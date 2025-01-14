Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Leicester City and Crystal Palace.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 15 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|-7
|WLDWD
|19th
|Leicester
|20
|14
|-21
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):