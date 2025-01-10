31
Fantasy EFL January 10

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 23 Scout Picks

31 Comments
Share

The joy and chaos of Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23 will begin with three 12:30pm GMT matches on Saturday.

However, we’ve already seen some postponements – so keep an eye on our Gameweek Guide for the latest news. As it stands, 22 clubs will face off in 11 matches.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 23.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFLHere’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Following the postponement of Huddersfield Town’s match, Stevenage’s Murphy Cooper (G) is a great alternative. He’s kept 13 clean sheets in 20 outings, making 38 saves along the way. Such efforts have brought in 113 points, boosted by three successive shut-outs. Boro are at home to last-placed Burton Albion, who’ve only scored nine times in 12 away matches. A clean sheet looks likely.

Defenders

Two of this week’s defensive names were non-negotiable: Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) and Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D).

The Railwaymen’s captain is the top scorer in Fantasy, banking 184 points in 23 matches. Despite only keeping eight clean sheets (+40), Demetriou has been smashing it week after week, with eight double-digit hauls and an average of eight points per round, not blanking since Gameweek 12.

Against 22nd-placed Swindon Town, we’re convinced Demetriou will score big, even if his opponents have scored nine goals in their previous three home fixtures.

Partnering him is the Stevenage captain, Fantasy EFL’s next-best asset with 164 points. Piergianni has been instrumental in his team’s defensive success, banking 13 clean sheets (+65) from 22 appearances. He’s consistent too, boasting six double-digit tallies and scoring at least nine points in each of his last five games.

Joining them, depending on fixtures, is the appealing option of Blackburn’s Dominic Hyam (D). He’s helped Rovers keep 10 clean sheets in 25 games and is another contributions magnet. Even though they’ve failed to silence their latest five opponents, it’s a home clash with Portsmouth – a team with only one win in 13.

Midfielders

In midfield is a duo ready to rip up Gameweek 23: Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M) and Notts County’s Daniel Crowley (M).

Despite featuring at centre-back, Allen has five goals (+30) and five assists to his name, securing 140 points in 23 outings. Notably, he’s made 19 interceptions (+38) and – despite featuring as a sub last time – enters Gameweek 23 in good form. The Saddlers face Tranmere Rovers and we’re confident in Allen maintaining his great home numbers.

Meanwhile, Crowley has four goals and six assists from 18 encounters, totalling 106 points. Last time out, the Magpies’ number seven actually played up front. They’ll be visiting ninth-placed Grimsby Town, who have shipped 40 goals – the joint-second most in League Two.

Forwards

Completing a Walsall double-up is the great option of Nathan Lowe (F). On loan from Stoke City, he has 14 goals and five assists in 21 appearances, netting five time in his last four. Such a talisman is this week’s standout forward. At home to Tranmere, Lowe looks poised to extend his remarkable tally for the Saddlers.

Club Picks

Based on the games that are currently going ahead, Walsall and Crewe Alexandra are our standout picks. Combined, these picks could land 20 points.

The Saddlers are unbeaten in 14, as they look to win League Two in style. We see nothing else but a maximum nine-pointer against Tranmere. Alongside this, the Railwaymen face relegation-threatened Swindon Town and are unbeaten in three games, not losing to the Robins in five meetings.

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE 2025 SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS!

We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!

We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.

The polls close on January 10.

Thank you for your support!

31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    AM chip is an absolute joke

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Cry harder

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Don't use it then

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      You will soon be playing the joke.

      Open Controls
    4. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Care to elaborate or are you shouting into the void?

      Open Controls
    5. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Bro got absolutely hammered by everyone on first post

      Open Controls
  2. LarryDuff
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    It's weird that on a fantasy forum where dgws and chips are researched and scrutinized to gain an advantage on 'casuals' that a new chip with such upside and tactical planning is met with such hate

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      You are a smart man, LarryDuff

      People just love comfort, hate change, and most of all, hate having to think for themselves

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Potential upside Larry. Potential is the key word all round here. You can do all the tactical planning you want, you're still gambling on teams to beat teams ranked x amount of places above them if you want that bonus. You can't control that with any amount of planning.

      Open Controls
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        How is that any different to the players we pick in the core game?

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          Was just about to say this. No different to picking players based on form and/or fixtures (who else got burnt by 8m Jackson?) or chips like BB or TC where you are betting on a player or several players doing well in a given GW

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            51 mins ago

            Big Fella speaking sense again

            What a man

            Open Controls
  3. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Top prospects for AM

    Potter
    Ipswich
    Wolves

    Wildcard option: Mourinho if he goes to Everton

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Amorim too

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wolves GW29-31?

      Open Controls
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        Maybe not because you’d get no underdog bonus as those teams are in and around Wolves

        I was thinking end of season if they’re still in a relegation fight

        They play Brighton and Brentford who likely will have nothing to play for, and the other game is Palace

        Not even mentioning a potential double in there too

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Yeah, good points, thanks.

          If I'm being honest, I've yet to really get my head around it and work out the best strategy.

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Look at this page

            The long and short is:

            Lower end managers who play better opponents have a higher ceiling for points, but can net you a below average score of 30

            Top managers like Slot will likely get you slightly above average

            https://www.premierleague.com/news/4193290

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
  4. Pomodoro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    *WILD CARD*
    I think using your 2nd wilcarding this week is being overlooked by content creators and players ranked above 500k.

    There is a fixture swing towards Palace, Newcastle, a better performing and under owned Man City team, potential Utd improving, and Brentford and Fiulham over the horizon all under owned.

    It seems like a prime oppertunity to get ahead of the curve on under owned assists albeit a higher risk strategy.

    If you have found your team struggling to break rank now is the time to push an alternative chip strategy to get ahead.

    Open Controls
    1. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      BB earlier
      Navigate 29 with banked transfers and accept 8-9 players but you have Haaland.
      Use Free Hit in a.DGW (alternative to most who will use it GE 29 or 34)I Use the AM chip post GW34

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      United fan found

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Need more information imo. Palace aren't a team to get that excited by a fixture swing about. That triple up probably ends in tears if you're going there. Newcastle most are already stacked on. Better performing Man City? Need more evidence. Ditto United. Noobody is that heavy into Fulham or Brentford I doubt, probably 3 players max between them.

      Open Controls
      1. Pomodoro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I think there are 2 drafts.
        Bearing in mind these are on purpose differential drafts as they are aimed at those currently ranked >500 OR (50+ points above 100k)

        These work on my own team value of £104.5M

        *SALAH + HAALAND (no Palmer) DRAFT*
        Pickford/Fabianski
        Timber/Hall/Munoz/Castagne/N. Williams
        Salah/Gordon/Eze/Amad/Savior
        Halaand/Isaak/Raul
        (1.3M ITB to allow you to move Savio to Mbeumo in GW 23)

        *SALAH + HAALAND + PALMER DRAFT*
        Pickford/Fabianski
        Timber/Hall/Munoz/Castagne/Bednarek
        Salah/Murphy/Saar/Amad/Palmer
        Halaand/Isaak/Raul
        (0.0ITB)

        There is a Mateta version of the Salah + Haaland draft with triple Newcastle attack instead of Eze, and Hujsen instead of Hall.

        This allows you to gamble on Haaland at a point of very low ownership, in afvance of most looking at him again from GW 28 onwards. Most will be following the crowd and Wildcarding in GW30 to possibly get Haaland back in.

        Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Fabianski starting in a first choice line up, Areola not in the squad. Worth reading in to?

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yes

      Likely Potter’s number 1

      Open Controls
  6. The Abyss
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    So, when we pay for the assistant manager we want, after their three weeks of use, what happens to that money? Do we lose it?

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      In the bank

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        It gets given back to you? If that’s the case I need to (potentially) rethink my strategy. I was going to go the last three game weeks of the season because then I no longer need the money for long-term strategic transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. The Abyss
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Might make it easier though as you can just dump a player who may not have a decent last few fixtures as there’s no need to hold onto them?

          Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Any more recent updates on pedro please

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.