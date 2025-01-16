35
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    who makes way for Wood
    a. Pedro
    b. Vardy

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B and I think you knew that

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Good to go? Benching VVD

    Raya
    Hall Robinson Lewis
    Salah Palmer Foden Mbeumo
    Isak Wood Pedro

    Matthews Rogers VVD THB

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      yes would probz play rogers over Mb

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I can see Mbeumo hurting Liverpool.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Benching him as well.

    3. mdm
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would play VVD over Lewis

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Against a Brerntfoes team playing at home?

  3. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Kerkez to Aina or Milenkovic? I’ll be benching Gabriel or Trent

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Aina for sure. Would bench Trent

  4. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Team gtg?

    Alison
    Munoz, Aina, Robinson
    Bruno, Palmer(c), Salah, Gordon
    Isak, Solanke, Wood

    Fabianski, Mbeumo, Hall, Kerkez

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think I would play Mbeumo over Solanke, but otherwise yes

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Solanke vs Everton

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          just now

          He’s so bad though

  5. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Morning All,

    VVD + Pedro > Aina + Wood for free

    Easy yes?

    1. mdm
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  6. mdm
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which one to play?

    A. Pickford (TOT)
    B. Fabianski (CRY)

    Thanks.

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    See some people boasting their scores here. I got 90 points this week, but you don't see me come and boast my score here. Stay humble.

    1. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      just now

      But u no need to write it out too lol

  8. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Aina Gabriel Hall Robinson Munoz Amad

    I can only play 4 of them.

    Currently got Hall and Munoz on the pine. Would you have any different?

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Gw22 looks like a week of dilemma for capt choice again
    Palmer
    Salah
    Isak
    Wood

    All seems good choice though

    1. Captain Mal
        just now

        I think you got them in the right order, Palmer/Salah could go either way.

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      anyone thinking of ditching arsenal defenders?

      1. theshazly
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        At least im keeping one player from Arsenal which is gonna be a defender or Raya imo as their attack is so unpredictable and unreliable without saka + they are the 2nd in the league

      2. Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did Saliba > Hall. Keeping Gab. Just not worked compared to having Hall/Robinson/Aina. Trent also disappointing

      3. Captain Mal
          1 min ago

          Keeping for now.

      4. theshazly
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Raya ( Fab )
        Virgil Robinson Lewis ( Kerkez / VDB )
        Salah(c) Palmer Rogers Sarr Bruno
        Wood Isak ( Delap )

        1 FT / 2.9 ITB

        What to do ?

        A ) Lewis > Aina
        B ) Kerkez > Aina
        C ) Raya > Sels
        D ) Roll a transfer
        E ) Something else ?

      5. theshazly
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Already feel regretting not captaining Isak even when Bruno hasn’t played yet ☹️

        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah quire sure bruno cant match isak points

      6. Captain Mal
          12 mins ago

          Thoughts on Wolves' goal getting overturned for handball?
          Questionable decision for me, even as a Hall owner.

        • Silecro
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Would you save ft here?

          Sels
          Gabriel, Robinson, Hall
          Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Amad
          Isak, Wissa, Wood

          Fabianski, Martinelli, Mazraoui, Lewis
          2ft, 2.9itb

          I have an urge to get rid of Martinelli but dont see any good option besides Mbeumo or Bruno, and i'm not keen on doubling up on MUN/BRE attackers as for now

        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thoughts on Gabriel > Aina?

          Really don’t rate Arsenal just now and Gabriel feels like you must start him every week despite the reality than a 2 pointer is more likely than a headed goal from him.

          Aina (h) to Southampton looks too good to miss.

          Would give me a back 5 of TAA Muñoz Robinson Hall Aina

        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          just now

          GTG?

          Sels
          Timber Hall Munoz Robinson
          Salah Gordon Sarr Palmer(c)
          Isak Wood

          Bench: TAA Pedro Rogers
          1 FT, 4.5m ITB

