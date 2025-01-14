Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 15 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Crystal Palace 20 21 -7 WLDWD 19th Leicester 20 14 -21 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):