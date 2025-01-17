65
65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Semenyo to

    1. Amad
    2. Eze
    3. Mbuemo
    4. Keep semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Amad

      I did this move a few weeks ago. 0 regrets. There are no other sub 6.0m mids that can score a hat-trick imo.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        What were you saying up until the 81st minute in the game?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nothing. I wasn't watching the game 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        I get the point you're making, but it's not even the first hat-trick by a sub 6m mid this season.

        Open Controls
        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          32 mins ago

          Whatever.. Since amorim look at amads points.

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            Yeah I repeat, I get what he is saying. IMO he's the cheap option with the biggest upside

            I'd also note that people wanted to get rid after 3 blanks and an incoming fixture v Liverpool.

            So let's not pretend the narrative won't kneejerk around

            Open Controls
      3. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Justin Kluivert got a hat trick in GW 13. 5.5mil

        Amad isn't even the first.

        Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which move is better?

    A) Jesus > Gakpo (no AM on Slot in GW24)
    B) Jesus > Mateta (AM Slot in GW24)

    Open Controls
    1. Winners900
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      rather Gapko than Mateta for me. Not sure about AM yet though, not put enough toughts on it.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        I don't have TC so AM in 24 makes a lot of sense since you get a Liverpool double and WOL. Then for the last game you could gamble on an upset.

        Open Controls
        1. Winners900
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          with TC different yeah, I plan to use Salah there.
          What about Solanke?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            10 mins ago

            I think I'd rather go Wissa.

            Now that I've taken a look at the stats I like Wissa even though he plays LIV this week. Fixtures after this week are good too.

            Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    1.26 million.

    Yet another season of my scout membership getting me nowhere. 😥

    Is it time to disengage the brain and blindly follow review?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      team link?
      its worth looking back over your season and getting a couple of consistence finishers who are doing well and comparing the moves they made to yours to try to gain insights. I did it at the end of last season with Ben Crellin and TorresMagic; up until GW12 i was doing well and higher than both then i slowly dropped to 700k - and it was quite interesting.
      But last season was my worst finish ever in terms of rank, this season Im flying high. I dont feel Im doing anything different.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah keep meaning to do the great and the good thing but can never be bothered keeping it up. This season I was going to keep a much closer eye on what FPL Harry does but I found his personality too grating

        Open Controls
        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          14 mins ago

          For a couple of years I tried having a second team to transfer in the players i seem to ignore but it didnt really work out.

          Open Controls
        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            Game recognize game

            Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        It's not about Scout - some members will be killing it - or Review, it about decision process. And variance/luck

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        1.32m here, but I’m in the Hall of Shame and pay nobody for mine execrable team.

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Need to do Pedro > wood before price changes. Yes or no?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        32 mins ago

        No brainer it seems.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cheers, just did it.

          Open Controls
      2. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Pondering the same transfer, or do Jackson to Wood.
        However, I won't lose nothing if J Pedro price drops 0.1 and I don't think Wood will rise tonight.
        How many FTs you got?

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          just now

          2. Rather keep Jackson for one more gw before selling for gakpo or mateta

          Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW21 (426 teams)

      Safety score = 60
      Top score = Debarchan Maiti with 116

      51 teams to be removed, 375 teams through to GW22
      Congrats to all the survivors! 🙂

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Still in it! Great comp, love it.

        Open Controls
    4. #FPLBhuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Bench 1:

      1. Gabriel - AVL H
      2. TAA - BRE A
      3. Robinson - LEI A
      4. Lewis - IPS A

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        27 mins ago

        2 or 4, probably 4.

        Open Controls
        1. #FPLBhuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          My thoughts too

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        4

        Open Controls
    5. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Could use some more input on this one.

      A) Jackson to Wood
      B) J Pedro to Wood
      C) Roll

      Sels,
      Gabriel, Robinson, Munoz,
      Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Eze, Amad,
      Jackson, Isak,

      Fabianski, J Pedro, VVD, Kerkez
      1FT

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    6. Kloppen Schloppen
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Can't afford Pedro to Wood without taking a hit.

      A) Hit Saliba and Pedro to Hall/Konate + Wood
      B) Mateta to Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Kloppen Schloppen
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        team for context

        Pickford
        Aina Gabriel Timber
        Mo Cole Boomo Gordon
        Isak Mateta Pedro

        Fab / Saliba / Dibling / Greaves

        Open Controls
      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        not mateta and not sure hes worth a hit, he never hauls more of a steady 6 point man

        Open Controls
    7. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Well Enzo > Amad worked a treat. Back up into the 200k’s.

      Early thoughts on captaincy?
      A. Isak(C)
      B. Palmer(C)

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        C. Salah?

        Open Controls
      2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Salah?

        Open Controls
    8. Manani
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      havertz > Wood
      or
      Save FT?

      fancy Arsenal fixture for the next 5 (except for next week), but without Wood for Southampton could be very punishing for rank

      Open Controls
    9. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      No Wood in the team:
      A. No good
      B. No problem

      Open Controls
      1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Wood is good https://images.app.goo.gl/D85NfGE6UtAC89nk6

        Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    10. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Everyone is getting Wood 😯

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        I likely won't

        Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        I remain unmoved

        Open Controls
    11. GW21 Rough with the Smooth
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rough with the Smooth, GW21.

      How did your Gameweek go?

      You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        Simple: Amad!

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          This*

          Open Controls
      2. jack88
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        62 and red arrow..Captained salah and dont have amad

        Open Controls
      3. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        71 and very close to the mystical grey arrow (which I did achieve once!)

        Stuck on Semenyo because he'd play OOP.

        Wrong captain choice, definitely be below average on that.

        Open Controls
      4. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Badly

        Open Controls
      5. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Rough, C Salah, Smooth, had Amad

        Open Controls
      6. TallestJohn
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Rough: Salah (C) which hurt after having it on Isak until I heard he hadn't trained since the League Cup game. Left Konsa's clean sheet first on my bench.

        Smooth: Rolling a transfer worked out very well as it meant I didn't sell Semenyo or bench Wood. Also got returns from Isak, Palmer, Rogers, Gordon, Robinson and Verbruggen for 83.

        Open Controls
      7. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        46pts. No waffle party for me, failed to make mine quota!

        Open Controls
      8. Mighty Duck
          2 mins ago

          Rough: –15 red after the 1st GW day
          Smooth: +15 green after the 3rd

          Open Controls
      9. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        Gvardiol > Aina for free? Would have been an easy decision if gvardiol didn’t have Ips next.

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Im keeping for Ips then shipping for Gabriel

          Open Controls
      10. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        L.Diaz > Amad for free?

        Y or N

        I have Bruno but he will go following GW

        Open Controls
      11. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Some men wake up at 18.
        Some at 30.
        Most never do.
        As a man, no one is going to save you.
        You're on your own.
        Always on your own.
        But in that solitude lies your greatest gift.
        Because if no-one is coming to save you, it means you are the hero.
        It means the story is yours to write.
        The fight is yours to win.
        And the man you become, is the man you decide to be.

        Open Controls
        1. TallestJohn
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Noted. Now should I play TC or AM in GW24?

          Open Controls
      12. rokka222
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        It's true that Spurs and Fulham will have a double game week in 25? that's fantasyfootballhub says...

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Can we trust the rubbery hub?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.