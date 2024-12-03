Following on from the seven pre-match press conferences on Monday, we’ve got nine more taking place on Tuesday.

We’ll have all the Gameweek 14 team news updates in this live article.

As feared, we won’t get any pre-deadline team news from four clubs. Those are the ones playing on Thursday evening: Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

We’ll round up what we know about those four sides in the article below, too.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS: TUESDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE FOUR TEAMS PLAYING ON THURSDAY

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS: TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Tuesday's #FPL Press Conferences (GMT) ⚫ 9am – Howe

🔴 9.15am – Slot

🧿 11am – Maresca

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐺 1.15pm – O'Neil

🐝 1.30pm – Frank

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🍬 1.30pm – Dyche

🟣 2pm – Emery

LIVERPOOL

As revealed by Arne Slot on Sunday, Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) face a “few weeks” on the sidelines with their respective injuries.

He also mentioned that he didn’t expect to have Kostas Tsimikas (unknown injury) available for this three-game week.

Facing the media on Tuesday morning, Slot hinted that Alisson‘s (hamstring) return wasn’t imminent either.

“We are just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit because Caoimh [Kelleher] is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he is only on 50 per cent [fitness] and that would not be good for Alisson and not be good for the team. “He’s getting there. It might take a few more extra days but he’s getting closer and closer and like I’ve always said, the end phase of rehab is always the period where you feel like, ‘OK, is he really there or does he need a few extra days?’ “But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are.” – Arne Slot

Diogo Jota (rib) presumably remains out, too.

There was at least a positive update on Federico Chiesa (unknown injury).

“The good thing is Federico is also training with us again and getting back.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

With Tsimikas and Bradley out, and Trent Alexander-Arnold just back from injury, Slot was asked about whether he would need to “smart decisions” in the full-back department.

“It depends always on the result if people judge it as smart. We have to be creative, maybe that’s a better word to use, for the moment that we cannot use Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. So, last weekend against City, we didn’t think it was smart to play Trent for 90 minutes after his injury. That’s probably going to be the same tomorrow and on Saturday as well, so then we have to be creative – and for me Jarell [Quansah] playing over there is not so creative [because] he is able to play there. “But maybe for whatever reason, if we need Jarell as a centre-back because if one of the centre-backs cannot continue the game, then we need to be even more creative. If it works out, you will probably call it smart and if it doesn’t, it’s one of the stupidest things I’ve done until now!” – Arne Slot

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie was predictably coy on Alexander Isak, who limped out of the Crystal Palace game early with a knock to his hip.

“Well, he took a knock to his hip, wasn’t able to carry on. We haven’t seen him in training yet [but I] don’t think it’s a long-term injury, we’ll wait and see. “It’ll be time, it’ll be pain management and how quickly the injury settles down.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Howe’s subterfuge was slightly undermined by the striker himself saying he was fit in an interview the previous day.

Elsewhere, Dan Burn played through the pain barrier in Gameweek 13 with a niggling ankle injury.

“Yeah, Dan got through the game really well, I have to say. When he got suspended, we used that as a chance to try and rest his ankle and get it 100% fit, get him 100% fit. “He had a mixed time in that period where he didn’t play, as in, he didn’t feel right. He went to see a couple of specialists, really minimum training time. I thought he was outstanding with all things considered at Crystal Palace. After the game, he felt okay.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines for the Magpies.

CHELSEA

Wesley Fofana (hamstring) joined Reece James (hamstring) on the Chelsea injury list on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca suggested Fofana could be out for 4-5 weeks immediately after the game but was more vague in Tuesday’s press conference.

“We don’t have any update at the moment. It happened two days ago, so we need to wait a little bit. Hopefully, we can get some more news in the next days but for sure he will be out for, I don’t know, the next weeks.” – Enzo Maresca on Wesley Fofana

James also faces “weeks” out yet.

“It’s the same situation more or less. He’s getting better but he needs still weeks to come back.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James

Maresca has been fond of making wholesale changes on Thursday nights in Europe. With this being the first midweek league game of the season, the Chelsea boss was asked if he planned to do the same domestically.

“I don’t know. We had yesterday’s session where the players that played two games ago, they are in recovery. The rest, we had a session. But now, this afternoon, we have one more session and then we decide.” – Enzo Maresca on whether he plans to rotate

The managers of the below teams have not held press conferences yet – so here’s what we know about the fitness situation at all four clubs.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remain out, while Thursday’s match is expected to come too soon for Micky van de Ven (hamstring) and Mikey Moore (virus).

Rodrigo Bentancur serves game three of a seven-match suspension, too.

Cristian Romero (toe) was described as being the “closest” to a comeback last Friday but still hadn’t trained with the team when Ange Postecoglou was grilled on the defender’s fitness on Sunday. He, like van de Ven, was only with the sports science team at the point.

Dominic Solanke meanwhile missed the draw with Fulham through illness. Ange Postecoglou said after the match that he “hoped” the striker would be back for Thursday’s clash.

Postecoglou was also optimistic that Archie Gray‘s late withdrawal against the Cottagers was nothing more than a knock/dead leg.

BOURNEMOUTH

Antoine Semenyo returns from a one-match ban on Thursday.

Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring) and very likely Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) remain out, however.

Lewis Cook is also a lingering doubt. The midfielder missed out on the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with muscular discomfort.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joel Veltman missed out on last Friday’s draw with Southampton with what was reportedly a minor injury. Brajan Gruda was also absent through illness.

Kaoru Mitoma and Yasin Ayari suffered knocks in that match, with Fabian Hurzeler hopeful that they weren’t seriously injured.

James Milner (hamstring), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Solly March (knee/match fitness) are reportedly likely to remain out this week.

Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) could be available, however.

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen (calf) and Harrison Reed (knee) remain out, while it remains to be seen whether Jorge Cuenca has recovered from the knock that led to his Gameweek 13 no-show.

Tom Cairney and Sasa Lukic are suspended – the former for a dismissal, the latter for yellow card accumulation.



