Continuing the Gameweek 21 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City v Crystal Palace.

78 MINUTES FOR ISAK

Following valid concerns that a knock would sideline Alexander Isak (£9.3m), he played most of the match for Newcastle. Not only that, his two goals, assist and 16 points broke the hearts of managers all set to captain him before Howe’s press conference comments caused hesitation. Well done to the 1.09 million who held firm.

December’s Player of the Month certainly isn’t slowing down. He’s now the first Newcastle player to score in eight successive Premier League matches, joining Jamie Vardy (£5.5m, twice), Ruud van Nistelrooy (twice) and Daniel Sturridge in doing so overall. He can make it nine during Saturday’s tricky early kick-off versus Bournemouth.

Minutes after a swift move saw Isak rumble the side netting, he went one better by putting the Magpies ahead. An attempted pass to Anthony Gordon (£7.6m) hit the defender, luckily coming back to Isak so he could strike a deflected shot that wrongfooted Jose Sa (£4.3m).

“Like most strikers, he wants to practice his finishing. It’s an art form, so he’s there every day after training wanting to do more. I think the challenge for us is to get that balance. But he has a really good mentality to his training. Penalties, all the finishes he works on continuously. We’ve worked a lot on his heading ability and he’s scored a few headers this year, so it’s just trying to add to the array of goals that he needs.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Near the hour mark, it was Isak again. A throw-in led to Bruno Guimaraes’ (£6.1m) brilliant body adjustment that perfected a through ball, allowing the Swede to give Sa the eyes and send him the wrong way.

Instead of bagging a hat-trick, he unselfishly soon set up Gordon by the penalty spot. A long VAR intervention forced a nervous wait but the goal was given. And it was a fine reward for Gameweek 21’s most-bought player, who outdid Isak for attempts, had a very bright performance and saw a couple of chances blocked by last-ditch defending.

HALL STAVES OFF CUNHA

Video refereeing also ensured that Lewis Hall (£4.9m) bagged another clean sheet, making it five from six. A potential late consolation was judged to have hit the hand of Santiago Bueno (£4.3m) but there was still enough time for Wolves to keep pushing.

Martin Dubravka’s (£4.2m) big save denied Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.4m) from close range and the back-from-suspension Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) was a constant threat, shooting loads after his half-time introduction.

“I’m not a doctor, so I must respect the directions of the medical department and they said to me it’s not possible for him [to play 90] because he stopped with the injury. 45 minutes today. Next game, I think he will be fit to start.” – Vitor Pereira on why Matheus Cunha was named as a substitute

In fact, Vitor Pereira’s side often looked threatening, especially when Strand Larsen hit the post.

Their previous five outings under the new head coach produced three wins and, by racking up 13 attempts, seven shots on target and 1.45 expected goals (xG), showcased such recent improvement. However, those wanting Cunha or Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) should wait until after Wolves have faced Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

JOY FOR PALACE ATTACKERS

Elsewhere, a 2-0 Crystal Palace victory temporarily pushes Manchester United down to 15th place. The Red Devils host Southampton tonight.

After a dull opening 45 minutes, their first shot on target broke the deadlock via Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m). A central burst from Ismaila Sarr (£5.9m) eventually slipped the Frenchman in, taking it around the goalkeeper to slot home. Later, Eberechi Eze’s (£6.6m) free kick led to a brilliantly-smashed Marc Guehi (£4.5m) volley, ensuring all three of the main Palace attackers successfully registered a return.

With great fixtures until early April, investing in one of these makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, each brings something to the table.

Above: Crystal Palace goal threat between Gameweeks 16 and 21

Mateta plays higher up and is likely to take penalties, playmaker Eze takes a chunk of set-pieces and the cheaper Sarr beats them for shots on target (nine), big chances created (five) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.19) over the latest six Gameweeks.

MUNOZ WATCH

Flying wing-back Daniel Munoz (£4.8m) rose in price this week but wasn’t necessarily bought for clean sheet reasons. Since Gameweek 13, he’s scored twice while delivering 10 box shots, five big chances and 2.60 xGI. Meanwhile, in the first half, his face would’ve assisted Mateta had the latter not blazed over from a promising position.

Above: Attacking stats for defenders since Gameweek 13

Despite that and a few exciting passes, his triumph ultimately came from not conceding, even though Leicester could boast 1.52 xG and a night-high 21 shots.

Six of these derived from Vardy, including a spinning backheel that trickled wide. He called stopper Dean Henderson (£4.5m) into action, as did Jordan Ayew (£5.2m) late on. Substitute Patson Daka (£4.8m) churned out four attempts in 29 minutes, while Boubakary Soumare (£4.4m) rattled the crossbar.

Yet nothing found its way into the net and the Eagles held on.



