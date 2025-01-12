54
  1. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who to bench this week?
    A) Rogers (eve)
    B) Joao Pedro (ips)

    Play one.
    1) Colwill (BOU)
    2) Konate (nfo)
    3) Robinson (whu)

    1. Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B if fit, 3

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

    3. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        B2

    4. dansmith1985
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Thoughts on what to do this week?

      1FT 1.4 bank

      Henderson
      Gabriel TAA Hall
      Diaz Salah Mbeumo Palmer Amad
      Isak Raul

      Fab wood Kerekez Robinson

      1. Dr.Acula
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        no issues as long as u ride diaz's minimal minutes. i say gtg

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Roll Dan.

    5. Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Predictions for:

      1. Ars vs ManU
      2. RM vs Barca

      ill start 1-1, 1-3

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        3-1
        0-0 borefest

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        1-2
        2-2 pens

    6. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Gabriel Trent Timber/Robinson
        Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
        Isak Jackson Wissa

        Fab Timber/Robinson Rogers Aina

        2FT 0.8itb

        Best move here?

        A - Start Timber
        B - Start Robinson
        C - use one of my transfers to do Timber to Hall

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          B

        2. Dr.Acula
          • 1 Year
          58 mins ago

          B, Roll Transfer sir

      • The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Pedro/TAA > Isak/Munoz -4? Thankee!

        1. Dr.Acula
          • 1 Year
          56 mins ago

          have u refrained from gettin isak in , going directly against the kings orders?? SHAME. TO THE DUNGEON

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            51 mins ago

            I shall be sitting next to Sir Downwind the Flatulent at feasting tonight as punishment. I hear too from the kitchens a three-course cabbage feast is on offer!

            1. Dr.Acula
              • 1 Year
              35 mins ago

              HOLD THE SALAT!

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                I fear the foulsome four winds will be called forth this evening!

      • Claudio555
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Captain Haaland, Isak or Salah?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          42 mins ago

          Isak

        2. Botman and Robben
          • 8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Leaning towards Salah

      • Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        1FT 0.8M

        A. Jackson -> Raul/Mateta
        B. Robinson > Hall
        C. Roll FT?

        Sánchez
        Gabriel VVD Robinson
        Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
        Jackson Isak Wood

        Matthews Winks Aina Faes

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          41 mins ago

          Roll

        2. Mata of opinion
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          A. Jackson>Mateta

      • mookie
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        08. 01 - semifinal > Bradley
        11. 01 - F.C. Exactly > Trent
        14. 01 - title rivals > ???

        "Do not trust my words, even question my actions, but never doubt my patterns"
        Arne Slot, or Mahatma Gandhi, or maybe someone else.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          TAA out! For a hit!

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          I may bench Virgil this week, if that's at all relevant.

      • Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Goodmorning all! Who to play? I own Rogers en think I play him over Enzo.

        A) Lewis (Brentford A)
        B) Mykolenko (Aston Villa H)

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Lewis

        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          According to understat Brentford allows the most passes within 20 yards from goal. That's where Lewis roams, just needs to pass it to KDB or Foden and Bob's your uncle.

      • Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        Who to start?

        Pedro
        Jackson

        Really have to start everyone else

        Amad, Palmer, Salah, Gordon
        Isak

        Not entirely convinced Pedro will be fit to start but assuming he is?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Jackson

      • Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        * Sarr is my other mid who I have to start

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Jackson

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks buddy

      • dansmith1985
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Play 1

        A)TAA
        B)Kerkez
        C)Robinson

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

      • Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        I have Munoz but suspect Palace are a trap. Every creator lining up to recommend a team who doesn't score and has little to play for unless they really tail off.

        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          The are just fixture fixated !!!

        2. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          They are just fixture fixated !!!

          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            The thing is I'm not even sure the fixtures are that good. They are just looking at the colour on a fixture ticker or FDR not actually doing any analysis. The next two games are away and West Ham have a new manager. Then it's Brentford at home which is classed as easy - Brentford's poor way record is because they have been playing good teams. Someone just says 'They have good fixtures' and everyone blindly takes it at face value.

        3. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Munoz owner. He is nothing but pain. I've seen people recommending starting him over Hall and I don't get it .

        4. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          I started the season with Munoz because of the FPL wire guys. It was very painful and traumatic.

        5. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Neco Williams looking good.

      • Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Haven't paid too much attention to FA Cup yesterday bar the results but felt like the least remarkable 3rd round Saturday I can ever recall. Congrats to Plymouth Argyle of course and they are the exception here but some worrying batterings dished out by Brighton, Bournemouth and Leicester and probably others I missed to Championship sides. Not sure if that was pary rotation related on the Championship sides part but the general feeling that the gap has never been bigger was very much on show

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Just look at the teams that are coming to premier these seasons. They go straight back down

          Championship winners usually would be good enough to at least finish 14th in era gone by

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Can anyone find the post match Hurzeler did with BBC Football for any separate Pedro quotes?

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Have you tried Brighton's official youtube channel?

      • Bleh
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Morning all. Haven’t been keeping up much but am I right to be playing Rogers over Pedro and Robinson over Gabriel?

        Pickford
        TAA, Robinson, Hall
        Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Gordon, Rogers
        Isak, Watkins

        (Fabianski, Pedro*, Gabriel, Faes)

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Why bench Gab?

      • Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Allison

        Maz Hall Munoz

        Foden Amad Palmer Gordon

        Isak Wood Haaland(c)

        Subs: Robinson, Milo, Dibling

        Save FT right?

        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yep save.

        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Save

      • chelseabrad
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What would you do here, unsure whether to roll or swap out Quansah for Hall/Aina

        Martinez
        Gabriel Timber Kerkez
        Salah Diaz Palmer Gordon
        Isak Wood J.Pedro

        (3.9 Quansah Konsa 4.3)

