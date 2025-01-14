Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Manchester United and Southampton.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 16 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Man United
|20
|23
|-5
|WLLLD
|20th
|Southampton
|20
|6
|-32
|LDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):