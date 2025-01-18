Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 18 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|21
|43
|+22
|WWWDW
|7th
|Aston Villa
|21
|35
|-1
|WLDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):