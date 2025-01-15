116
  1. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is it worth using a free transfer on *insert any player except Isak* to Wood?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    3FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Raya - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
    Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Colwell to Aina?

  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Raya
    Robinson Gab Munoz
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Wissa Wood

    Bench: Fab Enzo VVD Faes

    VVD to Aina and bench Gab?

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Planning on rolling this week, but have a dilemma on who to bench. Pick 2 to play:

    A) Robinson - Keep benching all his points so arguably should just play him every week
    B) Cucurella - Best fixtures of the 3, but not getting points
    C) TAA - Obviously risky given his ability going forward, but toughest fixture on paper

    Current team:

    Henderson
    Gabriel / TAA / Robinson
    Salah / Palmer / Bruno / Amad
    Isak / Jackson / Pedro

    Fabianski / Cucrella / Rogers / Davis

    2FT, 1.2 ITB

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A and C

