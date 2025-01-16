83
83 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Waynoo
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Blocking my iwobi points. This game man.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play Iwobi then?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I did, 2 of his assists hit the post also. Could have been huge…

        Open Controls
  2. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Amad bench please

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I know

        Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Manchester United XI: Onana, Yoro, de Ligt, Martínez, Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui, Garnacho, Fernandes, Højlund

    Subs: Bayındır, Maguire, Malacia, Kukonki, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer, Zirkzee, Antony

    Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Sugawara, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Fernandes, Sulemana, Dibling

    Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Downes, Smallbone, Lallana, Armstrong, Archer, Onuachu

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ta

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Looks like Mazraoui LWB and Amad RWB.

      Happy to call the risk right with Amad WB over right 10

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27015179

      Open Controls
    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hohlund so bad, I don't know why they don't start Dennis Zirkamp

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hojlund is the new Kane, flol

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Southampton to put a nail in United revival 😉

      Open Controls
  4. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Oooooh Jaoa Pedro, he wears a magic hat

    Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Amad RWB, like I predicted

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not necessarily bad.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Oh I know. I also mentioned that he's had his best matches under Amorim in that position

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I owned him for 5 gws so far
      Benched him in 16,20: 13 and 9pts
      Started him in 17,18,19: 2pts each
      Starting him tonight and if he blanks he is being declared as a troll pick

      Open Controls
  6. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    If Bruno doesn't outscore amad today i might have to retire this season as no reason to play on

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      See you Saturday mate

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      How have you not learnt to accept when calls don’t go your way?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Because every single call goes against me every week

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Time to pull a Costanza and do everything opposite of what your instincts tell you.

          Open Controls
  7. Sir Matt Bugsby
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Joao Pedro starts. All those yellow flags (Pedro, Isak) and news of MRI scans and training sessions are so misleading. Remember the orange flag of Watkins last season?

    Better to ignore all flags (other than red) and press conferences.

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      This is the way

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Fpl community likes chaos

      Open Controls
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        This is true also

        They often make a mountain out of a molehill

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          A classic example: "Isak had just one training session." This is quite normal mid-season when the body is already conditioned. Ridiculous snow-balling from content creators..

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            They need to fill up their 30 min YouTube videos with something, so why not manufactory hysteria

            Open Controls
    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      It is case-by-case

      Feel like a necessary evil in FPL is knowing manager's language, mind game attempts etc

      This season the most underrated skills in FPL have been body language reading from press conferences and weather forecasting

      Open Controls
  8. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    I am getting a bad feeling that Pedro will punish me for benching him ahead of Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hatty please

      Open Controls
  9. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anything to change here?

    Sels
    TAA Hall Munoz
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Isak Jackson Wood

    Fabianski Rogers Timber Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nah, good team.

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Captain?

      Open Controls
      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        On Salah atm

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Either Isak, Cold, or Saudi bound

        Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Maz and amad start check

    Both wingbacks tho. Not sure I like that

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      For amad

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        It's not that bad. He's more of a winger anyway and playing against Southampton, who'll sit deep.

        Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    To many options, play BB?

    Worth BB?

    Raya,
    Robinson, Trent, Milenko
    Palmer, Salah, Gordon, Mbeumo
    Isak, Pedro, Wood

    Fabs, Sarr, Hall, Munoz,

    1.8

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Play BB 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hate the BB chip & can’t decide who to bench

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      do you have 2nd WC left? bb not looking bad this gw tbf

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes, second WC in hand & all chips

        Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Decent - if you're feeling it, go for it. It's one chip I'd like to, not waste, but just get out the way. Over the Christmas/NY period I had 2 gws where my bench scored 30+. Missed opportunities.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes, you see these huge scores when they wait for dgw & probably end up with 10 points.

        Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Why not. I'm doing it this week

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        What’s your bench like?

        Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll FT

      hold on BB until GW24 DGW

      Pedro (Man U) put on Bench 1st sub replace with Hall.

      Open Controls
  12. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Played Martinelli benched Pedro ... brace incoming 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      You would never have done that, were it not for the 'flag'..

      Open Controls
  13. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would a goal from Bruno and a cleanie for Bart be too much to ask for?

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Homer will ruin Bart's clean sheet

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          just now

          El Chip...Barto

          Open Controls
    2. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Still haven't made a transfer in 2025 and probably won't until after the weekend

      Having withdrawal symptoms

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      please save me Liam Delap

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      A fitness update from Fabian Hurzeler.

      On Joao Pedro… ‘Of course, we only let a player play when he is fully-fit and we can expect him to play 90 minutes.’

      On Danny Welbeck… ‘Close, but not close enough to start. He will be an option from the bench.’

      On Dunk… ‘Lewis had some issues and Adam had a great come back two weeks ago when he come in against Arsenal with an impressive performance.’

      https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1879966645260808684?t=j9TpsG7ZOixILGKMQoozdQ&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Amazing 2 pts secured for Pedro

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Let's hope at least a YC or even RC

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Don't be silly mate

            That's Bruno's job

            Open Controls
    5. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Need Pedro and Amad to pull something out of the bag.

      Benched Wood and rival has Bruno.

      Only leading ML my 20 atm.

      Open Controls
    6. Mighty Duck
        23 mins ago

        Ipswich conceded two pens last game and Pedro's on my bench today. Don't like the combination of the two factors.

        Open Controls
      • tbos83
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        So what is the Man U formation? PL site suggesting Amad is part of the front 3

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Likely Amad right wing-back and Garnacho right 10

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Amad wingback according to Simon Stone

          Open Controls
        3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          You got to laugh at so called "experts" ....get Amad......he is a defender with a midfield tag ......clowns

          Open Controls
          1. Zalk
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Didn't these clowns put together the Scout Picks? Done fairly well this GW.

            Open Controls
          2. Yank Revolution
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Where are YOU ranked, smart guy?

            Open Controls
      • squ1rrel
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Come on Bruno (c)...

        Open Controls
      • Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        1 point behind in cup. Have Bruno & opponent has Pedro. Who wins?

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          opponent because I have Bruno

          Open Controls
      • lcfc_uk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Raya>Sels or Timber>Milenkovic?

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Timber>Milenkovic

          Open Controls
      • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Amad playing defence.....experts in the bin again.....zero return and a bad pick.......

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          just now

          There’s no such thing as an fpl expert

          Amad might be a good pick

          Open Controls
      • jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Cmon Mazraoui give me something tonight. Bruno hattrick too pls

        Open Controls
      • Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Best news of the day: Pedro and Amad starts! Woot!

        Open Controls
      • Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Anybody B/B this week?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep, see above, fat bench

          Open Controls
        2. djman102
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          I considered it, but the flags put me off. Fab/Watkins/Robinson/VdB wouldn't have been too bad actually.

          Open Controls
      • FantasyTony
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Rashford > Gordon on a FT?

        Open Controls
      • El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pedro, you have 90 mins to save my GW

        90 mins is a lot of time

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.