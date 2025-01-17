FPL notes: Amad overtakes Bruno, Dibling injury + Pedro blank

Finishing off the Gameweek 21 Scout Notes, it’s time to reflect on Ipswich Town 0-2 Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United 3-1 Southampton.

AMAD, AMAD, AMAD WORLD

Amad Diallo (£5.5m) is now ahead of Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) for FPL points after a late, late hat-trick against Southampton on Thursday.

Remarkably, only three midfielders – one of whom is mostly a substitute for Aston Villa – can better Amad’s points-per-start average (6.9) in 2024/25:

The budget midfielder was, it seemed at first, unhelpfully stationed at right wing-back, even after Antony‘s (£5.7m) half-time introduction. It ultimately turned out not to be a hindrance, with the youngster bagging a 12-minute treble to turn the game around.

Luck was on his side – a fortunate richochet for his first goal, a disastrous piece of defending for his third – but however they arrived, attacking returns are no one-off occurence. He has now outpaced Fernandes for goals and assists (13 v 11) this campaign.

“The important thing is to win, and he helped us to win. Then he’s doing a very good season. So, that’s it. I already spoke about this, we have to be careful with the young kids. Was a really good job today. He has a lot to improve, but this game is in the past. We need to prepare the future. In the game, in football, the life is like this. So, congratulations to him, to all the team, enjoy tonight, is a very good moment and he needs to appreciate this moment, but, tomorrow, he’s going to recover and we have to prepare for the next game.” – Ruben Amorim on Amad Diallo

As for Fernandes himself, he was only denied a goal when his cute dink was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m).

The Portuguese midfielder still left with something despite the blank: an unlikely two bonus points, thanks to the failure of anyone else to post a half-decent Bonus Points System total.

FAMILIAR FAILINGS

It was almost back to square one again for Manchester United, who have had more false dawns than a Vicar of Dibley fancy dress party.

Going into this game, United should have been brimming with confidence after avoiding defeat to Liverpool and Arsenal.

But after 80-odd minutes, United – deservedly – trailed to one of the worst teams the Premier League has ever seen.

The two central midfielders looked jaded. Rasmus Hojlund (£6.9m) was ineffectual again up top. Leny Yoro (£4.3m) really struggled at centre-half. The familiar list went on. Promising signs that they’d turned a corner one week, disappointing again the next.

Tyler Dibling (£4.5m) and Matheus Fernandes (£5.0m) both had excellent chances well saved in the same move, while Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) should have done better when shooting wide after the interval. In between, Manuel Ugarte (£4.9m) had turned a corner into his own net.

Amad’s late treble papered over the cracks and you wonder just which version of United will turn up for this not-so-straightforward run:

They’re hard to trust, from an FPL perspective.

DIBLING INJURY

Another ‘close but no cigar’ game for Southampton, who are basically the Luton Town of 2024/25. They’re having a good go, but they’re ultimately not good enough.

The front three of Dibling, Sulemana and Matheus Fernandes, all budget FPL midfielders, caused real problems. Between them they had 10 shots, with Dibling bagging an assist – from a corner – for the own-goal opener.

There’s a bit of worry about Dibling now, unfortunately, after he hobbled off in the second half.

“We’ll see tomorrow. He had problem with the ankle.” – Ivan Juric on Tyler Dibling

LOW-KEY AFFAIR AT IPSWICH

An instantly forgettable fixture played out at Portman Road, with Brighton’s eight-match winless run looking like it would go on for a good chunk of the game.

It finished 0.29-0.97 on the xG stakes, with the Seagulls frequently doing little with the possession they had and Ipswich happy to have potshots from distance.

Both Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Joao Pedro (£5.7m) are towards the bottom of the forwards’ list for minutes-per-chance this season (both over 40). It was easy to see why watching this game, such was the lack of service, although Pedro did force a fine save with a second-half swivel-and-shot.

There are positives for Pedro owners despite this irritating one-pointer.

Firstly, he’s at least fit – there were times over the last week when we feared he might be out for a while. Secondly, the return of Danny Welbeck (£5.5m). Welbeck replaced Pedro in the closing stages in Suffolk but the hope is that the two will soon be reunited in the starting XI. Pedro is wasted as the spearhead and he has worked best this season when dovetailing with the line-leading Welbeck, feeding off his touches and running beyond him.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m) opened the scoring with a deflected shot that squirmed under Christian Walton (£4.3m), while substitute Georginio Rutter (£5.1m) capped it off with a clever finish from a crossed free-kick.

Ipswich didn’t have a shot after Mitoma’s opener. The Tractor Boys are now bottom for open-play xG this season, beneath even Southampton and Everton.

Two of Brighton’s five clean sheets have been against Kieran McKenna’s side.