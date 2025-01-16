It’s the final two matches of Gameweek 21 this evening: Ipswich Town v Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United v Southampton.

The clash at Portman Road gets underway at 19:30 GMT, with the game at Old Trafford kicking off half an hour later.

If you were hoping for a Joao Pedro no-show tonight (perhaps with Chris Wood or Antoine Semenyo lurking on your bench), no luck: the Brazilian striker is passed fit for Brighton’s trip to Suffolk.

Pedro at least starts this evening, so the dreaded one-point late cameo has been averted.

Compared to the team that Fabian Hurzeler sent out in Gameweek 20, there are just two alterations.

Both are enforced, with Igor Julio out for the season and Brajan Gruda absent.

It’s Adam Webster, not the fit-again Lewis Dunk, who comes in for Julio at centre-half.

Kaoru Mitoma meanwhile is the man replacing Gruda, with Simon Adingra presumably swapping flanks.

Dunk is joined on the bench by Danny Welbeck.

As for Ipswich, Kieran McKenna makes three changes from the side that began the 2-2 draw at Fulham in their last Premier League meeting.

Kalvin Phillips, who impressed in the FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers, replaces Sam Morsy.

Wes Burns and, fitter much sooner than expected, Omari Hutchinson come in for Ben Johnson and the injured Sammie Szmodics.

Over at Old Trafford, the Man Utd side shows two changes from the XI that drew at Liverpool.

Out go the suspended Diogo Dalot and the benched/rested Harry Maguire, in come Alejandro Garnacho and Leny Yoro.

Marcus Rashford is again omitted from the squad.

Ivan Juric has also made two alterations from Gameweek 20.

Paul Onuachu and Nathan Wood have to content themselves with substitute roles as Matheus Fernandes and Yukinari Sugawara take their places.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Burns, Greaves, Woolfenden, O’Shea, Davis, Cajuste, Phillips, Broadhead, Hutchinson, Delap.

Subs: Muric, Johnson, Godfrey, Morsy, Luongo, Taylor, Townsend, J Clarke, Hirst.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Ayari, Baleba, O’Riley, Mitoma, Adingra, Pedro.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, March, Moder, Minteh, Enciso, Rutter, Welbeck.

Manchester United XI: Onana, de Ligt, Yoro, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Diallo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Zirkzee, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Collyer, Kukonki.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Bree, Sugawara, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Fernandes, Dibling, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, Adam Armstrong, Lallana, Wood, Archer, Onuachu.



