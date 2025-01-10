0
Fantasy EFL January 10

Fantasy EFL Blank Gameweek 23: Winter fixture chaos!

0 Comments
Share

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23… ouch! We’ve all changed our teams countless times at this point after a raft of postponements.

Originally, due to FA Cup third-round ties, only 32 teams were set to face off in 16 matches from Saturday to Wednesday. Three matches across the country kick off the Gameweek at 12:30 GMT.

However, chaos has ensued. Due to the freezing conditions, we’ve now seen multiple postponements – more than ever before in a Fantasy EFL Gameweek!

For the latest news, keep an eye on this live post and our Gameweek Guide to keep up to date on the games that are going ahead.

This is a crucial week to get your selections right: with popular assets removed from the game due to the postponements, the differential options feel endless.

Which Games Are OFF?

As it stands, these are the matches that are off:

HOMEAWAYDIVISIONTIME
Carlisle UnitedMK DonsLeague TwoSaturday 15:00
Northampton TownBarnsleyLeague One
Shrewsbury TownHuddersfield TownLeague One
Port ValeBarrowLeague Two
Exeter CityMansfield TownLeague OneTuesday 19:45

Which games are ON?

As it stands, these are the remaining matches that are on:

HOMEAWAYDIVISIONTIME
Rotherham UnitedBolton WanderersLeague OneSaturday 12:30
Grimsby TownNotts CountyLeague Two
WalsallTranmere RoversLeague Two
BlackpoolCambridge UnitedLeague OneSaturday 15:00
StevenageBurton AlbionLeague One
AFC WimbledonCheltenham TownLeague Two
GillinghamFleetwood TownLeague Two
Swindon TownCrewe AlexandraLeague Two
Cardiff CityWatfordChampionshipTuesday 19:45
Plymouth ArgyleOxford UnitedChampionship
Blackburn RoversPortsmouthChampionshipWednesday 19:45

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE 2025 SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS!

We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!

We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.

The polls close on January 10.

Thank you for your support!

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.