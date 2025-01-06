The final match of Gameweek 20 is at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest meet in a 20:00 GMT kick-off.

If you’d raised the possibility before the start of 2024/25, not many people would have thought it likely that 14 league places would separate the two sides going into tonight’s game.

Forest are third at the halfway point of their impressive season. A win tonight would bring them level with Arsenal, in fact, and six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Wolves are more focused on staying in the division rather than finishing in the upper reaches.

Sitting in 17th, Vitor Pereira’s troops are only out of the bottom three on goal difference. They are, at least, unbeaten in three since Pereira took over.

The new Wolves boss makes five changes to his starting XI this evening, four of them seemingly enforced.

Matheus Cunha is suspended, of course, as he serves the first match of his two-game ban.

But we weren’t expecting Craig Dawson or Nelson Semedo to miss out. Andre also isn’t involved, despite Pereira suggesting on Friday that he’d be back from paternity leave and shake off a Gameweek 19 knock.

The other Wanderer to make way is Jeanricner Bellegarde, who drops to the bench.

Goncalo Guedes, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes and Tommy Doyle are all recalled.

Meanwhile, £3.9m FPL defender Pedro Lima makes his Premier League debut.

The absences effectively leave Santiago Bueno as the only recognised centre-half who is starting for the hosts.

Forest’s team news is less of a surprise as Murillo and Callum Hudson-Odoi return from injury and start.

Morato and Ramon Sosa drop to the bench despite playing their parts in the 2-0 win at Everton.

Chris Wood starts this evening, as expected. He was bought by just shy of one million more managers ahead of Gameweek 20.

Many of them were former Cunha owners: 1.4 million FPL bosses jettisoned the Brazilian after his suspension was confirmed.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Lima, Bueno, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, R Gomes, J Gomes, Doyle, Guedes, Larsen, Hwang.

Subs: Lemina, Sarabia, Forbs, Bellegarde, Meupiyou, Cundle, Pond, Okoduwa, Johnstone.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Dominguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awoniyi, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Boly.

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE 2025 SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS!

We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!

We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.

The polls close on January 10.

Thank you for your support!