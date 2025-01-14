Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between West Ham United and Fulham.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 14 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Fulham
|20
|30
|+3
|DDWDD
|14th
|West Ham
|20
|23
|-15
|DDWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):