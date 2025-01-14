Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool
The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 14 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|19
|46
|+28
|DWWWD
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|20
|40
|+10
|WWWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):