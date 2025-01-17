60
  1. Ian Davis
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    A) Evanilson > Jimenez

    B) Play Rogers

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Salarrivederci
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gtg? 1 FT and 2.3 ITb (enough for Sanchez -> Alisson next GW + Slot at 1.5 for GW24)

    Sanchez
    Robinson - Hall - N. Williams
    Salah (C) - Palmer - Eze - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak - Wood

    (Fabianski, Kerkez, Coady, Choudhury)

  3. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    I have exact money for sarr & jesus -> Elanga & Gakpo for free.

    Should I?

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      How many Pool does that give you? 2 or 3

      1. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        3. Trent and Sarah already

        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I like it

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Do ittt

  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who is everyone going to Captain?

    A. SALAH
    B. PALMER
    C. ISAK
    D. WOOD
    E. OTHER

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Salah or Haaland for me.

      Leaning Salah, but Haaland might do robot stuff against Ipswich after this new contract 😀

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    4. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A or C for me.
      Probably A, due to Early kick off putting me off Isak and normally goals galore at brentford

  5. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    So we've got Palmer and Sarr flagged. I've currently got Semenyo. I planned to get Mbeumo soon anyway. Do I just do Semenyo to Mbuemo so I have him as better cover? Or just roll for 2 FT next time round

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sarr and Palmer in squad currently with Semenyo on the bench btw

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Roll

  6. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Good to go?
    Or punt on Elanga?
    1 ft 1.1m itb.

    Sels
    Gabriel - Munoz - Milenkovic
    Salah - Palmer - Sarr - Gordon - Diaz
    Isak - Jackson

    Sanchez - Larsen - Castagne - Huijsen

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sarr and Palmer flagged, Diaz a risk. Assume you'd be moving Sarr to Elanga?

      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I actually like the Elanga pick

    2. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Diaz or Sarr to Elanga?
      Elanga good pick

  7. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FT 0.4m ITB

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah (C) Palmer* Mbeumo Sarr*
    Isak Jackson Wood

    Fab - Robinson Rogers Greaves

    Start Robinson over Gab/Sarr?

    1. Captain Mal
        2 mins ago

        No, maybe over Hall.

      • Boberella
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I’m contemplating Robinson over Sarr

    2. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play 1:
      A) Mbuemo (LIV)
      B) Hall (BOU)

      1. Captain Mal
          9 mins ago

          A

        • Boberella
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Tough one. Mbeumo just.

        • Il Capitano
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          1. Yank Revolution
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Ty all!

      2. Hanz0
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Who to start?

        A.) Hall (Bou H)
        B.) Robinson (Lei A)

        1.) Raul (Lei A)
        2.) Sarr (Whu A)

        1. Supersonic_
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Hall and Raul

        2. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          just now

          A1

      3. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Play one of Sanchez or Fabianski or transfer Sanchez to Sels (giving me Notts cover)

        1. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I’d get Sels for free

      4. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Who to get rid of for Gordon?

        A) Sarr (flagged, but decent fixtures)
        B) Semenyo (playing OOP with Evanilson and Unal out, but not amazing fixtures)

        1. Captain Mal
            8 mins ago

            As a Sarr owner, I'd rather have Semenyo.

            1. Boberella
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Sarr has been a bit underwhelming since getting him in a few weeks ago.

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  I know, Palace as a whole has been mediocre at best.

          • Captain Mal
              14 mins ago

              Would you rather downgrade Timber or Bruno to free some cash?

              1. Boberella
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                Timber

                1. Captain Mal
                    4 mins ago

                    Thanks. Replacements? I have Gabriel, Trent, Hall and Greaves. Maybe an Everton defender to prepare for the double? I can bench him in the meantime.

                    1. space mercenary
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I would go with a Forest defender.

                    2. Boberella
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Aina

                      1. Captain Mal
                          just now

                          I forgot to add Sels is my GK.

                  • space mercenary
                    • 5 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Timber. White is back in training.

                2. NoName
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Which one to bench?

                  A) Diaz
                  B) Jackson
                  C) Murphy

                  1. Boberella
                    • 8 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Thought Diaz was ill according to the team news article.

                    1. NoName
                      • 10 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      "I assume he will be training with us today. I still have to hear this but we are expecting him to train with us today."

                      Sounds like he's not entirely ruled out. Plus, there are doubts on Jota.

                      1. Boberella
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Interesting. Bench Murphy probably then.

                3. KostaK
                  • 3 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Who to bench:
                  a) Odegaard
                  b) Gabriel
                  c) Munoz

                  Keepers:
                  a) Sanchez
                  b) Fab

                  1. ididnt
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    possibly Munoz

                    Sanchez

                4. ididnt
                  • 13 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  A:Watkins > Gakpo
                  B: Sanzhez > Sels

                5. ididnt
                  • 13 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Bench one of:

                  A: Watkins
                  B: Munoz
                  C: Castagne

                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    C for me

                6. mixology
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  WC’d recently, looks good enough for a BB this GW?

                  Raul (lei), Henderson (whu), Amad (BRI), Robinson (lei)

                  Only other player to d consider benching in my starting XI would be Mbeumo (LIV) and Gabriel (AVL)

                  Cheers!

                7. OneTeamInBristol
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  RIP Denis Law

                  So sad to hear the sad news of another footballing icon’s passing in Denis Law who spent two spells at Man City during his simply amazing illustrious career.

                  A man respected in football circles throughout the world and one of Manchester United’s greatest ever players.

                  Condolences to all his family and friends at this sad sad time.

                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRrdD5RpIU0&ab_channel=ClassicManUtdVideosandClips

                  1. Captain Mal
                      just now

                      Two legends in two days.
                      Rest in peace Denis Law.
                      Rest in peace David Lynch.

                  2. FPL Blow-In
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Stupid to put Haaland on WC?

                    Sels
                    Milenkovic, Robinson, Hall
                    Salah, Palmer, Amad, Wilson
                    Haaland, Isak, Raul

                    3.9, Konate, Rogers, Mykolenko

                    My other drafts are much more balanced

                    1. OneTeamInBristol
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Whats your non WC team ?

                  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Bench one:

                    A) Timber
                    B) Munoz

                    1. OneTeamInBristol
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      B

