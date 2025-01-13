135
  1. ran
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Already have Wood and Isak.

    Watkins to which of the following below?

    1) Mateta
    2) Raul
    3) Havertz
    4) Wissa
    5) Jackson
    6) Save transfer

    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      2

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

    3. FPL Bielsa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raul

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Join my club of Wood Isak and Raul

      Wildcard dream from last GW

  2. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Are we likely to get any info about Timber injury before deadline?

    I was set to do Ait-Nouri > Munoz.

    a) Shall I just do it
    b) wait on Timber news

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Arsenal presser tomorrow

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        just now

        but dont expect anything helpful from Arteta

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sell Timber

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm waiting til tomorrow but probably just going to sell once we get the old "we'll see..."

  3. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    A: Diaz > Gordon
    B: Timber > Munoz/Hall/Neco
    C: Something else?

    Pickford
    Gab TAA Timber
    Salah Palmer Rogers Diaz
    Isak Wood Jackson

    Fab Enzo RAN Greaves

    1FT 0.2ITB

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon’s next four look amazing

    2. FPL Bielsa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  4. WVA
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any way to improve this team with the 2.5m burning a hole in my pocket? Would like to save it for Aina next week!

    Raya
    Robinson Munoz Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Pedro
    Fab Wood Kerkez VdB

  5. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Usually I always look to go different with captaincy or any way I can to gain rank

    But Salah is just another level this season. Don't currently feel like the fixture is hard enough to go against

    Who are you captaining?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah sticking with Salah

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      if Isak was fully fit then maybe he would be an alternative but im sticking with Salah too, the EO is just going to be so high you have to captain him or you lose out if he hauls

    3. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak. Form last month similar to Salah, but fixture is way easier.
      Salah has probably hardest fixture (attacking wise) of the year

    4. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably gonna get Bruno and captain him, but I’m chasing. If I was clear I’d stick with Salah definitely.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's a decent shout. Not many will do that

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm thinking Palmer. Bournemouth have a lot of players missing plus Kepa. Isak could be carrying an injury and Salah is playing the team that he got an xGI of 0.26 last time.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        against*

    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Isak

  6. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you do Diaz to Bruno ?

    1. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’ve got Diaz too but I’m keeping for now

  7. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Genuinely don’t understand how people are choosing Gordon over Bruno

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Well there's a price difference and a team form difference too.

      Albeit hitting the assistant manager chip on Amorim soon is probably the play.

    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Getting both is the way to go.

  8. AD105
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    1 FT, 1.7 ITB

    A) Roll
    B) Konsa > Hall (bench Robinson)
    C) TAA/Amad > Hall/Bruno for -4 (bench Robinson)

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Amad
    Isak(c) Wood

    4.0 Cunha Konsa Greaves

    1. AD105
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Or Cunha > Raul

  9. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    I still have Jackson, he has 2 home games coming should I sell ?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd keep if you kept this long

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2 home very different home games; wouldn't expect much v Bournemouth

  10. Big W
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start
    A) Colwill
    B) Gabriel

    1) Mbuemo
    2) Rogers

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      B 1

    2. Fergie's Gum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B1 easy

  11. Touré De Force
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Methins Liverpool gonna a give Forest a beating this week. If Newcastle can dominate them away from home, Liverpool can do a lot worse. Salah (c) it us

  12. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    DGW 24 just announced or did I miss the announcement earlier?

  13. Fergie's Gum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Odegaard + Evanilson OUT

    A - Mbeumo + Raul
    B - Gordon + Raul
    C - Gordon + Cunha

    Which would you pick and why?

  14. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Everton and Liverpool DGW announced - DGW 24

    February 12th

    Liverpool will face Bournemouth and Everton

    Everton will face Leicester and Liverpool

    Everton

  15. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Everton v Liverpool confirmed for GW24, midweek after FA Cup fourth round.

    Premier League: Please find attached our latest fixture amendment circular. This confirms a new date of Wednesday 12 February for the match between Everton and Liverpool, with the game kicking off at 7:30pm. This is subject to Liverpool not being involved in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs.

