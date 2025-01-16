29
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    I was ready to post this in the previous article before seeing this...

    Looking at Liverpools fixtures around the double, I think it should be fairly ok to predict some of the starters based on the info we currently have on the team.

    Alisson, VVD, TAA, Konate, Salah and Gakpo should be fine imo.

    Diaz and Jota is difficult to predict and would wait until DGW24 if looking to pick one of them.

    29/01: PSV (A) - potentially rotated team if Liverpool get minimum 1 point from Lille
    01/02: Bournemouth (A)
    06/02: Spurs (H) EFL Cup
    08/02: Plymouth (A) FA Cup
    12/02: Everton (A)
    16/02: Wolves (H)
    23/02: Man City (A)

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Attackers aside, from my perspective, the biggest question would be, is TAA worth the funds? Alternatively, is it worth bringing Konate or VVD?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        In isolation, I think he is worth it.

        When considering funds and overall team, I think you need to consider combinations with non Liverpool players to help with the assessment

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      As things stand, I agree. I'll pick up a defender(2nd Pool) next GW and an attacker in GW24.

  2. mookie
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Good read!

  3. Wild Rover
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Surprised you write quite a bit about Liverpool options in GW24, without even mentioning the Assman chip.

    1. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or the TC chip

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        just now

        That’s not really relevant to whether or not you triple up though, whereas the AM chip very much is.

  4. El Presidente
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Salah, TAA and Gakpo for me

  5. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Anything to change here?

    Sels
    TAA Hall Munoz
    Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
    Isak Jackson Wood

    Fabianski Rogers Timber Greaves

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mrs Richards was mine favourite Fawlty Towers episode.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nah. The rat.

      2. Fitzy.
        • 13 Years
        just now

        You trying your material out on us first, and then bringing it here?

  6. You Must Be Jokin Ere
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Re: Gabriel Assist:

    The Rule:
    "Own Goals
    If a player shoots or passes the ball and directly forces an opposing player to put the ball in their own net, then an assist is awarded. If the pass or cross takes a significant deflection off an opposition player prior to their teammate scoring an own goal, then no Fantasy assist is awarded."

    The only question that needs to be answered is was Dragusin touch "a significant deflection". I don't think it was.

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Controversial I know but I dont think Gabriel touched it at all and it came in from Dragusin's head before the deflection for the OG hence no assist.

      1. You Must Be Jokin Ere
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        If that's the case it's an easy decision.

    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      More whether Gabriel touched it I hear.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      No assist

  7. SINGH
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Can someone please explain to me how the Asst Man chip works?

    I read the description but still dont understand it.

    Thanks.

    1. SINGH
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I just read that the manager takes place in the team? As a third spot? Does that manager get points?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nobody knows. It’s all theoretical at this stage.

      2. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        A lot to take in. You will need to read the rules.

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        The manager doesn't take up a space in your squad - you still have 15 players, with the manager in addition to that. The only way it affects your players is that the manager counts towards your allocation of 3 per club - so if you already have 3 LIV players you can't buy Slot

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      If only Scout had an article on this...

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/01/fpl-mystery-chip-revealed-what-is-it-when-can-it-be-played

  8. BLUEARMY83
      8 mins ago

      Pulled my wildcard, pretty settled on the team other than

      A) Wood and Rogers
      B) Gakpo and Elanga

      Which option do you prefer?

      1. Captain Mal
          4 mins ago

          Can you add Arteta to your name please?

        • mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Stay away from Ange.

      2. Captain Mal
          5 mins ago

          Gakpo, Wood or Wissa?
          Gakpo has the worst minutes but plays for the best attack and has a DGW ahead.
          Wood plays for the worst attack but is their main man and takes penalties.
          Wissa keeps up despite being the cheapest.

