Scout Notes January 17

FPL notes: Amad overtakes Bruno, Dibling injury + Pedro blank

Finishing off the Gameweek 21 Scout Notes, it’s time to reflect on Ipswich Town 0-2 Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United 3-1 Southampton.

AMAD, AMAD, AMAD WORLD

Amad Diallo (£5.5m) is now ahead of Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) for FPL points after a late, late hat-trick against Southampton on Thursday.

Remarkably, only three midfielders – one of whom is mostly a substitute for Aston Villa – can better Amad’s points-per-start average (6.9) in 2024/25:

The budget midfielder was, it seemed at first, unhelpfully stationed at right wing-back, even after Antony‘s (£5.7m) half-time introduction. It ultimately turned out not to be a hindrance, with the youngster bagging a 12-minute treble to turn the game around.

Luck was on his side – a fortunate richochet for his first goal, a disastrous piece of defending for his third – but however they arrived, attacking returns are no one-off occurence. He has now outpaced Fernandes for goals and assists (13 v 11) this campaign.

“The important thing is to win, and he helped us to win. Then he’s doing a very good season. So, that’s it. I already spoke about this, we have to be careful with the young kids. Was a really good job today. He has a lot to improve, but this game is in the past. We need to prepare the future. In the game, in football, the life is like this. So, congratulations to him, to all the team, enjoy tonight, is a very good moment and he needs to appreciate this moment, but, tomorrow, he’s going to recover and we have to prepare for the next game.” – Ruben Amorim on Amad Diallo

As for Fernandes himself, he was only denied a goal when his cute dink was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.4m).

The Portuguese midfielder still left with something despite the blank: an unlikely two bonus points, thanks to the failure of anyone else to post a half-decent Bonus Points System total.

FAMILIAR FAILINGS

It was almost back to square one again for Manchester United, who have had more false dawns than a Vicar of Dibley fancy dress party.

Going into this game, United should have been brimming with confidence after avoiding defeat to Liverpool and Arsenal.

But after 80-odd minutes, United – deservedly – trailed to one of the worst teams the Premier League has ever seen.

The two central midfielders looked jaded. Rasmus Hojlund (£6.9m) was ineffectual again up top. Leny Yoro (£4.3m) really struggled at centre-half. The familiar list went on. Promising signs that they’d turned a corner one week, disappointing again the next.

Tyler Dibling (£4.5m) and Matheus Fernandes (£5.0m) both had excellent chances well saved in the same move, while Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) should have done better when shooting wide after the interval. In between, Manuel Ugarte (£4.9m) had turned a corner into his own net.

Amad’s late treble papered over the cracks and you wonder just which version of United will turn up for this not-so-straightforward run:

They’re hard to trust, from an FPL perspective.

DIBLING INJURY

Another ‘close but no cigar’ game for Southampton, who are basically the Luton Town of 2024/25. They’re having a good go, but they’re ultimately not good enough.

The front three of Dibling, Sulemana and Matheus Fernandes, all budget FPL midfielders, caused real problems. Between them they had 10 shots, with Dibling bagging an assist – from a corner – for the own-goal opener.

There’s a bit of worry about Dibling now, unfortunately, after he hobbled off in the second half.

“We’ll see tomorrow. He had problem with the ankle.” – Ivan Juric on Tyler Dibling

LOW-KEY AFFAIR AT IPSWICH

An instantly forgettable fixture played out at Portman Road, with Brighton’s eight-match winless run looking like it would go on for a good chunk of the game.

It finished 0.29-0.97 on the xG stakes, with the Seagulls frequently doing little with the possession they had and Ipswich happy to have potshots from distance.

Both Liam Delap (£5.6m) and Joao Pedro (£5.7m) are towards the bottom of the forwards’ list for minutes-per-chance this season (both over 40). It was easy to see why watching this game, such was the lack of service, although Pedro did force a fine save with a second-half swivel-and-shot.

There are positives for Pedro owners despite this irritating one-pointer.

Firstly, he’s at least fit – there were times over the last week when we feared he might be out for a while. Secondly, the return of Danny Welbeck (£5.5m). Welbeck replaced Pedro in the closing stages in Suffolk but the hope is that the two will soon be reunited in the starting XI. Pedro is wasted as the spearhead and he has worked best this season when dovetailing with the line-leading Welbeck, feeding off his touches and running beyond him.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m) opened the scoring with a deflected shot that squirmed under Christian Walton (£4.3m), while substitute Georginio Rutter (£5.1m) capped it off with a clever finish from a crossed free-kick.

Ipswich didn’t have a shot after Mitoma’s opener. The Tractor Boys are now bottom for open-play xG this season, beneath even Southampton and Everton.

Two of Brighton’s five clean sheets have been against Kieran McKenna’s side.

130 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Another 9.5 yrs of staying humble!

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Erling Sterling. longest contract I have seen

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        You didn't see Chelsea handing out 10-year contracts just recently?!

        Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who is the better NFO defender to own?

    A - Aina (5.3 and prone to BAPS)
    B - Milenkovic (4.8 and a bit higher xGI)

    Open Controls
    1. justmatt
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B - better xgi and 0.5 saving

      Open Controls
  3. swanseag55
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play one out of TAA, Gabriel and Watkins. Which one please?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Watkins.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Watkins.

        Open Controls
  4. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Gordon Palmer Rogers
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    Fabianski Robinson Enzo Faes

    3 FTs 1.3 ITB. 1.6m OR.

    Exact funds to do Pedro > Wood right now. But it would leave me with zero funds to make any other changes. Is it better to downgrade Jackson > Wood or keep faith with Jackson for one more week?

    Open Controls
    1. Coupes
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Keep the faith with Jackson

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It'll kill me but okay 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bottomed on last page. I would do something like:

      Enzo > cheap fodder
      Flekken > Sels
      Pedro > Wood

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks for commenting again, this is helpful!

        Open Controls
  5. Count Olaf
      17 mins ago

      Bench
      A) Trent
      B) Gabriel
      C) Robinson
      D) Aina

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gabriel.

        Open Controls
    • MetallicaJack93
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      How is this looking? Bench and bench order correct?

      Sels
      Gabriel Robinson Milenkovic Munoz
      Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr
      Isak Wood
      4 Watkins Hall Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would personally play Watkins and Hall over Gabriel and Munoz.

        Open Controls
    • George James
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Play one

      A) Robinson
      B) Gabriel

      Cap one

      1) Salah
      2 ) Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. Kaptenen
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        B1

        Open Controls
      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        A1

        Open Controls
    • Kaptenen
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      JP to Wood or roll and play JP/Timber?

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        JP to Wood.

        Open Controls
    • Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would you change anything? Robinson to play and bench Timber perhaps? Thanks

      Sels
      Gabriel Timber Mazraoui
      Salah Palmer(c) Amad Mbeumo
      Isak Wood Gakpo

      Fabianski Rogers Robinson Lewis

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Robinson over Mazraoui.

        Open Controls
      2. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I wouldn't go double Ars defence

        Open Controls
    • waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who to bench?
      A) Rogers (ARS)
      B) Martinelli (AVL)

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinelli.

        Open Controls
    • boc610
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Amad Diallos' the name, papering over the cracks is my game

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They call him Diallo the decorator

        Open Controls
    • FplmorelikeFml
        8 mins ago

        I've kept Odegaard for 4 GWs now and he finally returned last night, although it was rather muted. Watched the highlights and Ode had a couple of chances and was in good positions. Would you continue keeping given Arsenal's fixtures?

        I already have Salah, Palmer, Amad and Gordon.

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          He is absolutely not worth the money. Though if the rest of your squad is good I would roll this week.

          Open Controls
      • CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Who to bench this week?

        a) Mbeumo (LIV - H)
        b) Amad (BHA - H)
        c) Jackson (WOL - H)

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          A from those but it's extremely close.

          Open Controls
        2. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks.

          Yeah it's a difficult choice.

          Open Controls
      • mookie
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm in the market for a forward and did some research I thought I'd share.

        Forwards with most shots per 90 that average over 0,15 npxG per shot.

        Haaland - 3,97 Sh/90 - 0,18 npxG/Sh
        Isak - 3,39 - 0,22
        Jackson - 3,34 - 0,19
        Watkins - 3,22 - 0,18
        Welbeck - 2,80 - 0,16
        Wissa - 2,72 - 0,24
        Solanke - 2,59 - 0,19
        Havertz - 2,41 - 0,20
        Mateta - 2,26 - 0,15
        Zirkzee - 2,05 - 0,18
        Vardy - 2,03 - 0,18
        Archer - 1,97 - 0,17
        Wood - 1,90 - 0,17
        JSL - 1,73 - 0,18

        Open Controls
      • Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Either of these seem worth it?
        Jackson to Gakpo
        Timber to Aina/Munoz

        Open Controls
      • tbos83
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        GTG, or would you start Watkins (and if so for who?)

        Pickford
        Hall Timber Robinson
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Amad Gordon
        Isak Wood

        Flekken Watkins Colwill Greaves

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Which one would you have for at least the next 3 games?

        1) Gordon
        2) Elanga
        3) Amad
        4) Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Coupes
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I’ve gone Gordon, Southampton up next

          Open Controls
      • Coupes
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Start Gabriel or Timber?

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Gab

          Open Controls
      • Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        After 7 greens in a row, now had 4 red and my team still looks bad, the green arrows distracted me from the template change!
        Need rid of Joao Pedro but only have 1FT and 7 mill. already have Wood and Isak.

        Open Controls
      • jcr1997
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Sanchez
        TAA Aina Gabriel Castagne
        Salah Palmer Amad
        Wood Raul Isak

        Fabianski Mykolenko Rogers I.Sarr

        2 FTs £4.7M in the bank

        1.
        a) Hold
        b) Hold and start Fabianski
        c) Sarr > Gordon (and bench a defender)

        2.
        bench 2 of Gabriel, Castagne, Rogers or Sarr

        Open Controls

