It’s Gameweek 22 Scout Picks time as we nail down our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player selection for the next round of fixtures.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Operation ‘Target Calvert-Lewin’ continues apace. In Everton’s last 11 matches, the Toffees have failed to score in nine of them.

You’d think at some point, perhaps with a bit of January investment or the return to fitness of arch-creator Dwight McNeil (£5.1m), Everton will drag themselves out of this goalscoring nadir. Until then, though, it’s worth trying to ride the crest of the most depressing wave.

Tottenham Hotspur are no great defensive outfit, of course, but even the porous backlines of Southampton, West Ham United and Brentford have kept clean sheets against Sean Dyche’s former troops in this miserable run.

Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m) duly gets the nod between the sticks.

DEFENDERS