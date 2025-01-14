Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Thursday 16 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Brighton 20 28 +1 LDDDD 18th Ipswich 20 16 -15 WLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):