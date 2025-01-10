Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 23 Scout Picks

The joy and chaos of Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23 will begin with three 12:30pm GMT matches on Saturday.

However, we’ve already seen some postponements – so keep an eye on our Gameweek Guide for the latest news. As it stands, 22 clubs will face off in 11 matches.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 23.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Following the postponement of Huddersfield Town’s match, Stevenage’s Murphy Cooper (G) is a great alternative. He’s kept 13 clean sheets in 20 outings, making 38 saves along the way. Such efforts have brought in 113 points, boosted by three successive shut-outs. Boro are at home to last-placed Burton Albion, who’ve only scored nine times in 12 away matches. A clean sheet looks likely.

Defenders

Two of this week’s defensive names were non-negotiable: Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) and Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D).

The Railwaymen’s captain is the top scorer in Fantasy, banking 184 points in 23 matches. Despite only keeping eight clean sheets (+40), Demetriou has been smashing it week after week, with eight double-digit hauls and an average of eight points per round, not blanking since Gameweek 12.

Against 22nd-placed Swindon Town, we’re convinced Demetriou will score big, even if his opponents have scored nine goals in their previous three home fixtures.

Partnering him is the Stevenage captain, Fantasy EFL’s next-best asset with 164 points. Piergianni has been instrumental in his team’s defensive success, banking 13 clean sheets (+65) from 22 appearances. He’s consistent too, boasting six double-digit tallies and scoring at least nine points in each of his last five games.

Joining them, depending on fixtures, is the appealing option of Blackburn’s Dominic Hyam (D). He’s helped Rovers keep 10 clean sheets in 25 games and is another contributions magnet. Even though they’ve failed to silence their latest five opponents, it’s a home clash with Portsmouth – a team with only one win in 13.

Midfielders

In midfield is a duo ready to rip up Gameweek 23: Walsall’s Taylor Allen (M) and Notts County’s Daniel Crowley (M).

Despite featuring at centre-back, Allen has five goals (+30) and five assists to his name, securing 140 points in 23 outings. Notably, he’s made 19 interceptions (+38) and – despite featuring as a sub last time – enters Gameweek 23 in good form. The Saddlers face Tranmere Rovers and we’re confident in Allen maintaining his great home numbers.

Meanwhile, Crowley has four goals and six assists from 18 encounters, totalling 106 points. Last time out, the Magpies’ number seven actually played up front. They’ll be visiting ninth-placed Grimsby Town, who have shipped 40 goals – the joint-second most in League Two.

Forwards

Completing a Walsall double-up is the great option of Nathan Lowe (F). On loan from Stoke City, he has 14 goals and five assists in 21 appearances, netting five time in his last four. Such a talisman is this week’s standout forward. At home to Tranmere, Lowe looks poised to extend his remarkable tally for the Saddlers.

Club Picks

Based on the games that are currently going ahead, Walsall and Crewe Alexandra are our standout picks. Combined, these picks could land 20 points.

The Saddlers are unbeaten in 14, as they look to win League Two in style. We see nothing else but a maximum nine-pointer against Tranmere. Alongside this, the Railwaymen face relegation-threatened Swindon Town and are unbeaten in three games, not losing to the Robins in five meetings.

