looked set to make it two wins out of two, following their remarkable unbeaten streak that came to an end at Charlton (A). They led Blackpool 1-0 until the 93rd-minute thanks to a Richard Kone (F) penalty when Kyle Joseph (F) popped up with a lofty toe-poke to equalise for the Seasiders.

The Chairboys only secured three points as a club pick and will be hoping for better fortunes on Tuesday night when they face Huddersfield Town (H) in their Double Gameweek.

Lesson Five: Wrexham’s eye-catching home form

We’ve said many times this season about Wrexham and their fortress, and this was re-instated at the weekend. If you’re going to target the Red Dragons, make sure to select them when they’re at SToK Cae Ras!

Phil Parkinson’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United, thanks to Steven Fletcher (F) scoring for the third time in four matches off the bench. They are now unbeaten in 18 straight league games in front of their home faithful, winning 12 of 14 this season.

As a club pick, they’ve banked 147 points this season, with 100 of those coming at home! In Gameweek 24, the Red Dragons face Shrewsbury (A). However, in GW25, they have two fixtures against Birmingham City (H) and Stevenage (H), both in front of their home faithful. Although their game against Blues will prove a tough test, two fixtures at home can’t be overlooked.

LEAGUE TWO

Lesson One: Bromley’s mixed Double fortune

The Ravens got their Double Gameweek 22 off to a flier for 2.6% of managers, defeating Gillingham 0-3 away from home! Kamarl Grant (D) was the standout for the visitors, securing 18 points for 0.3%. The number 16 scored the third goal of the evening (+7) and made multiple defensive contributions to help them secure their seventh clean sheet of the season. Omar Sowumni (D), backed by 1.3%, secured 13 points for his defensive efforts.

However, in their second game, the wheels came off, seeing their 13-game unbeaten run ended. They were defeated 4-1 by Crewe Alexandra (A), and Grant got a red card, seeing him score zero points. Defensively, the only player with anything to cheer was Sowunmi, who scored three points despite conceding four goals (-2) due to his defensive efforts.

All in all, the Ravens scored 11 points as a club and saw various players score big in their first match. Even though the second didn’t go as hoped, managers can be relieved – at least they played twice, unlike their League Two Doubling counterparts.

Lesson Two: Anthony O’Connor continues to shine for Harrogate

The number 15 has been a consistent performer all year for the Sulphurites and is the second-highest scorer in Fantasy with 178 points.

Last time out, the centre-back banked an 18-point haul, helping them to a 0-2 away victory at Barrow. He provided the assist (+3) to the opening goal, and made 24 clearances (+8), taking his total to 278 clearances. That’s 70 more than second-placed Mickey Demetriou (D) and is averaging 7.1 points.

Harrogate take on Cheltenham Town and Colchester United in their Double Gameweek 24, both at EnviroVent Stadium. O’Connor could be a set-and-forget defensive option for the rest of the season when available.

Lesson Three: Shaun Whalley rolls back the years

Accrington Stanley’s number seven is showing no signs of slowing down at 37, scoring a brace (+10) in the ‘Owd Reds 0-2 away victory at Colchester United. He banked 16 points for 0.1%, making it two consecutive double-digit scores.

The winger now has six goals and four assists in 18 matches, totalling 110 points, and has made eight interceptions (+16). Despite missing five games due to injury, Whalley is still the second-highest scorer at the club. If you’re looking for a top differential averaging 6+ points, Whalley is a great shout.