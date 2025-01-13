162
162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. donbagino
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you switch Enzo to Amad for FT? I mean Diallo is more likely to outscore Enzo this week, but maybe it's better to save FT as Enzo has a nice fixture as well (form worse) ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Prefer to use FT to upgrade than make a sideways move to another cheap enabler

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Amad is the better pick

      Open Controls
    3. donbagino
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm afraid of Amad haul. BTW Diaz--Bruna doesn't make sense cause od Liverpool dgw, right?

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes - and Amad was always a better pick than Enzo (IMO). Stood firm on that weeks back, and still feel the same about it now.

      It's a luxury transfer though.

      Open Controls
  2. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on the following for free:

    Timber > Hall
    Sarr > Gordon

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Both good moves but I’d give Sarr this week against Leicester

      Open Controls
    2. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      only from reading on here. some think burn to LB with schar back

      I doubt hall loses place tho

      looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Spoken by non-hall owners.
        Zero chance burn plays instead of hall at full back unless Hall is injured.

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      The Sarr bandwagon was very short lived lol

      Open Controls
  3. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    only seeing Dean Henderson now.

    precautionary flag, should be ok?

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Presser tomorrow? Should hopefully find out more

      Open Controls
      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers. will sit tight

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Illness I think it was so should be OK i'd imagine

      Open Controls
  4. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    You guys think Lavia will start?
    Just contemplating getting rid of Enzo or not…

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      “They played 45 minutes the other day and now they are available for the next games.

      “Yeah [they are ready for 90 minutes]. As we said since we’ve started, we are going to try and manage a little bit both because they are a bit delicate situations.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James and Romeo Lavia

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you. I probs get rid I guess. Chelsea triple up hasn’t worked out

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        On the bench would be my prediction

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      They'll play together no?

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I’m asking coz Enzo plays further up when Lavia is on the field. But based on the quotes Lavia will be managed

        Open Controls
  5. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Also would you guys bench Enzo or Gabriel M?

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Enzo

      Open Controls
  6. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Fabianski
    Gabriel, Saliba, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer(c), Mbeumo, Sarr
    Solanke, Isak, Pedro

    Flekken,Rogers, Van Den Berg, Greaves,

    2ft 2.9 itb.

    A Rogers to Gordon
    B Rogers and Solanke to Gordon and Wood
    C Rogers and Saliba to Gordon and Trent

    Any other suggestions welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sarr -> Gordon?

      Open Controls
    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A but Sarr to Gordon

      Open Controls
    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Out of interest, why do you want to get rid of Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't. I just think Gordon will score more points.

        Open Controls
  7. Ëð
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jackson, Sarr -> Gakpo, Gordon? Or roll this week? 2FT, £1.7m ITB

    Henderson, 4.0
    TAA, Gabriel, Hall, Faes, Greaves
    Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Sarr, Rogers
    Isak, Wood, Jackson

    Open Controls
  8. boroie
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Currently have 3 FTs… are any of these worth using one?

    A - Mbeumo to Bruno (I have Amad)
    B - Mbeumo to Gordon (I have Isak & Hall)
    C - Solanke to Mateta
    D - Wood to Mateta
    E - Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Surely Muembo v Citeh an attractive proposition

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        As attractive as Bruno v Southampton?

        And then GW22 Bruno has BRI and Mbeumo has LIV

        Open Controls
  9. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Back from 3 days travelling and seen Hendo and Isak flagged… likely to play?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Where did you go?

      Open Controls
  10. AD105
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    1 FT, 1.7 ITB

    A) Konsa > Hall
    B) Cunha > Raul
    C) Roll

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad Rogers
    Isak Wood

    4.0 Cunha Konsa Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  11. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Evening all. 5 FT and 0.4m ITB. Pedro out?

    Raya
    TAA - Robinson - Gvardiol
    Palmer - Semenyo - Bruno - Salah
    Isak - Wissa - Pedro

    (Turner) Hall - Cowill - Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers will start BTW

      Open Controls
  12. gemmalmr92
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Think I have a benching headache this week, g2g?

    Raya
    Gabriel - Lewis - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Bruno (c) - Gordon - Sarr
    Isak - Raul

    Sels - Gakpo - Munoz - Robinson

    As well as who to start/bench, unsure about bench order!

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d start Munoz and Robinson over Lewis

      I’d also start Gakpo over Sarr

      Open Controls
  13. boroie
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anything worth doing here?

    3FTs 0.9ITB

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel TAA Hall
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Amad
    Isak(VC) Solanke

    Fabianski; Wood Castagne THB

    Open Controls
  14. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Think I will captain Gordon instead of Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That’s my gut feeling also

      Open Controls
  15. boroie
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why are people selling/benching Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Lollygaggers

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don’t know what that means…

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Likely upgrading to Gordon/Bruno or 7 better attackers

      Open Controls
  16. Lasseryfetten
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Play
    A) Robinson away West Ham
    B) Gabriel home Tottenham

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

      Spurs are crap at set pieces

      Open Controls
  17. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    If isak is out then I’d stay away from any Newcastle players

    Thinking of brining in delap

    Open Controls
  18. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Jesus >
    A. Raul
    B. Mateta

    Worth the extra cash for B?

    Open Controls
  19. George James
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What would you do here?

    2FT 1m ITB

    Flekken
    TAA • Gabriel • Gvardiol
    Salah• Palmer • Gordon • Amad • Rogers
    Isak • Solanke

    Vlad / Larsen / Robinson / Greaves

    Open Controls
  20. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Sarr to Gordon for free?

    Open Controls
  21. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Mateta or Gakpo?
    Mateta arguably has easier fixtures, but Gakpo has the double (but a rotation risk)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.