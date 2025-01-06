287
287 Comments
  1. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    I absolutely loathe Nicholas Jackson. I had wood for a long time but sold for Jackson because I thought Chelsea looked more attacking.

    I'm gonna wc soon and literally half the players I bring in are players I already owned.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not healthy to have wood for such a long time. WC GW21?

      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably 23

        1. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          22*

          1. Brosstan
            • 10 Years
            just now

            23 lol*

      2. Wenger's Warriors
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm keeping Wood as long as possible.

    2. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jackson is going to go on a mega scoring run now

  2. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    You Woodn’t believe who’s on 3 BAPS

    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wood you look at that! I personally wood’nt have believed it.

  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haaland(c) Isak wood we LOVE to see it oh yes we do

  4. RashTalker
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Wood is rising tonight

    1. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Second thing that has rose tonight

  5. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    I just need a clean sheet for Aina. An attacking return too would be the cherry on top

  6. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    7/7 attackers returns

    0/0 defender returns

    1. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      0/4 wow

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same but I have Kerkez 😉

  7. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Mykolenko a safe 5th defender pick? Want him on my wildcard for the DGW24/25.

    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Unsure - Everton fans want him out apparently not playing well. I haven’t watched Everton this season though I don’t think

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I heard news of his contract getting extended

      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        The trouble is that we don’t really have any competition for Mykolenko.

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Baines not kicking around anymore?

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I reckon so. He had quite a few points on my bench for the Eve CS run. Just 1 assist though.

  8. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Forrest play the exact way required against Liverpool

    Should be a very tough game for pool. I expect neither to get more than 1 goal

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep Pool only defeat at home

    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Still probably benching Wood/Sels

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ditto

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Higher chances for penalties?

  9. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    All my mids/fwds scored a goal but Jesus and I get little green arrow.. hmmh

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      just now

      too template?

  10. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    That's a relief. Took out Pedro for Wood this week. That dodgy Brighton pen was grim.
    How haven't Wolves scored though?

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Wish it was Jackson I took out instead.

  11. Zilla
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Seems like a lot got their 7 midfielders and forwards scoring, happy days!

  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need that Forest cs gone. If Sels outscores Pickford again... (Least of my problems but again one of those 50-50 calls going wrong.)

  13. JBG
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just checked livefpl... Haaland and Mbuemo(especially) killed my rank this GW, 200k down just from those 2.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol, I doubt Haaland did much damage. There's like 6 of us who have him xD

    2. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What’s rank now?

  14. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    That Wood goal killed my rank by 1000.

  15. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best third forward on WC after Isak and Wood? Thinking Cunha but awful fixtures

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haaland? 😛

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mate ta

    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland

    4. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gakpo

    5. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d go Gakpo,Solanki or Jimenez

  16. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I probably missed the discussion on the manager chip, but what a load of **** this is! It's really unnecessary.

    What are people's strategies for this?

    1. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick it on Arne Slot vs mid table teams for a guaranteed 25 to 30 pts.

    2. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      None - I bloody hate it, I refuse to engage yet

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Just wing it ... not worth planning from entertainment perspective

    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Palace in April

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Spunk it on Slot in GW24 if there's a DGW25

    6. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      a punt on a bottom half side in a late DGW. might as well go for broke

  17. Feloh
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hard to move up the ranks or even get a green arrow when every OR threat is banging goals for fun.

    1. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Own the players that will score goals the.

    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That’s why they’re an OR threat

  18. Mighty Duck
      1 min ago

      9th green arrow in a row depends now on wether Aina keeps the CS. Damn, I think I'm little worried now.

    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Is Alison the best GK on wildcard if you have the funds?

