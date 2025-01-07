159
159 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    If you still had TC, would you play it on Salah when they get their double? Or is it better to use Assistant Man at that point and save TC for later?
    Currently thinking GW 23 WC, GW 24 BB (set up for it on WC and get it out the way?), GW 25 TC (assuming double falls in 25).

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Salah (TC) in a DGW is pretty much locked in for me. It should yield more pts than Haaland(TC) in gw4 & gw9. BB also in a dgw. Haven't decided on FH, it seems a BGW is ideal. The remaining fixtures & form of teams will dictate when to use assistant manager chip for me.

      Open Controls
  2. Mighty Duck
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      "Matheus Cunha's offer to pay for new glasses for a member of Ipswich's security helped save him from a longer ban and heavier fine. The Wolves striker was suspended for two games and an £80,000 fine after clashing with a member of the Tractor Boys' security team last month.
      He had been charged by the Football Association with misconduct following the altercation - where he snatched the glasses off the face of the security guard - on the pitch at the final whistle of Wolves' 2-1 defeat at Molineux. An regulatory commission initially considered hitting the 25-year-old with a £120,000 fine and a three-game ban. But in their written reasons the commission agreed Cunha's acceptance of the charge, his sincere personal apology and the offer to pay for new glasses were mitigating factors, reducing the fine and ban."
      https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/live/c2ld5n904r9t?post=asset%3Af024e7e9-1ce6-47f2-b157-8d472a33990c#post
      I think Bentancur should've presented Son a box of chocolates, it would've reduced the ban length to around a half.

      Open Controls
      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Ha legend

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        £40,000 glasses lol

        Open Controls
      3. The Last Jedi
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Should have asked Starmer for a free pair

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC team?

      Alison Fabianski
      Aina Dalot Munoz Hall VDB
      Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Rogers
      Isak Mateta Wood

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Not interested in Saka & Mbeumo?

        Open Controls
        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Saka?

          Open Controls
        2. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Saka?

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            My bad! Just seen he is out till March. Thought he would be back for the derby after the FA cup games. Your team looks gtg

            Open Controls
      2. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Looks good

        Would try and find a way to get Cunha over Mateta

        Dalot is a brave choice

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Cheers mate. I can shift Mateta to Cunha if he doesn't deliver. Really fancy Mateta's next 3 games.

          Open Controls
      3. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        No Arsenal defence will hurt, I’d look at the cheaper routes into Ars and Pool defence.

        Sels Timber Konate perhaps?

        Mbeumo Pedro over Rogers Mateta for me

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          2 hours ago

          Planning to get Mbeumo for Gordon after 3 gameweeks. I think Gordon easily outscores Mbeumo in the next 3 games.

          You think Konate in defence is a better option than Alison as set and forget GK?

          Open Controls
    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Liverpool and Salah are great away from home

      But that’s against possession based teams that allowed Liverpool to counter

      Nottingham are not that, they will invite pressure and play on the counter themselves

      Can see a frustrating game for Liverpool trying to break down the low block

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Salah captain it is

        Open Controls
        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Nice argument

          Open Controls
      2. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Highly likely that game ends 0-0

        Open Controls
      3. Shaker66
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        That's true and they do have the lowest possession in league. Palace low too. Just got a feeling they will batter them

        Open Controls
        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Liverpool won against Palace away 0-1

          Salah blanked

          Open Controls
          1. Shaker66
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Yeah that's why I mentioned their lowish possession

            Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          They are also incredibly proficient at soaking pressure though. Don't see Liverpool running away with it on such good form.

          Open Controls
          1. Shaker66
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Just got a feeling, usually go with my gut when undecided

            Open Controls
    • Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Jota to eze for free
      Or jota and jesus to eze and isak for -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Eze & Isak

        Open Controls
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I will Never own Eze again

        Zaha 2.0 for me

        But if you feel like doing it going for it boss
        Should return against Leicester hopefully

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          go for it*

          Open Controls
    • Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Timber
      Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr
      Isak Pedro Wood

      (Fabianski Enzo Dunk Greaves)
      1 FT & 2.9m

      A) Enzo to Mbuemo
      B) Timber & Enzo to Munoz & Bruno -4
      C) Save Ft (Start Wood or Enzo?)

      Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I think B looks worth the hit especially if you captain Bruno this week

        Open Controls
    • royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Which 2 players out of the following are my priorities to sell

      Jackson
      RAN
      Enzo
      Sarr

      Rest of Team

      Sels Flekken

      Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko RAN Porro

      Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Enzo

      Gakpo Isak Jackson

      2FTs 0.8 ITB

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Sarr is a long term hold I think.
          Enzo you can bench against Bournemouth, play against Wolves and reassess afterwards.
          Jackson I'd give him the next two.
          Ait Nouri could be a sell, but I'd rather get rid of Gvardiol or Porro first.

          Open Controls
        • The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Jackson & Aït Nouri, the latter mainly because Porro & Gvardiol are pretty close to priority sales themselves

          Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Gvardiol > hall for free?

        Sanchez Valdi
        Gabriel gvardiol Robinson huijsen greaves

        Open Controls
      3. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Hello.
        Which defenders to play this week?

        A) Sels vs LIV
        B) Fabianski vs FUL

        2 out of those 3
        1) Mazraoui vs SOU
        2) Gabriel vs TOT
        3) Robinson vs whu

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          B 1 3

          Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          B12 is a great song though 😉

          Open Controls
        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          A12 I think, although I have a feeling Man Utd are going to, er, defecate the bed here, so I don't mind Robinson over Mazraoui either. West Ham defence is so bad that I'd start Sels even for the save points, but he could also pull off another Anfield-esque haul

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.