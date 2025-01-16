63
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Pedro brace please 🙂

    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Is he confirmed to start ?

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I sincerely hope he plays some of the game to prevent quite a few Iwobi 15 pointers coming in

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Or Wood benchers

          1. PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Correct!

  2. Meta12345
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Play mbeumo home to liverpool or sarr away to west ham?

      1. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Mbuemo

    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      So Mark called up official FPL and got Gabriel's assist chalked off. Disappointing that he doesn't come on here anymore to at least explain himself.

      1. Scalper
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        You really are a virgin aren’t you

      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        56 mins ago

        dear oh dear,ludicrous comment

      3. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        You’re still a tool

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Nah, he's just a virgin.

          1. Sun God Nika
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yep

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Please:

      Flekken / 4.0
      Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
      Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
      Jackson, Isak

      Valdimarsson / Strand Larsen / Davis, Faes

      2 ft, 4.0 itb

      A. Hold
      B. Sarr to Mbeumo/Foden
      C. Colwill to Kerkez/Aina/Robinson/TAA
      D. Strand Larsen to Wood/Gakpo/Mateta
      E. Something else

      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Colwill to Neco

    • DagheMunegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Pickford
      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
      Isak Pedro Jackson

      Fab Semenyo Lewis Greaves

      2 ft 1.9 itb

      I suppose Pedro to Wood the obvious move ?

    • AD105
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      We expecting Cunha to start again this weekend?

    • PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      PEDRO starts! Nice one!

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes! Avoid cunha 1 pointer from bench

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yay, you’ll get a Pedro 1 pointer instead!

    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Is Konate likely to play both matches in DGW?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Probably yes, he'll get rested in the FAC game against Plymouth before Everton

    • Mother Farke
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Will this site be affected by the new OFCOM rulings at all?

        https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/illegal-and-harmful-content/time-for-tech-firms-to-act-uk-online-safety-regulation-comes-into-force/

        Seen some chatter on other forums I use and they're worried.

        1. fusen
          • 13 Years
          just now

          They'll need to get a load of policies set up for it, but considering this is a money making business site, I'm sure the money will be put in to tick the boxes.

      • Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Switched Iwobi and Semenyo for Gordon and Amad and a -4 this week!
        It all seemed such a good idea!!!

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Sold semenyo too. But let's face it. We would have benched him else

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Woolfenden, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Delap

        Subs: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Godfrey, Morsy, Taylor, Luongo, Hirst, Clarke

        Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñán, Baleba, Ayari, Adingra, O'Riley, Mitoma, Pedro

        Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, March, Moder, Enciso, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck

        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Dunk dunked

      • El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm new to FPL, does a yellow caution flag mean a player is guaranteed to start?

        Thanks in advance

        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          No it’s on percentage basis if he starts or not

          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Its a complete guess up as to what that % chance is though

            1. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 13 Years
              4 mins ago

              Exactly this

          2. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            59 mins ago

            Thanks brianutd-why always we? 20

        2. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Means doubtful. No one is guaranteed to start. Manager makes such decisions

          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            59 mins ago

            Thanks jacob1989

        3. Mighty Duck
            59 mins ago

            Throghout all my FPL experience, I can answer: freakin bloody yes.

            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              52 mins ago

              You might be onto something

        4. Stimps
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Davis 15 pointer send off would be oh so beautiful

        5. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Excellent news for Delap owners. Webster starts for BHA

        6. Manani
          • 13 Years
          1 hour ago

          thoughts on keeping Havertz instead of going for Wood?

          ARS fixtures look great for next 5

          1. FFS ManU
            • 2 Years
            37 mins ago

            Have you seen how bad Havertz's finishing has been recently?

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            I think there are better cheaper forwards like Wissa and Arsenal are looking to buy/loan attackers which may impact Havertz

        7. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Cunha to wood? On paper sounds obvious transfer

          1. OneTeamInBristol
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I'm delaying this for a week and then doing Cunha to Wissa or Gakpo.

          2. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Might as well keep if you held for this long

        8. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          57 mins ago

          Has anyone on here owned Elanga while he’s been doing well?

          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            No YouTuber spoke about him so probably low

        9. brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 13 Years
          52 mins ago

          Now Amad no appearance would introduce a juicy Woods 9 pointer please, just a chesty cough or cheeky sore stomach

          1. tbos83
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            I've got him as cap but with Palmer vice I wouldn't mind him missing out

          2. djman102
            • 15 Years
            7 mins ago

            While I have Watkins' 9 pointer first bench, I also captained Amad, but VC Salah, so a no-show is a no-go for me.

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Some gutsy c choices

              1. djman102
                • 15 Years
                3 mins ago

                We'll soon see if it was AMad captain choice or not...

        10. Attack on Brighton
            47 mins ago

            Is Munoz really worth 0.3 more than guehi when on less points?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              27 mins ago

              Yes

            2. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              25 mins ago

              Yes, he basically lives in the opponents box

          • Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            New Captain Poll up and running!

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Isak, Palmer, Salah

          • Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            Pedro you had one job to do which was to take some time off but instead you decide to make an appearance tonight

            I hope to see you score a goal to ease my pain

          • Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            Looks like Mazraoui LWB and Amad RWB

            Garnacho and Bruno as the 10s with Hojlund CF

            https://x.com/ManUtd/status/1879963082333778398?t=7S4hYaNclw_3NdSBFBrp7Q&s=19

          • g40steve
            • 6 Years
            41 mins ago

            Worth a BB?

            Raya,
            Robinson, Trent, Milenko
            Palmer, Salah, Gordon, Mbeumo
            Isak, Pedro, Wood

            Fabs, Sarr, Hall, Munoz,

            1.8

          • Pep Roulette
            • 7 Years
            40 mins ago

            Amad RWB? Maz LWB?

          • Pino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            Keep Diaz or sell? with the upcoming DGW it makes sense to kee him, but Im not suer about playing time. Meanwile Gordon is hitting form.

            1. FFS ManU
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              That's why I replaced Diaz with Gordon for the current game week and lucked out with the points. Might still be worth doing based on form and fixtures.

