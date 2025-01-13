117
  1. FPL Frost
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Think i might get Illiman Ndiaye in for João Pedro.

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      God no. Don't do it.

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No.
      I know some articles have mentioned his name.
      But just no.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Based on zero data on Moyes preferred selection, sure why not...

    4. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      You do know that Everton scored one goal in their last five league games right?

    5. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      First selling Palmer, now this

    6. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      Interesting reactions.

  2. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Raya and Bednrek

    or

    Hendo and Robinson

  3. J to the T
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Odegaard to Bruno for free?

    Southampton tempts me

    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yeah, Bruno and Gordon both great options

    2. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      In isolation without seeing team, looks good to me.

      1. J to the T
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Have Amad but no Arsenal attacking cover if I sell Ode

    3. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Some bizarre comments here.

      Of course! EVen though my Adrenalyn 2005 Album would say different

  4. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    FFS to update their price change section anytime soon?

  5. antis0cial
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    1FT. Thoughts?
    A) Save
    B) KDB to Mbuemo
    C) KDB to Bruno

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Hall Lewis
    Salah Palmer KDB Gordon Amad
    Cunha Isak

    Fabianski Wood Mykolenko Huijsen

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Gomez -> Hall and cap Isak easy moves this week?

  7. ran
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Best 3 forwards for GW21?

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      They're all good this week. It's one of those weeks. Isak + one or two others.

  8. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Sell Jackson for Raul, or give him one more chance?

    1. Black Knights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gotta give Jackson BOU, WOL. Then WHU if he scores in one of those first two.

  9. bobicek92
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Raya (Fab)
      Hall Colwill Muňoz (Robinson Greaves)
      Salah Palmer Martinelli Rogers Bowen*
      Isak Jackson (Wood)

      does punt on Amad instead of Bowen makes sense?
      anything else I should do?

    • The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Would you A) play Enzo or Rogers, or B) Enzo ➡️ J. Murphy and start him?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Play rogers

    • Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Fab will start?

