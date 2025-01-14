Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Everton and Aston Villa.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 15 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Aston Villa
|20
|32
|-2
|LWLDW
|16th
|Everton
|19
|17
|-10
|DDDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):