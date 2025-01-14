506
  1. Totti
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    who will score more points?

    A) Gordon
    B) Diaz with -4

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      I took Diaz out for Gordon on FT and I'm worried it will bite me on the backside. So no.

    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

  2. Totti
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    who will score more points?

    A) Gordon -4
    B) Diaz with

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think it will be close, so save the 4

    2. Norco
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Come again?

    3. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  3. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone else benching Chris Wood?

    1. SharkyT
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Close between him and Rodgers for me

    2. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have

    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      First sub beat s Isak is out

  4. SharkyT
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    A) Timber > Hall
    B) Timber > Munoz
    C) RAN > Hall/Munoz
    D) GTG start Timber and roll

  5. NejiHyuuga01
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Play Raya or Fab?

    1. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Raya if no double Arsenal defense

      1. NejiHyuuga01
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have Timber playing

        1. theshazly
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Then Fab 100%

  6. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Enough already.....!

  7. bobbyg
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Start Fab or Sels?

  8. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    captain: Isak, Salah, or Palmer? (Isak too risky, or go for it?)

    1. NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah has done enough for me to be inevitable this season. There is no right choice on this one.

  9. Alli
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Start one:
    A. Wood (LIV)
    B. Mbuemo (MCI)
    C. Robinson (WHU)

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  10. KingGinger
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Play Sarr or sell to Bruno for free?

    1. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Play Sarr

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno

  11. Better Call Raul
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which to replace Gabriel Jesus?

    A) Jimenez
    B) Wood

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not the week to get Wood

      1. Better Call Raul
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't massively rate the Liverpool defence tbh

    2. Rodgers's CHARACTER
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wood is better Long-Term Option

  12. Meme2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hi all - bit of last minute help please

    need to play 2 out of
    A) L.Diaz
    B) Foden
    C) watkins

    who do i drop?
    and do i transfer one out for

    1) Fernandes
    2) Gordon

  13. Rodgers's CHARACTER
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who to replace Jesus? already have Isak and Wood
    A) Raul
    B) Wissa

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Prefer Raul's next two (Whu A, Lei A) compared to Wissa (Mci H, Liv H) and he's on pens

    3. C'mon the Fylde
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  14. C'mon the Fylde
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anything worth changing?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr Martinelli
    Jackson Isak

    Fabianski Pedro Kerkez Van-Hecke

    1ft
    0.7m itb

  15. Óró Sé…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ndiaye, what do people think?

    1. Norco
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Never thought about it

  16. Norco
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anything worth a FT or GTG and roll?

    Pick
    Gab Robinson Hall (Timber Greaves)
    Salah Palmer Sarr Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Watkins (Cunha)

    1FT 0.2ITB

    1. Rodgers's CHARACTER
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Roll

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Roll

  17. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play JP or Wood?

    Thanks

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      JP

  18. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    GTG?!

    Stolarczyk
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer(c) Mbeumo Gordon Amad
    Isak Raul

    Sels Muniz Robinson Wood

    0.2m itb, 0ft

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Munoz*

    2. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Great team, GL!

  19. ChuckyPancamo
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    The question no one is asking: start one of

    A) Van Hecke
    B) Castagne
    C) Mykolenko

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Myko

  20. frenchfries
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sels
    Kerkez Gabriel Muñoz
    Salah Palmer Diaz Amad
    Isak Jackson J.Pedro

    Lummer Ødegaard Myko Greaves

    A) Ødegaard —> B.Fernandes (bench Diaz)
    B) Save

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

  21. Count Olaf
      31 mins ago

      Play
      A) Robinson
      B) Aina

      I think I'll captain Palmer, so maybe go all in against Salah and play Aina?

    • Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Saka -> Salah (-4)?

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        just now

        it's probably the one week you can just get by without him

    • Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Semenyo > Eze or save FT?

    • SharkyT
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      So I’ll try again:

      A) Timber > Hall
      B) Timber > Munoz
      C) RAN > Hall/Munoz
      D) GTG start Timber and

      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

    • Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who to captain?

      A.) Palmer (Bou H)
      B.) Bruno (Sou H)

      1. SharkyT
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        A

      2. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        I went B

        1. Hanz0
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          It is the exciting pick given ownership, plus the last game of the GW.

      3. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        b

    • bobbyg
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Start Fab or Sels?
      Tia

    • Brunsvigeren
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      How is this starting 11, should I play someone else from the bench?
      Bumped in to top 75K

      Pickford
      Dijk, TAA, Hall,
      Salah, Mbeumo, Palmer, Gordon
      Isak, Wood, Raul
      Fabianski, Rogers, Munoz, Castagne

      1. bobbyg
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Munoz for Vvd

        1. Brunsvigeren
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Im tempted

    • melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play digne or myokloenko?

    • boroie
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Current squad

      Verbruggen
      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah(C) Palmer(VC) Mbeumo Amad Rogers
      Isak Solanke

      Fabianski; Wood Castagne THB

      I have 3FTs. Are any of these worth doing?

      A - Mbeumo -> Bruno
      B - Mbeumo -> Gordon
      C - Solanke -> Mateta
      D - Wood -> Mateta
      E - Other
      F - Roll

    • boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I have 3FTs. Are any of these worth doing?

      A - Mbeumo -> Bruno
      B - Mbeumo -> Gordon
      C - Solanke -> Mateta
      D - Wood -> Mateta
      E - Roll

