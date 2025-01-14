Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Manchester United and Southampton.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 16 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

MAN UNITED

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Man United 20 23 -5 WLLLD 20th Southampton 20 6 -32 LDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):