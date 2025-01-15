178
  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who to bench:
    Rogers (ars)
    Jota (bre)
    Wissa (LIV)

    Currently on Rogers but no idea

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Easy Rogers.

      
    2. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Toss up between Rogers and Wissa for me. I'd probably bench Rogers.

      But then I benched Rogers this week over Joao Pedro which may still work out, but Rogers still got something.

      
  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wolves is way worse than Brentford. Surely Palmer edges it

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yeah but what if he tries to assist Jackson again, instead of scoring?

      
    2. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Palmer got 1 goal, 3 assists in the reverse fixture. They are home this time, so could be big (but Chelsea are on pretty poor form now though).

      
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        That was away from home where Chelsea killed Wolves on the counter

        That probably won't be the case this week because Wolves will sit in (or try to)

        Salah vs BRE away is prime for counters and big chances galore

        
        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wolves may try to "sit in", but they are still Wolves. They have left in the most goals this season because their defense is terrible. Capping versus Wolves would probably have worked out in most cases this season.

          
    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Brentford are hot garbage btw

      Look at the highlights of the City game, now imagine a clinical Salah gets half of those

      
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Pick one to play
    A- Watkins ARS (A)
    B- Rogers ARS (A)
    C- Castagne LEI (A)

    
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'll do you one better... get rid of A and C, bench B for A and C replacements.

      
  4. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    I am thinking Raya + Robinson + Colwill for Pickford + Virgil + Konate for free next week

    
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Pickford nah

      
  5. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Rodgers is world class

    
    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        29 mins ago

        So is Rogers

        
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          21 mins ago

          You got me

          
          1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              18 mins ago

              Most of the time I don’t get you

              
              1. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                16 mins ago

                Got me again

                Leave me alone now

                
                1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                    just now

                    That’s for me to decide

                    
        2. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          I was sold on Salah captain against Brentford, but seeing the disgraceful Wolves defending has given me pause

          
          1. Egg noodle
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            Bournemouth defence was way worse

            
            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Disagree

              Chelsea had to work for their chances

              Wolves literally let Gordon stand on the 6 yard box with nobody 6ft near him like it was 2020
              They also let Isak have all the space in the world in the box for the 2nd goal

              I haven't seen defending that bad in a long time

              
              1. SalahFingers
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                I agree with you here. Bournemouth haven't lost in the last 9 games for good reason. Their play is not perfect, but definitely nowhere near Wolves.

                
                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Wolves attempting social distancing in their own box

                  Not good

                  
              2. Egg noodle
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                You're right. I said it from the perspective of Isak alone because I felt that Isak would have hauled more points against Bournemouth (if he had Jacksons positions/chances) than he did against Wolves.

                
        3. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          32 mins ago

          A) Raya + Aina + Gakpo
          B) Sels + VVD + Sarr

          For the next few GWs

          
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Probably B

            
        4. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          26 mins ago

          Will u sell eze or iwobi for jota this week?
          I am quite sure jota start this game and will defnitely contribute smth against brentford

          
          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            16 mins ago

            No. Jota will always be a rotation and injury worry.

            
            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              Same with Gakpo and Diaz tbf (re: rotation)

              
              1. Royal5
                • 13 Years
                13 mins ago

                Yep. Seems like 1.Gakpo, 2.Diaz, 3.Jota in line

                
                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Tough call with the doubles coming up, want Diaz the most

                  Can't see myself losing nailed on assets like Bruno or Mbuemo, but the double is enticing

                  What are you planning?

                  
                  1. Royal5
                    • 13 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Not sure. Need to bin Jackson, som maybe Gakpo for him. Sold Diaz last week for Gordon, and not keen on getting him back any time soon.

                    
                    1. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Gakpo makes sense for you, probably after this week vs Wolves

                      Why Diaz hate?

                      
                      1. Royal5
                        • 13 Years
                        just now

                        Not really a hate, but more down to him being taken off early. Could say the same about Gakpo I guess, but he got the better form.

                        
                  2. Egg noodle
                    • 14 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I was set on Gakpo, but I'm slowly convincing myself that double defence is the way to go

                    
                    1. El Chippy Chips
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      The Liverpool defence has been very frustrating lately, but may go there too based on my team structure

                      
                    2. Royal5
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      I think one defender is enough. Pool don’t keep that many CS.

                      
            2. Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              I still want jota

              
              1. Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Because he surely start vs brenffrd

                
        5. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thinking of using my 2FTs tonight and doing Raya, Jackson to Sels, Wood/Mateta

          Anyone argue against this? And who would you prefer, Wood or Mateta?

          
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Woody boy

            
          2. Cesc Pistols
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I just bought Wood, but still debating whether to lose Raya (my only Arsenal defensive cover) or not.

            No way you can do another defender to Aina instead?

            
            1. Wolfman180
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              (As mentioned in your other post) I have Gabriel but I'd rather lose Raya before Gab, at least Gab has attacking threat. I also have VVD who has been really frustrating as I went for him over Trent weeks and weeks ago, but I don't think it's smart getting rid of him before a double

              
        6. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Need big games from Pedrito and Brunito tomoz

          
        7. Cesc Pistols
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Raya
          TAA, Robinson, Munoz
          Salah (C), Palmer, Gordon, Amad
          Isak, Wood, Pedro

          Fab; Rogers, Lewis, Greaves.

          A) Get Sels/Aina
          B) Get Hall
          C) Roll FT

          
          1. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'm tempted to do Raya to Sels, especially as I have Gabriel too. So annoying seeing the Arsenal double CS go every week

            
            1. Cesc Pistols
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I'd definitely pull the trigger if I were in your shoes.

              In my case, should I maybe do Lewis ➡ Aina/Hall, keep Raya as my Arsenal cover and bench Munoz instead?

              
        8. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sell one for wood.

          A. Pedro
          B. Jackson

          
          1. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Jackson IMO. He had a good spell but he's been very mediocre for 7 or 8 games now. Pedro did have a bad spell of 4 blanks, but has scored in the past 2, so maybe is back on good form?

            Either way, I'd get rid of Jackson before Pedro.

            
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Plan to sell both over the next 2 gws for wood and probably Mateta/ Gakpo. Jackson just seems to have the better fixture next gw.

              
        9. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Pope 3 CS in 15 games (3.6 avg saves per game).
          Dubravka 5 CS in 6 games (2.3 avg saves per game).

          
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Tonali getting regular starts as the 6 has a big impact in the CS

            
        10. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          K

          

