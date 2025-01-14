Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 15 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Newcastle 20 35 +12 WWWWW 17th Wolves 20 16 -14 LWWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):