  1. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Stuck this week, was okay but not sure about keeping 3 pool

    1FT worth removing Pedro or Diaz?

    Fabianski
    Trent, Saliba, Aina, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Rogers
    Wood, Isak

    Sanchez, Diaz*, Pedro, Davis

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not Diaz keep him now for the double and hope. Pedro has to go imo

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Jota is a doubt for the weekend, feel like it might be wise to hold Diaz for now

  2. RealSocialDads
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    What do you guys think of:

    L.Diaz + Pedro -> Elanga + Wood

    A. Yes
    B. Too much forest!!

    Rest of team - annoyingly priced out of Diaz -> Gordon

    Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Diaz Amad
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    Pickford Rogers Anderson Digne

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Just been reminded above of the double for Diaz...

    2. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why get rid of Diaz now. Keep him for Ipswich home and the double or it 2 extra transfers used. One to sell and one to bring another pool player

  3. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Play

    A Timber ( double arse Def)
    B Munoz

    1. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    2. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

    3. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

  4. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    I believe I'm ready for next gw, tell me your thoughts please guys

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol, Hall, Neco W
    Palmer(c), Salah, Gordon, Mbeumo
    Isak, Cunha, Joao Pedro

    Bench - Rogers, Bednarek, Kerkez

    I know I have a shitty goalie but Flekken plays vs Liverpool and others I can't afford

  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    This is the gw Haaland bags a hatrick.

    So those with him can finally captain him this gw.

    For me it's Palmer or Salah

    Palmer has the better fixture though

    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Gone with Cole last few gws, will continue

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m capping Cole this week

  6. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Pickford (Stolar)
    Robinson Trent Milenkovic (Hall Munoz)
    Salah (c) Palmer Gordon Mbeumo Fernandes
    Isak Wood (Stewart)

    Good to go?

    1. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would go with Hall over Robinson

  7. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Does anyone know when will Donyell Malen be added to the game? He could feature against Arsenal and still he's not in the game

  8. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabs, Hall, Munoz
    Diaz, Palmer, Salah, Gordon
    Pedro, Isak, Jackson

    Fab, Rogers, Timber, Greaves

    1FT. Which one
    a) Roll (save valuable FT)
    b) Roll and play Rogers instead of Pedro
    c) Pedro > Wood
    d) Diaz > someone

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      c

      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        ah...I'm now £0.1m short for Pedro > Wood !

  9. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Diaz >

    A: Gordon
    B: Amad
    C: Eze
    D: Something else?

    Pickford
    Gab TAA Hall
    Salah Palmer Rogers Diaz
    Isak Wood Jackson

    Fab Enzo RAN Greaves

    1FT 1ITB

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Here's something that I think hasn't been thought about in too much depth.

    The price of the assistant manager. 1.5m is quite a chunk of change if you want to back a top one. At the tail end of the season, we'll want to be setting up our team to have fuller benches for rotation and bench boost which could make it difficult to afford all the players we want. If we then have to juggle making 1.5m when our plans revolve around having a full 15, it could be very difficult to balance.

    This is one of the factors making me lean towards going for Slot in 24. My team atm has no budget concerns. I have the money ITB now to be able to get Slot without being forced to make changes to the team.

    But in a few weeks time with Saka potentially back, maybe we want Haaland, those budget concerns might rear their ugly head.

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Shhh!

    2. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Still don't understand how assistant manager chip will work

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/4192707

        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Great, thanks

    3. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Might concider it but got TC left for dgw Mo.

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Worth mentioning you don't have your TC chip left though, that is unlike the majority I'd imagine

      The fact the majority still have TC left to use is part of the reason why it wouldn't be considered.

      Guarantee you had they're been a mega popular week to use the TC on already (which wasn't Haaland vs IPS originally), and there was a clearer path into the future - many more would be considering it now.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        A surprising number of people don't have TC. There were a few that deployed for Haaland in 2 or 9.

        But yes, it's relevant. I would definitely TC Salah in 24 if I had that choice.

    5. Plumbers Pan
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Do you get your money back once the AM chip is played out or is it dead money then ? Not sure

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes you do.

    6. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I also think that using the FH on a DGW has been too quickly dismissed by many. If you have the maximum chips remaining, I understand, but if you've used one (other than first WC), then you can (and perhaps should) use all of your remaining chips on the DGWs and navigate BGWs with FTs. This was always my tactic in previous seasons, and I don't see what's changed except having too many chips for the DGWs, which is not the case for everyone.

      AssMan GW24 is an opportunity to free up a DGW for FH, then.

      I haven't thought that deeply about it though. Figuring out how and when to use the chips around double and blank gameweeks feels like the most boring and uninspiring homework. It would be different if you were looking for opportunities throughout the season that others might not be looking at, but being restricted to the blanks and doubles makes the work feel too hard for minimal return. Just bung your chips out whenever and see what happens, is going to be my approach.

    7. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Another valid reason to support why I'll be using it GW24 - Although, again, I've already used my TC successfully so have some advantage.

      I say advantage as I see this chip as more of a hinderance with it restricting you in more ways than one for a 3 week period at any given point.

      I do not want that chip hanging over me in the latter weeks of the season when I'd want to be using FH, WC and BB.

    8. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I'm pretty set on AM 24, FH29, TC33, deadend to 34, WC35, BB36. Unless Spurs somehow knock out Pool in Cup. Then maybe I'll keep FH for 34.

    9. Mind over Mata
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If Everton show any signs of life over the next couple of weeks, and that is a big if, I think Moyes might be be an option for weeks 24-26. Get the DGW, 3 games at home, he is cheap, and they will likely play 2 opponents who are 5+ places higher so have a couple of chances at the the win/draw bonuses.

  11. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    1FT, 0.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Raya - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
    Isak - Mateta - Wood

    Thinking either Roll or move on Raya?

    1. Wayne Enterprises
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Roll

  12. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play one?

    A) Robinson
    B) Munoz

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    2. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Always A

  13. Captain Mal
      33 mins ago

      Would you play Hall or Timber?

    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Saliba & Pedro

      To

      Hall & Wissa -4

      ?

    • Wayne Enterprises
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Bench headache:

      1 Gordon
      2 Amad
      3. Mbeumo

      Others starting are

      Palmer Salah

      Isak Wood Gakpo

      1. Vasshin
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        That is vey tough but if I had those players, I would have benched Gakpo this week

    • Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I was going to get rid of Jackson to get Wood this week.

      But according to FPL, Jota has a Muscle injury. Did something happened recently to him or the flag was never removed from last time?

      If he is really in Doubt I might just wait this out and bring Gapko in for Jackson next week

      So

      1. Mind over Mata
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/17/fpl-gameweek-22-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates

        sounds like Jota is carrying something and a big risk injury/rotation wise (as per usual)

    • Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I own Watkins. He has to go right? Isak and Mateta other strikers. Tempted by Wood but as a Forest fan I am concerned I will jinx him like I appear to have jinxed so many other players/teams this season.

      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I would keep Watkins, a great goalscorer and should play more in future if continues scoring. Go Forest, don't jinx them!

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm selling him. Don't think he's guaranteed to start.

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          him=Watkins

      3. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure. After this gw he has 3 x v good fixtures inc hammers and ipswich at home. I'd keep personally

    • Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      A'noon all. 0FT, 0.1 ITB. GTG?

      Hendo (Fab)
      Gab - Hall - Robinson
      Salah - Palmer - Rogers - Amad - Gordon
      Haaland - Isak (c)

      Subs - Williams, Greaves, Ui-Jo

      Ta!

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Should be GTG. No idea who those on your bench are. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Cheers! On bench, Nico from Forest is a bargain, greaves is playing again but yeah Ui-Jo is fodder from forest. Loaned out to turkey by looks of things. I like a frugal bench...

    • tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Triple captaining Salah for dgw?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Probably, but don't like it very much.

        Open Controls
          9 mins ago

          I have my doubts, but I think it has to be done.

        • Malkmus
          • 13 Years
          just now

          That's the plan, but if he doesn't score from now until then I prob won't. Looks tired.

      3. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        FPL review pushing Odegaard & DCL very hard as picks for The next 3 GW's.

        Surely not?

        Hub however suggets getting Amad.

        1. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          I'd ask for my money back and when asked why just screenshot the DCL recommendation

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep.

          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            "MONEY BACK IF YOU DON'T WIN YOUR MINI-LEAGUE!"

            ... recommends DCL.

        2. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          I myself am thinking doing Jackson & Semenyo -> Gordon & Jimenez.

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Makes sense when limited to 3GW projection which includes DGW. You can change the inputs to the solve by excluding those picks rather than running on default

        4. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I'm starting to think a matchday troll is behind FPL Review.
          How's the Hub AI team doing? Did it break into the top 2m yet?

      4. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Easy roll here? Can't afford Pedro to Wood unfortunately

        Henderson
        TAA / Gabriel / Robinson
        Salah / Palmer (C) / Amad / Fernandes
        Isak / Pedro / Jackson

        2FTs, 1.2 ITB

        1. Mind over Mata
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          Looks good

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          Downgrade Bruno and get Wood with the change.

      5. RealSocialDads
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Play one from each:

        A. Rogers (ars)
        B. Pedro (mun)

        1. Pickford (TOT)
        2. Fabianski (CPA)

        1. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          A
          2

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          B1

      6. moonies013
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        who to bench this week?

        A) Mbeumo
        B) Jackson

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

      7. moonies013
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        who to bench this week?

        A) Mbeumo (LIV home)
        B) Jackson (WOL home)

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Post your team. Surely nobody else?

        2. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          B

        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Jackson, although you know he’s going to haul again soon.

        4. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

      8. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        2FT, £1.6M ITB

        Sanchez, Jorgensen
        TAA, Gvardiol, Gabriel, Greaves, Kerkez
        Martinelli, Amad (yes I had him for last nights points!), Rogers, Palmer, Salah
        Isak, Cunha, Wood

        Best move here is rolling transfer, yes?

        Otherwise I’d change keeper or get Mateta for Cunha, but I’m thinking I’m better off banking another transfer, right?

        1. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Put that transfer straight in the bank and relax

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            That was my thought, thanks for the confirmation.

      9. Thicksolidtight
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you play Timber (Villa H) or J Pedro (Mun A) this week?

        1. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Got Raya in goal, btw

        2. Mind over Mata
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Pedro

