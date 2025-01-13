It’s time to reveal our Gameweek 21 differentials, as we edge closer to Tuesday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

As ever, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ILIMAN NDIAYE

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW21-25 fixtures: AVL | TOT | bha | LEI + LIV | cry

While Everton’s lack of goal threat is a serious concern, Sean Dyche’s departure could spell an upturn in their attacking output.

If that happens, Iliman Ndiaye (£5.4m) stands to benefit.

The talented forward has scored only five goals in all competitions since arriving from Marseille in the summer, so is naturally owned by fewer than 1% of FPL managers.

However, he’s undoubtedly been one of Everton’s best players in 2024/25 and certainly passes the eye test, having stepped up to score from the penalty spot in Thursday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough United.

Firstly, there’s a very decent run of fixtures to look forward to, including a Double Gameweek 24. Four of the next five matches are at home as well, with two of those teams (Aston Villa and Leicester City) without an away clean sheet all season.

Everton should also improve as an attacking unit under David Moyes. While the Scotsman’s teams prioritise defensive structure, the approach is supported by a rapid counter-attack, with an emphasis on direct play through the flanks.

“I do actually consider myself as an attacking manager. It just happens that I normally have a really good structure, I try to be organised, always have been throughout all my teams. I’ve learnt an awful lot from seeing some other great managers’ work. But there’s a style that suits me and a style that tends to get me results and gets the clubs I’ve managed results.” – David Moyes

This season, Ndiaye has mainly played on the left of Everton’s attack, where defensive work rate is an essential characteristic of Dyche’s tactics. However, freed up from that pragmatic, defence-first approach, you’d think his qualities will start to shine through.

Ndiaye might even be deployed centrally under Moyes, so at just £5.4m, there is real potential for him to do well.

LUCAS PAQUETA

FPL ownership: 1.1%

1.1% Price: £5.7m

£5.7m GW21-25 fixtures: FUL | CRY | avl | che | BRE

Like the rest of his West Ham United teammates, Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m) has endured a difficult season.

However, the Brazilian impressed in the FA Cup on Friday, scoring a fine goal at Villa Park.

Playing as an inverted winger in Graham Potter’s 4-2-3-1 formation, Paqueta showed his quality and linked well with the players around him, particularly young left-back Ollie Scarles (£4.0m).

According to Sofascore, he attempted three shots and completed 54 touches, the most of any West Ham attacker, with Villa struggling to deal with his movement throughout.

Lucas Paqueta’s touch heatmap v Aston Villa on Friday

On the back of that showing, Paqueta now faces off against Fulham and Crystal Palace at home.

Crucially, both opponents feel a bit weaker down their right flank, with Timothy Castagne (£4.2m) and Daniel Munoz’s (£4.7m) forward forays potentially leaving them exposed.

Given Paqueta’s ability to make quick incisive passes from the half-space, plus the fact he takes penalties, he could therefore do well.

Even in an underperforming Julen Lopetegui outfit, Paqueta’s influence was starting to grow, with nine shots and four key passes in his last four matches, offering further encouragement he can deliver as a cheap midfield differential.

SAVINHO

FPL ownership: 3.8%

3.8% Price: £6.5m

£6.5m GW21-25 fixtures: bre | ips | CHE | ars | NEW

Savinho (£6.5m) is an obvious differential candidate ahead of Gameweek 21.

The Brazilian has started all of Manchester City’s four most recent matches in all competitions and, while he isn’t completely nailed-on to start every game, is a current favourite of Pep Guardiola’s.

“Against Everton he was brilliant and at Leicester he made the first goal and [Saturday] made a goal and two unbelievable assists, the second goal from the beginning, that is top. So that’s why he played. Savinho deserves [it]. He plays because he produces.” – Pep Guardiola on Savinho

Savinho has one goal and four assists in his last two league matches, a period which has seen him rack up 27 FPL points.

His underlying stats have caught the eye, too.

Over the last three Gameweeks, Savinho is top among City teammates for shots (11) and second for penalty box touches (28), key passes (seven) and expected goal involvement (1.97), highlighting his all-round threat.

Next up is a trip to Brentford, who have failed to keep a clean sheet at home all season, conceding 19 goals in just 10 games.

Looking beyond Tuesday, City travel to Ipswich Town, another appealing match-up for Savinho and his modest 3.8% ownership.

The usual rotation caveats apply, of course, but Savinho certainly offers a rare type of upside that looks ideal for managers willing to gamble on his minutes.



