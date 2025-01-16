51
  1. DALEDOBACK
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Great article

  2. hibster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    worth noting you cannot play triple captain & assistant manager chips at the same time

  3. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    Anyone else always read his name as "later-iser12" instead of "Late-riser12?"

    Please dont just be me

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      well you taught me something new today

      i thought the exact same

    2. AIRMILES
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      In my head I read it latteriser. It doesn't help that the two words are put together, nor that I'm old and going senile.

      1. FPL Frost
        • 14 Years
        31 mins ago

        I always read it like you guys are saying for years on here before he started making content.

        1. Lateriser 12
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Ya many have thought this

      2. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        This spelling is def how i was reading it

        I dont listin to pods & stuff like but only noticed it a few weeks ago & I'm glad I aint alone

        1. AIRMILES
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yes, it's not helped by the fact that the second word is a common suffix. It's probably easier for an American to read it the way it's intended, as otherwise it would be Laterizer or Latterizer.

    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yep me, even though I'm aware it's late riser

    4. Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mind. Blown.

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not me. But I am not native English reader 😉

    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes never even crossed by mind that it's Late-riser give that's it's all one word.

  4. Old Gregg
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Jackson owners assemble

    A) Play

    B) transfer for wood.

    1. Tshelby
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      B and quick

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'm keeping Jackson and doing Pedro -> Wood.

      1. Tshelby
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Do you really expect something of him? Chelsea not playing great and Jackson not really hitting it imo..

        1. Old Gregg
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No. But you know what happens when I take him out

    3. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      1 last week

      want to bank ft

    4. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      1 More GW then to Gakpo

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Another new article where I haven't boasted about getting 90 points this GW. Stay humble.

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Palace not expected to replace Chalobah, the defence has weakened with Richards/Riad

    https://x.com/iamAlexHowell/status/1879859721408258064?t=xPd0Eeu0H_zdyImvMMRFIg&s=19

  7. Tshelby
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    RAN to Munoz for free?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Easy move.

    2. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Can't you just bench RAN as 5th DEF? Do you really need the 0.2-0.5 over fodder?

      1. Tshelby
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Faes already the 5th DEF on the bench

        1. FPL Frost
          • 14 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah so sell Faes for Munoz. Having good options all over is gonna be good if Haaland is never coming back.

          1. Tshelby
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Can't afford that..

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Press conferences happening as we speak and Neale is still in shearers bar celebrating NUFCs win last night 🙁

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    With 2FT and 1.2ITB:

    A) Keep FT
    B) Gab/Timber to Forrest def
    C) B + Sarr to Gordon/Mbeumo

    Pickford
    Gabriel/Munoz/Hall
    Salah/Palmer/Bruno/Sarr
    Isak/Jackson/Wood

    Fab/Rogers/Timber/Greaves

  10. FPL Frost
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Garnacho for 59m pounds to Napoli is a joke. If there's a 50% sell on clause that persevers through new contracts etc then maybe I can get behind that, otherwise that fee seems really low to me. He's only 20!

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      i was thinking it sounded expensive for someone that obviously has talent but hasnt really done much yet

  11. Captain Mal
      34 mins ago

      Gakpo, Wood or Wissa?
      Gakpo has the worst minutes but plays for the best attack and has a DGW ahead.
      Wood plays for the worst attack but is their main man and takes penalties.
      Wissa keeps up despite being the cheapest.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        All good picks with different entrance points.
        This is partly my dilemma too.
        To move Jackson this week to Wood or wait a week and go Gakpo.

        If I go Wood I’ll probably get a Alison.

        1. Captain Mal
            10 mins ago

            I think Wood has to be this week, else I'll have missed his best fixture. But I'm also tempted to wait a week and see if Jota starts, which would in turn affect Gakpo's minutes.

            1. The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Personally, I wouldn’t touch Jota.
              Too much rotation and injury risk.

              Fair enough if you want to go there.

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  No, I meant if Jota starts a PL game then Gakpo may not be such a good option. I'm definitely not interested in Jota.

        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Bench one.
          A) TAA v Brentford away
          B) Aina v Southampton home
          C) Robinson v Leicester away
          D) Munoz v West Ham away

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Probably Munoz - defence has weakened without Chalobah and new manager bounce to continue under Potter

            Open Controls
          2. kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            22 mins ago

            D

            1. The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thanks both, currently have Munoz benched.

        3. KeanosMagic
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          My own stupid fault but ended up with a benching headache this week with the initial plan to hit the BB, but a single gw probably not the right play.

          Play 4 from:
          Gabriel (AVL)
          Robinson (lei)
          Hall (BOU)
          Munoz (whu)
          Amad (BHA)
          Mateta (whu)

          The usual candidates fill the other slots
          I'm currently benching Robinson Munoz Amad.
          Or just BB

        4. Dotherightthing
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Bench 1 pls:

          A - Hall (BOU)
          B - Gabriel (AVL)
          C - Robinson (lei)
          D - Munoz (whu)
          E - Mbeumo (LIV)

          Thank you

          1. Moxon
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            D

        5. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Anyone who can give me some insight on Enzo's performance against Bournemouth? Need to play him or Rogers (Arsenal A), as I want to roll this week.

          1. Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            basically if lavia starts then he is a really good option, well involved in the attacks

          2. Captain Mal
              3 mins ago

              I'd play Enzo.

            • Dutchy FPL
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Cheers guys! Really helpfull

          3. gergin
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            AM is not a game changer chip. If you find manager, who win 3 games with 2:0, it scores 30 points without risky bonuses. It prevents using other chips for 3 weeks also. I will use it as soon as possible, just to have freedom to the end. So Moyes in 24th decided.

          4. Sterling Archer
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Lots of articles on Trent agreeing to go to Madrid, only question is now or the summer!
            Bradley could become the top FPL bargain!

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              The latest ones suggest that it will be next summer(?) Bradley will be either 6.0 or 5.5 next season. However, at 4.7 he would be a steal and his ownership as high as Palmer's.

