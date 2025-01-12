566
566 Comments Post a Comment
  1. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    This United team actually has a spine

    All players went to back the beef

    https://x.com/UtdFaithfuls/status/1878481705553547574

    Open Controls
  2. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Jesus to Gakpo or Mateta ?

    Open Controls
    1. El Chippy Chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Mateta but it's close

      Would rather have Wood and Cunha if you don't have them

      Open Controls
      1. Buck The Trent
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I have Isak & Wood

        Open Controls
        1. El Chippy Chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I would go with Cunha despite fixtures, think he will shock a lot of people

          Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’d go with Gakpo.

      Open Controls
    3. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Gakpo also for me

      Open Controls
  3. El Chippy Chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Chelsea winning the CL with Havertz and Werner needs to be studied

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Tuchel as an underdog is a genius. Which is why it won’t work for the national team.

      Open Controls
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        He's brilliant in cups and England not winning anything for over 50 years is pretty underdog

        Open Controls
  4. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Which one please?

    A. Bruno
    B. Amad

    I know Amad had a little injury concern which is why he didn't start but I quite like the fact he plays in the front 3 and very cheap but Bruno is on pens

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Amad might play RWB this match btw... because of Dalot RC.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        But tbf, his best under Amorim has been as a RWB

        Open Controls
      2. Khark
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Don’t see it personally. Irs Southampton, malaria will play rwb I think

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I know it's Southampton, but playing with a parasite instead of a player is kind of arrogant.

          Open Controls
          1. El Chippy Chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Agreed. Taken it too far there, the game is about respect

            Open Controls
        2. Manani
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          dont think malacia every played RWB?

          Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      really its
      A. Amad + 2.9m
      B. Bruno

      if youre planning your AM chip soon Amad allows you to slot Slot in in addition

      Open Controls
  5. Meta12345
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      How’s this for a plan?
      TC gw25
      Wildcard gw30
      Assistant manager 31-32-33
      Free hit 34
      Benchboost 36

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Similar I’ll be using assman in 36. I’m doing all test same other than BB when I have no idea

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          All the rest*

          Open Controls
    • Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Plan is ESR > Gordon and Timber > Munoz. Just do the moves right?

      2FT, 1.8ITB

      Sels/Fabianski
      Gabriel/Timber/Robinson/Mykolenko/Greaves
      Palmer/Salah/Bruno/Semenyo/ESR
      Isak/Wood/Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yes I would

        Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Eze/Amad/Haaland

      Or

      Palmer/Bruno/Gakpo

      On WCard, unsure whether to lose Palmer for Erling??

      Open Controls
    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Could do with some help:
      2 FT’s
      Which two transfers to do:

      A) Lewis to Munoz
      B) Iwobi to Gordon
      C) Diaz to Bruno / Amad

      Sanchez
      Gabriel - Lewis - Castagne
      Salah - Palmer - Sarr - Iwobi - Diaz
      Isak - Jackson

      Sels - Huijsen - Milenkovic - Larsen

      Open Controls
      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        ab

        Open Controls
    • Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      A. Jesus > Gakpo
      B. Play Rogers

      (will move Jesus next week, for Wood msot likely)

      Open Controls
    • Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      This move is calling me; Timber + Diaz > Munoz + Bruno.

      Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bwst option here? Thanks

      Pickford
      Taa gabriel castagne (mykoleko greaves)
      Salah palmer gordon semenyo (enzo]
      Isak Jackson pedro

      A....save ft

      B...semenyo to eze

      Open Controls
      1. El Chippy Chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Save imo

        Team looking strong

        Captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Palmer

          Or isak if I think he says 80 to
          90

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Plays....

            Open Controls
    • Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      Best keeper for the run in? I dont really want to make another change

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        The run-in? We're no that much past half-way!

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.