Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Chelsea and Bournemouth.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 14 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Chelsea
|20
|36
|+15
|WDLLD
|7th
|Bournemouth
|20
|33
|+7
|DWDDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):