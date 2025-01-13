After a busy four days in which all 20 top-flight teams contested FA Cup third-round fixtures, attention now turns to Gameweek 21 – and the all-important team news.

Premier League and Fantasy managers alike will be counting the cost of those cup ties, with a flurry of new flags appearing.

Hopefully, the pre-match press conferences will clear up some of those doubts.

There are 10 pressers scheduled for Monday so far. All the headline injury updates will be gradually added to the article below.

At least six more press conferences will follow on Tuesday – but there is the very real risk that the managers of four clubs (Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Southampton) won’t face the media until after Tuesday’s FPL deadline.

We’ll know for certain on Tuesday morning, when the day’s press conference list comes through.

GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez serves a one-match suspension after collecting his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 20.

Joe Gomez (hamstring) remains sidelined – and will do for some time.

Other than that, though, it’s looking pretty positive on the team news front.

“[Gomez is] quite far [away]. He’s definitely not training with the team yet. And Darwin is suspended. Those are the two we will miss tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

Slot is understandably pleased to have a nearly fully fit squad given the schedule ahead.

“It’s definitely helpful for every manager everywhere around the world to have all your players available. That is what we almost have at the moment. That’s a very positive thing because we play so many games and not only us, all the teams that are in Europe in England play a lot of games because there’s the League Cup and FA Cup to be played in as well. It helps if they are available but you can’t compare all situations together. “Some teams have squads that are even bigger than us. Some teams don’t have a squad that’s bigger than us. But the teams we are in competition with, of course they would love to have all their players available. There are also teams that have a lot of players in their squad. Ideally, like I said, you want to have all your players available and that’s what we are having at the moment. Let’s hope that almost all of them can continue going like this.” – Arne Slot

One of the Liverpool players who has recently returned from injury is Diogo Jota, who Slot says is now ready for 90 minutes.

“I think all of them have for 80 per cent the same programme and then the last 20 per cent is for every player individual. They do individual work in the gym as well. It’s not only for him that we have a special programme. We try to have a special programme for all the squad players we have. It’s true. He is, like all the others, someone I like to have in my squad. “I like to have him available and when it comes to building up his match fitness, I think you also saw that it went from 30 minutes to 30 minutes to a bit more, a bit more. Now he’s ready to play 90 and that’s a good thing because we have to play many games in the upcoming weeks. It’s nice to have him available and hopefully, it stays like this for the last four or five months.” – Arne Slot on Diogo Jota

MANCHESTER CITY

The broadcast section of Pep Guardiola’s presser was very, very brief.

Predictably, the City boss was asked straight away about the supposedly wantaway Kyle Walker. Even more predictably, Guardiola was giving us nothing.

“No, no news. “I will decide after training [if he’s in the squad].” – Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker

Guardiola was tight-lipped on incoming defender Abdukodir Khusanov, too.

There were no team news updates, either – although there is an embargoed section to come on Monday night.

Rodri (knee) is a long-term absentee, while Ruben Dias (muscle) and John Stones (foot) were again ruled out of Saturday’s cup win over Salford City without any sign of a return date.

Oscar Bobb (leg) had partially made a return to training as of last Friday, so we may be seeing him soon.

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Reece James (hamstring) both got through 45 minutes in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Morecambe and, according to Enzo Maresca, are ready for more minutes.

“They played 45 minutes the other day and now they are available for the next games. “Yeah [they are ready for 90 minutes]. As we said since we’ve started, we are going to try and manage a little bit both because they are a bit delicate situations.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James and Romeo Lavia

Noni Madueke (illness) missed out against the League Two side but is available again.

“He is back. He is back, he is training with us, so he is 100% fit.” – Enzo Maresca on Noni Madueke

Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (unknown) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain unavailable.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (knock) was seen on the grass last week but was then ruled out of the win over Morecambe. He’s pretty much surplus to requirements anyway.

Away from injury news, Maresca was asked about the possibility of using Cole Palmer on the right wing again.

“Could be. You mentioned that with Cole playing wide, the full-back would overlap – but when the full-back overlaps, Cole goes inside the pitch. “At the end, it’s the same position. It’s just the starting position, then the ball moves, the game is dynamic and Cole changes position. I think he played in the first game of the season against City on the wide right but with Malo Gusto overlapping, he would finish in the pocket, in the same position. But I prefer to see Cole inside.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Maresca was also grilled on Nicolas Jackson, who hasn’t scored in a month.

“[He needs to] just continue to work in the way he is working. As you said, he scored many goals at the beginning of the season. Now, there are games where he is not scoring but we are completely happy with Nicolas. “We don’t judge Nicolas just because of the goals. We judge Nicolas for different kinds of things and as I said already, I spoke with Nicolas a few days ago. Last year I think he scored 14 or 15 goals in the Premier League without penalties. [Erling] Haaland, penalty. [Mohamed] Salah, penalty. Cole Palmer, penalty. “If you score 14 or 15 goals in the Premier League and you add four or five penalties, no more than that, at the end it is 20 goals for a striker. This year, he scored already nine or 10. With two or three more penalties it’s already 13 or 14. For Nicolas, he is doing well, he is scoring goals with us without penalties and that is not normal for a number nine. Almost all the nines in clubs shoot penalties. We are completely happy with Nicolas. “For sure, he is going to score goals. Also, he is a bit unlucky because in all those games he didn’t score, he had great chances to score. Sometimes you don’t score but he has to continue in the same way.” – Enzo Maresca on Nicolas Jackson

FULHAM

There was good news for Timothy Castagne owners as Marco Silva revealed that positional rival Kenny Tete (knee) would be out at least until the end of March.

“The timescale is going to be probably till the end of March or the beginning of April. It’s a long, long time.” – Marco Silva on Kenny Tete

Silva didn’t, however, rule out further recruitment at right-back.

Elsewhere, Reiss Nelson (hamstring) is progressing well but remains sidelined for at least another couple of weeks.

The team news is otherwise positive. Sander Berge (ankle) is back in training, while Rodrigo Muniz (back) will “probably” recover from the tweak he sustained on Thursday.

“We are going to take a decision regarding Sander Berge, he’s already back in contention, back working with the players. Let’s see. We are going to have a session, then after assess him and decide if he is going to be for West Ham or if he’s going to be for Leicester.” – Marco Silva

Harrison Reed (knee) returned in that cup win over Watford.

BRENTFORD

Ben Mee (muscle) comes back into contention after recovering from an injury sustained on Boxing Day.

Fabio Carvalho (groin) was back for Saturday’s cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle, as was long-term absentee Rico Henry (knee).

Henry came through that match unscathed but don’t expect a Premier League start just yet.

“From the Southampton squad, everyone is available from that. Vitaly [Janelt] and [Christian] Nørgaard are back in. Rico is, of course, available again for the squad and Ben Mee is ready. I think that’s it. Positive news with Ben Mee. “Very happy, very, very pleased that Rico is back. He’s been one of our best players in the four years in the Premier League. Unfortunately he’s been out for way too long. “It will still take a little bit of time before we see him fully firing. That’s not to say he can’t start or play a Premier League game, but I think consistent high performances will take a little bit of time to build. But he will be involved in the squad tomorrow and then it’s up to me to find out how much I can or will use him. “It’s unlikely he will start.” – Thomas Frank

Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Igor Thiago (joint infection), Gustavo Nunes (back), Aaron Hickey (hamstring) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain out.

Pinnock and Ajer are still “weeks away”, according to Frank.

BOURNEMOUTH

Since Gameweek 20, Evanilson (foot) has been ruled out for a “long time” and Enes Unal (knee) is out for the season.

Adam Smith (muscle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee), Julian Araujo (hamstring), Marcos Senesi (quad) and Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) remain on the injury list, too.

Loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga is also ineligible, while Max Aarons and Philip Billing have now left the club on loan.

New loan signing Julio Soler was involved on Saturday but has now linked up with the Argentina squad for the South American U-20 Championship.

Ryan Christie could be back, at least.

“Ryan Christie was ill, he is going to train today, so I expect him to be ready.” – Andoni Iraola on Ryan Christie

Saturday’s cup tie saw FPL midfielder Dango Ouattara lead the line but the Cherries are in the market for a new striker.

Daniel Jebbison has been recalled in the meantime.

“Probably Antoine [Semenyo] is the one who has played more minutes there even if I prefer him wide. Dango, Justin [Kluivert], definitely Sini[sterra] when he recovers, are players that can give us things as a number nine.” – Andoni Iraola on his makeshift striking options

“We are trying to sign a striker, this is clear. Everyone in the club is trying to sign a striker. “Strikers are very valuable and I understand that clubs don’t want to lose a striker halfway through the season. We need a striker with the level to play and start Premier League games. I know it’s not going to be easy.” – Andoni Iraola

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Fullkrug could be out for “months” with the hamstring injury sustained in last Friday’s cup clash with Aston Villa.

He joins Jarrod Bowen (foot) and Michail Antonio (leg) on the sidelines.

“It’s still early in terms of full diagnosis, I would suggest. But nevertheless, a significant one: a number of weeks. “A number of weeks probably adds up to months, yet.” – Graham Potter on Niclas Fullkrug

“Mo [Kudus] has got the capability to do that, it’s an option for us. We’ve got other options. Lucas [Paqueta] can play there, obviously Danny [Ings].” – Graham Potter on who he can turn to up front

Crysencio Summerville (muscle) is also a doubt for Gameweek 21, having come off at half-time in the same game.

“It’s a minor one with him but probably a little bit more than precautionary. He felt something after about 35 minutes. He finished the first half but probably not at 100%. It’s touch and go but probably erring towards the negative at the moment – but we’ll see.” – Graham Potter on Crysencio Summerville

Potter also brought us the latest updates on Emerson Palmieri (unknown), Konstantinos Mavropanos (head) and Jeanclair Todibo (unknown).

“Emerson has made good progress: he has been training today and yesterday. Todibo is just still with the physio. Mavropanos, no problem. He’s trained the last two days, so that’s good.” – Graham Potter

Lukasz Fabianski (head) returned from concussion on Friday, starting in Potter’s first match.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

After the return of Danilo (ankle) to the matchday squad on Saturday, it’s only fellow long-term absentee Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) on the injury list – so far as we’re aware.

Nuno Espirito Santo was as guarded as ever when asked about the latest team news.

“Assessing, assessing players like you said that played all the game [on Saturday]. Assessing players that are out. So, we prepare – but not major issues.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“We have good options, we have healthy players. Danilo is coming, Ibrahim is closer.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

LEICESTER CITY

Jannik Vestergaard should return in midweek after missing Leicester City’s cup tie against Queens Park Rangers.

Vestergaard was withdrawn on the hour in last Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at Aston Villa but has now rejoined training.

Kasey McAteer was back in the squad against QPR after a three-week lay-off.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has no new concerns, although loanee Odsonne Eduoard can’t feature against his parent club.

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Mads Hermansen (groin) remain unavailable.



