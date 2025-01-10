Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 23: Winter fixture chaos!

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23… ouch! We’ve all changed our teams countless times at this point after a raft of postponements.

Originally, due to FA Cup third-round ties, only 32 teams were set to face off in 16 matches from Saturday to Wednesday. Three matches across the country kick off the Gameweek at 12:30 GMT.

However, chaos has ensued. Due to the freezing conditions, we’ve now seen multiple postponements – more than ever before in a Fantasy EFL Gameweek!

For the latest news, keep an eye on this live post and our Gameweek Guide to keep up to date on the games that are going ahead.

This is a crucial week to get your selections right: with popular assets removed from the game due to the postponements, the differential options feel endless.

Which Games Are OFF?

As it stands, these are the matches that are off:

HOME AWAY DIVISION TIME Carlisle United MK Dons League Two Saturday 15:00 Northampton Town Barnsley League One Shrewsbury Town Huddersfield Town League One Port Vale Barrow League Two Exeter City Mansfield Town League One Tuesday 19:45

Which games are ON?

As it stands, these are the remaining matches that are on:

HOME AWAY DIVISION TIME Rotherham United Bolton Wanderers League One Saturday 12:30 Grimsby Town Notts County League Two Walsall Tranmere Rovers League Two Blackpool Cambridge United League One Saturday 15:00 Stevenage Burton Albion League One AFC Wimbledon Cheltenham Town League Two Gillingham Fleetwood Town League Two Swindon Town Crewe Alexandra League Two Cardiff City Watford Championship Tuesday 19:45 Plymouth Argyle Oxford United Championship Blackburn Rovers Portsmouth Championship Wednesday 19:45

