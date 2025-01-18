Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 18 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 21 43 +22 WWWDW 7th Aston Villa 21 35 -1 WLDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



