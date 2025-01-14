Seven more Premier League managers will face the media on Tuesday, providing us with the latest Gameweek 21 team news ahead of the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

We feared that Fabian Hurzeler might not hold his presser until after that deadline – but he’s among the seven on duty.

So too are Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe, so we should hear the latest on Gabriel Jesus (£6.9m), Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Joao Pedro (£5.7m).

You can follow those updates in this live article.

We’ll have to make do without the latest injury news from Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Southampton, however. Their respective managers will host press conferences on Wednesday.

We’ll round up what we know about those teams below.

For the key quotes and updates from Monday’s 10 pressers, read this round-up.

GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM NEWS: TUESDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE OTHER CLUBS

GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM NEWS: TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Tuesday’s #FPL Press Conferences 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⭕️ 9.30am – Arteta

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🐺 12.45pm – Pereira

🐓 1.30pm – Postecoglou

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🟣 2pm – Emery 🕕 Amorim, McKenna and Juric post-FPL deadline. pic.twitter.com/x9Cj10Bxyd — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 14, 2025

NEWCASTLE UNITED

As suspected, Eddie Howe didn’t give us much in the way of an update on Alexander Isak (hamstring) and co.

The Swede, along with Jacob Murphy (calf), Joe Willock (hip) and Sven Botman (groin), wasn’t involved in Sunday’s cup win over Bromley.

Howe previously indicated that they were more precautionary omissions but said he’d assess the quartet ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We’ll have a look at them again today. They were left out for genuine reasons, all different things but nothing major – we hope. Minor problems that we needed to settle down, fingers crossed they’ll be there or thereabouts.” – Eddie Howe on the players that missed the Bromley game

“I think so. It’s always a balance because after two such big physical games for Sven we needed to rest him and recover him. There were a few warning signs that he was going into fatigue. But then of course you need to get back up and running again because the schedule is unrelenting. “As I said, those players we’ll assess, we’ll try and make the right calls for them individually, and hopefully they’ll be okay.” – Eddie Howe on whether the rest for Sven Botman will have benefitted him

“He will be there or thereabouts. We haven’t seen him train yet but fingers crossed he will be [fit].” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Harvey Barnes (thigh) picked up an injury in that victory over Bromley and will be out for around a month.

“Harvey will be missing for a period of time. We don’t think it’s a serious injury but it’ll be enough to keep him out for a few weeks. We’re probably looking around a month – don’t hold me to that but that’s the early assessment. He’s had a scan. It’s not too bad but it’ll be enough to keep him out, he’ll definitely miss the upcoming games.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Callum Wilson (hamstring) remain out, while this match will likely come too soon for Nick Pope (knee) despite his return to training.

Emil Krafth (collarbone) is back on the grass, too, and could soon come into contention.

Fabian Schar is back from suspension, giving Howe a nice headache at the back.

“I’ve got a couple of tough decisions to make in the team. That’s the sign of a good team and the sign of a team that’s winning games with players that have put their hand up to start. They’ve come in and done well, they’ve elevated the team level. “Now with Fabian coming back from suspension, that’ll be a decision I’ll have to make.” – Eddie Howe when asked about his dilemma at centre-half

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t confirm a timescale for Gabriel Jesus (knee) but admitted that the Gunners are “very worried” about the Brazilian striker.

It comes amid reports that Jesus suffered an ACL injury in Sunday’s cup defeat to Manchester United.

“We know more now and it’s not looking good at all but we need to review one more specialist. So, probably we will have the latest infomation this afternoon. “I don’t want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon, I think it’s the doctor’s job to do that, but we were very worried straight away after the game and we are very worried today.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus

As for the rest of the Arsenal team news, Arteta was playing it with the usual straight bat.

“We have one more training session, and there are a few that can be close, but again, this afternoon we will have the full info on the squad and who is available and who is not.” – Mikel Arteta on the latest team news

Riccardo Calafiori (muscle) is one of the concerns after missing the clash with United.

“His thing is not too much but again we need another day or two. You’re playing every three days and 24 hours becomes really important because they’re not long-term injuries – in that case, for example. We’ll have more understanding this afternoon.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

Jorginho and Jurrien Timber appeared to suffer muscle injuries as Sunday’s cup tie went into extra time but there is good news on that front.

“He was cramping, honestly! We played extra time. Jurrien was exactly the same, so we had a few players struggling to finish the game. “He’s fine, yeah.” – Mikel Arteta on Jorginho

Ethan Nwaneri (muscle) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring) are definitely out, while it is assumed that Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain unavailable.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler revealed that Joao Pedro will train today, with an assessment on his availability to follow.

The Brazilian missed Saturday’s cup tie against Norwich City with an ankle issue but took to social media on that same day to say that a scan had come back “ok”.

“We have to see it today. So, he will train with the team and then we will decide if we take the risk – and we won’t take any risk. So, only if it’s a calculated risk and if he feels well. That’s the most important [thing] that the player feels confident with his body, we won’t do any stupid things, but we have to wait for the training session today and maybe also tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Joao Pedro

Elsewhere, Lewis Dunk (calf) looks set to be available again.

Jack Hinshelwood (knee) could also be back for the trip to Ipswich on Thursday.

It sounds like the match will come too soon for Mats Wieffer (quad) and Evan Ferguson (ankle), however.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Igor Julio (hamstring) remain sidelined, too. Julio is out for the rest of 2024/25.

“I think Lewis will be back. So, he will train today. Adam [Webster] is there. JP [van Hecke] is there. So, these are the three centre-backs that are available. “Igor will be out for the rest of the season. He needed surgery, so it was a big thing.” – Fabian Hurzeler on his centre-half options

“Jack [Hinshelwood] will train, I’m not sure if he will be available. Mats Wieffer will be back soon. Also, Evan Ferguson is back on the pitch but I’m not sure if it’s too early for them being back on the pitch. But they’re doing a good process and hopefully, they will be back soon.” – Fabian Hurzeler

As for the newest concerns, Hurzeler said that he hoped Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh (both hamstring) would train over the next two days after picking up “small issues” in the FA Cup.

“There we have to wait. I can’t say any clear message about them because we have to see if they are able to train today. We have to see if they’re able to train tomorrow. Also, how their body reacts. So, they had a small issue after the game but it’s not that big, so there we have to really go day for day. I didn’t see them today, I will see them later on the pitch hopefully, and if not, hopefully tomorrow. So, that’s why I can’t give you there a clear message.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh

Tariq Lamptey missed that clash with the Canaries through illness but we’ve had no update on him.

New signing Diego Gomez and the fit-again Danny Welbeck are both “an option”.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Diogo Dalot will miss the visit of Southampton after being sent off for two bookable offences in the FA Cup tie at Arsenal on Sunday.

Four players were injured for that match: Jonny Evans, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof. There have been no details offered about what injuries they are suffering with but Ruben Amorim didn’t suggest that any of them were close to fitness when speaking to MUTV ahead of the clash at the Emirates.

Amad Diallo was carrying “a little injury” into last weekend but recovered to feature as a substitute.

IPSWICH TOWN

Conor Chaplin (knee), Omari Hutchinson (groin), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) remain out.

The last we heard from Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich boss said that Sammie Szmodics (ankle) had joined the injury list for “a while”.

Massimo Luongo (illness) and George Hirst (knee) returned in the FA Cup third round.

SOUTHAMPTON

Matheus Fernandes is available again after missing out in Gameweek 20 through suspension.

The last we heard from Ivan Juric, the Southampton boss was hopeful of having Flynn Downes (dead leg) back for this match.

Will Smallbone (hamstring) returned in the FA Cup on Sunday, while Gavin Bazunu (Achilles) featured for the under-21s on Friday.

Jack Stephens (unknown), Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) are thought to remain out.



