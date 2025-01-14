241
  1. Zinedine Kilbane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Awful sense of disloyalty after his recent returns, but a bad run of upcoming fixtures for wissa and double arsenal defence hasn't been returning much for the price- exact money for;
    Wissa & Gabriel to Wood and Aina?

    1. chaser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Wissa fixtures are shortly turning favourable

    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gabriel is just a mainstay, and Wissa I’m planning to bring in very soon.

      Don’t get these moves at all.

  2. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I have Isak - JP - Jesus

    1) Jesus to Wood
    2) Jesus to Solanke
    3) other

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Wood or Wissa

      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Woodor Wissa sounds like a character in "Lord of the Ings" or "Games of Throw-Ins".

  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Tell you what, Philly Foden has really been a gem as my Saka replacement.

    I could've walked into a Bruno Fernandes RC, gone for Odegaard, Son or Diaz. The only other player that's done well that was a popular replacement is Gordon.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Tis shameful to boast!

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        +1

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Here's me stuck with Iwobi

    3. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Congrats

      Was between him Bruno and Son for me, went Bruno

    4. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Still think Bruno is a better long term pick.....Can easily score a brace against SOU

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I really don't think there is a 'long term' in FPL. Everyone is expendable at some point or other. You pick players for runs of games and form. Some are more reliable than others and stay longer like Salah + Palmer.The rest are just merry-go-round as you see fit.

    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I saw it coming. Members of the 200 points club are always worth investing in.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/30/can-members-of-last-seasons-200-points-club-do-it-again

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        "Phil Foden.....VERDICT: NO" from your post.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          57 mins ago

          Read what it says under that, though.

  4. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    In the 30k bracket

    For sure going down tomorrow as I basically have nobody playing

    But for now, we smoke Salah pack and enjoy

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Who would you sell for wood?

    A. Jackson
    B. Pedro

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Both

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Give Jackson Wolves home at least, was unlucky not to haul today

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Unlucky aka very poor

    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Either one

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        pedro

    4. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      I finally got Wood

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        And baps, wooohoo!

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          How on Earth did Wood get 3 bps in a game he touched the ball once lol

          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Clinical

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              And at fault for Liverpool’s goal.

              1. Yank Revolution
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                He isn't the one who headed it onto Jota (on a very slight deflection from someone else, not Wood).

                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  He was the one marking a guy about six feet shorter than him

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Palmer damage not so bad. Bruno (c) ; its the hope that kills you.

      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        You’re in a good spot

        Can see it being more than 5 at OT

        Hope Isak blanks

      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Either he hauls or he gets sent off. Hoping for something from Amad.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          That’s what I’m thinking. Along with Juric actually knowing what he’s doing …

    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Evening. For next GW...

      Pickford
      TAA Gabriel Munoz
      Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr
      Isak Jackson Pedro*
      Fabianski / Rogers Hall Greaves

      Not sure which 3 of 4 defender to play (yet), but one will sit, or Sarr. Rogers (ARS) on bench despite iffy ARS form.

      Pedro > Wood is too obvious isn't it?

      I'm still super tempted with Gakpo, who could even be a good shout this week (BRE, then IPS)... but I suppose chance of fewer mins? Europe to contend with too.

      I can sell Jackson for Gakpo in 24, but risky as WHU a good game - and I'll have missed two plum fixtures for Gakpo too. Does mean I could still be open to getting Jota instead by then, though.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        ... and yes I have Jackson, but WOL/MCI/WHU are great on paper.

        It's better than MUN/EVE/NFO... on paper.

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        Pedro to Wood seems sensible this week

        1. Mighty Duck
            50 mins ago

            Pedro scored in the reverse fixture and Wood didn't. Not so sensible after this information though the transfer's very tempting atm ofc.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Haha. Would say Brighton as a unit aren't in a fantastic spot right now. Also the 2 day turnaround will be tough.

              I don't plan to hold Pedro through this run so don't mind selling for a better opportunity.

              It's just whether Wood is the right one or not.

      3. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Me and my boys hate Isak

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Will he start? Got Wood first sub

          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            If I was to give an unbiased guess:

            Start and off at 70’

      4. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Palmer was the obvious stylistic match up than Salah this week

        Next week Salah is the obvious stylistic match up

        Look at the space City had against Brentford away today. They just didn’t take their chances

        Liverpool on the transition might get a cricket score against Brentford

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          To be fair, Palmer got 17 points last time he played Wolves. I'll probably still captain Salah as Liverpool are better than us, though.

          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Palmer is playing with a donkey up front at the moment

            He should be getting mega hauls but scraping by with 1 goal games

            Wolves have wind in their sails, can see them doing a job on Chelsea, or at least making it difficult. Their new manager is doing great so far

            Salah against a shocking defence that are susceptible to transitions is money

        2. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          if the newcastle away salah turned up today, he would've got 15+

          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            No he wouldn’t have

            Newcastle in that game defensively were a mess

            Nottingham are a brilliant unit

            I’m sorry you didn’t see it, and apparently still cannot see it

            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              i see 6 shots, 4 chances created vs 4 shots, 3 chances created

              i see 2 second half shots that salah wouldn't give the keeper or defender on the line a chance to save/block if he was on it.

              will just agree to disagree. i guess Larsen missing all those chances the gw before was just down to Forest's defensive "aura" and not poor finishing.

              1. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Who said anything about aura?

                Nottingham are compact and defend well

                Citing chances conceded isn’t a good point

                Chelsea’s record breaking defence conceded chances too, what’s your point?

                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  not trying to argue, just when a player gets chances, they're chances.

                  if you had said to non-Salah captainers before the GW, he'll have 6 shots and 4 chances created, close to 1xG, doubt they would've been as confident. all im saying is Forest didnt contain him as well as people thought they might, he just had an off day.

                  well done with the Palmer points, not saying he wasn't a good option either.

              2. Egg noodle
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Forest were set up more attacking in that wolves game, hence those conceded chances. They are typically tighter against better opposition

      5. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Who would come out on top Wood vs Pusey

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Depends if Wood was on a Pusey Patrol.

          1. Pusey Patrol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            54 mins ago

            It wasn't me.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              Okay Shaggy.

      6. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Watkins and eze come on! 17 pts each

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          LETSGO!

      7. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Has this membership benefit been withdrawn from me?

        Literally everyone got an answer but me.

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/14/rate-my-team-surgery-with-five-time-top-1k-finisher-tom-freeman-54?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27015612

        1. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Haha

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          You aren't owed an answer. Your weird obsession/animosity for certian members of the team probably gives them reason for them to not give you attention. It's weird.

          What's so weird is the fact you keep trying to find ways to persuade yourself and others that Hall will be dropped.

          Botman is only getting back to fitness. No need for him to play every single match. Schar mostly nailed, but can get the odd rest now. Burn been great and consistent.

          Hall has been one of Newcastle's best payers. He's not getting dropped. If he's ever not in the XI, it will be for rest purposes.

          What you need to realise is that Newcastle can now play a wingback systems. Not necessarily to start games - but sometimes to finish them off. Murphy can get subbed (as he often is), or maybe Isak (for protection) - and Newcastle can play with 2 up top. They actually did it the other game.

          This way all 3 CBs can play. Howe will chop and change as he sees fit. You might not get a one size fits all answer.

          Besides, you're the type of person to moan about XYZ told you to do XYZ before and blame them retrospectively - it's no wonder people don't want to answer your questions.

          And is Isak safe to captain? I guess just use your common sense eh? Maybe yes, maybe no.

          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Mate can we just leave the Virgin alone?

            He means well

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              It's okay mate. I'm impervious to this stuff now. Nothing could hurt me more than being given the silent treatment by Neale.

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                I’ll put in a good word for you.

              2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  9 mins ago

                  He needs to give you a restraining order

            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              If you have watched all of Eddie Howe's press conferences in the last 2 weeks, I'll take your opinion onboard. If you haven't, then you have formed your opinion without all the necessary information.

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                30 mins ago

                What's funny about this statement, is that you yourself aren't even getting all of the necessary information by jsut watching the pressers.

                You're relying on a mannger is never all that honest or forth giving in his pressers on a range or topics (not a criticism by the way, merely a statement).

                You also aren't on Eddie Howes's team meetings and planning sessions where he's profiling the best players to match up against his opponent, with a fine eye on the fitness level of each person.

                Once you've attended these sessions every week and actually got the finer detail, I'll take YOUR opinion onboard.

                Till then, extremely happy to follow common sense and obvious patterns.

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  You'd be surprised at what you learn from a manager when he is grilled by seasoned local reporters and he has to speak for 20 to 30 minutes without a script.

                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Who's to say I haven't learnt it quicker and more efficiently than you?

        3. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          We need proper analysis of games in this community

          Look at styles of teams and how they match up against each other

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            It would take too much time, but it's what the captain sensible article should be doing.

            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              It doesn’t really

              It’s just ball knowledge

              Not talking about stats about which flank gets attacked more etc

              I mean just basics like: Brentford are susceptible to transitions and their defence gives up too much space… Salah loves transitions and space… our 2+2 together

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Yeah but you need to back up the perceptions with a deep dive into the data to see if they hold up.

                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  This is where we disagree, virgin

                  Football is played on grass not a spreadsheet. I like stats but in moderation. Sometimes a basic qualitative analysis does wonders. Overthinking and over action is the worst enemy for FPL managers

                  Much love to you, Virgin

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Fair point.

                  2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                      7 mins ago

                      Get a damn room

          2. Egg noodle
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Who are going to be your Liverpool three?

            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Likey Robbo TAA and someone else

              1. Egg noodle
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Their defensive stats are great but they are pretty poor at keeping actually clean sheets. 1 cleanie in the last 6 or 7 games I think.

                I've already got Salah and VVD, might add Gakpo

                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Agreed

                  I just had Robbo from earlier in the season and held him, mainly for the price saving on TAA who wasn’t as attacking. Now looking to get TAA in

                  More happenstance than tactical to have double defence

            2. Yank Revolution
              • 13 Years
              15 mins ago

              Mo TAA Slot

          3. Clintymints
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            I know there's a double but Pickford to Sels?

            Missing all them baps the last few weeks and I have buyers remorse when chosen Pickford over Sels a few weeks back

            1. Egg noodle
              • 14 Years
              49 mins ago

              I'd do it. Sels is scoring 20+ points in the next 4 GWs. Pickford isn't.

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              47 mins ago

              I wouldn't bother with Pickford getting an extra fixture so soon.

            3. Clintymints
              • 15 Years
              34 mins ago

              Even with the extra fixture it's vs Pool, I think what's swaying me more is just the fact I chose incorrect last few weeks. Feels like I gotta correct it. Sels is just set and forget from a team capable of CS

          4. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Turns out Wood wasn't a sell.

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/15/is-wood-a-sell-in-fpl-with-tougher-fixtures-ahead

            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              See what I mean, Virg?

              Look at the wonderful stats and tables and graphs

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                You've got a point. Maybe they should get the general to bring back his "eye test" reports from watching the games in their entirety. It would balance all the stats out in the articles.

                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Virgin, I believe in YOU

                  Why don’t YOU try and make analysis, I think you’re smart and you can do it

                  You don’t need to outsource all analysis

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              What time frame are you basing this off?

              Wood blanked in 5 out of his next 7 matches after that article was posted.

              It's the following 3 fixtures that's he's scored in. 2 of which were relegation struggles (EVE/WOL).

              Oh, and out 2 of that 7 game period he scored in, 1 was against another relegation struggle (IPS).

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                36 mins ago

                I sold Wood after reading this article. Clearly that was a mistake. He is a set and forget; a talismanic long term hold.

          5. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Why do so many managers pay for FPL Review and slavishly follow? How can you really enjoy the game if simply doing what an algorithm tells you? Perhaps just me but that’s not a fun way to play and having looked at recommended transfers on free version not that helpful

            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Agreed

              Do they even perform well, are they ranked high?

              I look at these extras like an assistant manager, useful to know but not the deciding factor

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour ago

                Last years FPL winner was heavy into analytics/FPL Review

                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Did he follow the suggestion from the tool always or do his own decision making?

                2. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Having data is one thing, deciding what data to act on and make good decisions is another. Not picking a player because they're overperforming their predicted performance but holding on to a player that's underpermorming their predicted performance but looks 'due' isn't great decision making. Having discipline is also key, I don't have any.

            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I find it baffling and don't know how to use it. But surely it's a big threat to memberships on this site? Can't see many people paying for 2 FPL resources.

            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              57 mins ago

              Folks have fun by changing parameters such as xMins, transfer value and running solves under differently scenarios with different chips, not blindly use the default xMins and EV.

              1. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                55 mins ago

                Are those paid features? (Changing mins)

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Nope

            4. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              I don't pay for any advice or watch CC videos, but if I did I'd pay for anything it would be FPL Review's massive data model and customise it according to my own biases. But as you say, where's the fun in that? It would have to be if I was earning money from the game only.

              The free version only looks three weeks ahead which anyone would be a fool to follow. I'll fail on my own, thank you very much.

            5. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              43 mins ago

              I think you can spot them. People who got Odegard for example.

          6. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I feel like this season my talent ID has been really good but my timing and lineup management have been awful.

            Starting the season with Rogers and holding him throughout. Going for Sels in GW6 after seeing the strong NFO start to the season, getting on Mbeumo train, going back to Isak and not kneejerking him out for Jackson. Going for Foden as a differential with the fixtures turning nice for City as Saka replacement. Some really nice wins in there.

            There have been very few picks that have been outright bad for me. They just weren't timed correctly. I've owned Jimenez and sold him before he brought in 22 points in the previous 2 weeks. I went Semenyo for the blanks and missed the points similarly. I've played the wrong goalkeeper 3 times and gotten fewer points than if I'd just played Sels every week. I bought Cunha only to sell him because I thought he'd get banned and he scores 21 points in the two games after that he shouldn't have played in.

            I've captained Salah tonight adding to my list of captain fails which includes TC Haaland in GW9. If I was able to bring the players I brought in at the right time this could've been a really special season. The only times I seem to get bench decisions right are when the decision is taken out of my hands like Jesus being injured for this week or else I'd probably have benched Wood.

            Strange and somewhat frustrating season. But I should be grateful since my rank is steadily improving and I'm broaching the top 100K. A lot of folks are struggling a lot more this year.

            1. El Chippy Chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              I ain't reading all that. im happy for you tho, or sorry that happened.

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                33 mins ago

                😆

              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                29 mins ago

                All good. Just random late night musings.

                I haven't had much time to share my actual homework this season hence fewer actually 'useful' posts.
                But I have been using my stats tables and probing for value as usual just keeping it quiet and going about my business.

                Might try and do something a bit deeper when it comes to GW24 planning this week or next. Got to start figuring out the direction to take for the weeks leading up to it.

            2. Clintymints
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Same story, 50/50 calls or punty picks not coming off. Bench points have been rough too, weird old season

            3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                As Christian Bale would say, oh good for you!

              • F4L
                • 10 Years
                59 mins ago

                its got much tougher in recent years (last 5-ish years). a pool of 30-40 players are identified early on, and then its just who has the right combination of players at the right times. with many more informed people now playing, more people "lucking" out with the right combinations. still fun to play, but abit demoralising at times. i accept there's still levels and the best at fpl can churn out the 4/5 digit end of season rankings with their eyes shut. but for the rest of us, the abyss beckons so to speak

              • PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                32 mins ago

                Your season history is impressive & shows you can turn things around. I was undecided between Salah & Palmer, saw your comment on Palmer’s chances this week then I made up mind to stick with Salah 🙂

              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                I think lot of it can be explained by a lot of popular picks not performing to their expected data, against the expected data of opponents, in more micro (as opposed to macro) timescales.

                Over a longer scale it evens out, but can hamstring you over smaller periods.

                Similarly I've gone though some periods of players performong after- the fixtures I bought/held them for, rather than in them.

                Combine that with some popular players being massive overperformers data wise (Mbuemo, Wood, Cunha, Robinson etc.) - it can mean you keep getting 'pegged back' rank-wise.

                Thankfully on my side my captain choices have been fairly decent. Never too harshly punished even if alternative choice outscored by a little. Only blanked thus far in GW6-8 wiht Haaland. Without this I'd be kettled.

            4. Taegugk Warrior
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              for wood in.
              sell Jpedro or Jackson..?

            5. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Folks that are considering selling Jackson, did you at least watch the highlights?

              1. El Chippy Chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Yeah he’s sh!te

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  😆

              2. SpaceCadet
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Yes, seems a hold for one more gw I guess. Sell if he blanks. Getting good chances but so frustrating to own.

              3. Royal5
                • 13 Years
                59 mins ago

                Watched the game. He was woeful.

            6. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              56 mins ago

              Palmer c saving the gw so far. Just need sarr to outscore Bruno now.

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                36 mins ago

                I had muesli for breakfast, I cut up an apple and put that in it too. I gave a couple of pieces of the apple to the war-hound.

                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Tis confusing

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    True, we don’t normally have muesli at the feasting table!

                2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                    12 mins ago

                    Thanks for letting us know, mate

              2. FPL Frost
                • 14 Years
                35 mins ago

                5 minutes till price changes, our final predictions: livefpl.net/prices

                ⬆️ Wood + Bruno + Mateta + Aina + Sels + Eze + Dubravka

                ⬇️ Notable: G.Jesus + Kulusevski + Gomez + Luis Díaz + Pau + Bowen + Madueke + Strand Larsen + Kelleher + Pedro Porro + Georginio + Winks + Mitoma

                1. El Chippy Chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Get your Woods out

                2. rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 9 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Good prognostication today

              3. Price Changes
                Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                34 mins ago

                RISES
                B.Fernandes : 8.3 -> 8.4
                Mateta : 7.2 -> 7.3
                Wood : 6.8 -> 6.9
                Aina : 5.2 -> 5.3
                Muñoz : 4.7 -> 4.8

                FALLS
                Luis Díaz : 7.6 -> 7.5
                Bowen : 7.4 -> 7.3
                G.Jesus : 6.9 -> 6.8
                Kulusevski : 6.5 -> 6.4
                Madueke : 6.2 -> 6.1
                Pedro Porro : 5.5 -> 5.4
                Strand Larsen : 5.5 -> 5.4
                Gomez : 4.8 -> 4.7
                Casemiro : 4.8 -> 4.7
                O'Brien : 4.6 -> 4.5
                Pau : 4.3 -> 4.2
                Kelleher : 4.2 -> 4.1
                Heaton : 4.0 -> 3.9

                1. GreennRed
                  • 13 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Cheers Tony.

                2. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Thank you!

                3. mixology
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Cheers Toney

                4. Yank Revolution
                  • 13 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  2 up!

                5. Sheffield Wednesday
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks Tonya, money does grow on [tricky] trees.

              4. FantasyClub
                • 4 Years
                34 mins ago

                Just got rid of Jackson for Wood then watched the highlights lol
                Dunno how Jackson didn’t score at least 1. His follow up on his third attempt I think after he headed from point blank range was such a tired and lazy stab at the ball.
                Enraging to watch tbh.
                Had him last season for his donkey run then got rid before he started hauling for my mini league leader towards the end of season. I’m expecting him to troll me again.

              5. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                29 mins ago

                Last Man Standing Update (426 teams)

                Current safety score = 19
                Top score = Mark Boland with 56

                https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

              6. Philosopher's Stones
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Wood keeps rising this season.

