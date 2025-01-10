80
  Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    When is the best week to play the AM chip?
    Also does it means u cant be playing other chip during the 3 gameweek?

    keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You can't any other chips during the AM 3 gameweeks
      I think you need to work out when you are planning on using other chips first
      Then look at available gameweeks
      A lot of people forget that you can transfer your manager for the cost of 1 transfer per change

  Stimps
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Evanilson to

    A) Raul
    B) Wissa
    C) Bench Evanilson and play Rogers, Get Wood next GW

    DagheMunegu
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sorry C

