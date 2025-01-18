Having seen Liverpool grab a late, late win over Brentford, Arsenal will attempt to keep pace with the league leaders with a victory of their own this evening.

It won’t be easy: Aston Villa, who defeated the Gunners at the Emirates in 2023/24, are the visitors.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 GMT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the side that triumphed in the north London derby in midweek.

William Saliba is absent from the Arsenal squad, while Raheem Sterling drops to the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino come into the side.

💬 “He felt something before the match, something muscular. I don’t think it’s too much, but he could not train yesterday. He wasn’t feeling good enough to play so we have to assess the situation.” Mikel on Saliba missing today's match pic.twitter.com/JEvHnZsIfO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2025

Villa, who won away at Everton on Wednesday, make just one alteration as Ian Maatsen replaces the benched Lucas Digne.

New signing Donyell Malen is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Rice, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabi, Sterling.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Kamara, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Gauci, Bogarde, Nedeljkovic, Digne, Buendia, Bailey, Malen, Duran.

