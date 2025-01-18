647
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gabriel + Jackson >> munoz + mateta
    Yes or no?

  2. Wenger's Warriors
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    No Home team advantage today then!

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well Arsenal did get a draw.

  3. Captain Mal
      15 mins ago

      Another great day for 2x Arsenal defence, lovely stuff.
      At least they didn't win.

    • EL tridente
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Are TAA and Van Dijk the best options besides Salah for DGW?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bradley might get some mins but yeah, and Konate should be safe if funds don’t allow.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        What else does Nunez need to do? Pool defence isn't great.

      3. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Konate > VVD

    • HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      So owning TAA and Salah. Who would be your 3rd pick for dgw?
      Not trusting diaz/gakpo minutes. Raya->Allison for a longer term move?
      Ending with no Arsenal coverage if do that move. Anyone from everton worth a punt?

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Pickford only

      2. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Probably Alisson or Gakpo (rotation risk)
        I wouldn't get an Everton player.

        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Gakpo didnt really look like much tonight. Feel like I'd rather have my current forwards. Too bad Nunez isnt getting starts. Could given him a one week punt.

      3. The Tonberry
          7 mins ago

          I think only Pickford from Everton as someone that can be kept for the medium term or until the next WC. Wouldn't really go for anyone else.

          I'm probably going with Alisson as my 3rd pick as I want to move out Sanchez and Jackson next week, and Mateta looks a better Jackson replacement than Gakpo (or Nunez)

        • noissimbus
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gakpo still for me.

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            this

        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Think i’m going Arsenal less 10 weeks only 4 CS & rarely a save point

      4. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Where can I find captaincy %

        Want to know how many have Palmer and Wood (C)

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Loads 0/

      5. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        1. Arsenal do they need a striker in the January transfer window to over take Liverpool
        A - No
        B - Yes

        ---
        2. if B best option
        a. Alexander Isak
        b. Viktor Gyokeres
        c. Ollie Watkins
        d. Victor Osimhen
        e. Dusan Vlahovic
        f. Lautaro Martinez

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          B

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thanks FF

        2. ΒAZEΛOS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Life ain't FIFA. None of these guys will come midseason.
          Cunha is the only possibility - contract renewal being delayed

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Good shout - someone under the radar I had forgotten

          2. fantasyfog
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Money talks, if the price is right, anyone is available

            1. Bluetiger1
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              True FF

              1. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Arteta will have one to blame if he does not win the league this year as
                it looks similar to when Leicester won - would be funny if Forest won it
                especially as taken 4 points of league leaders

            2. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              £150M

        3. noissimbus
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          They need a striker just to keep up being in the top four really.

      6. dshv
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Raya to Sels - done'
        Gabriel to Trent ????

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes

        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yup

        3. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Sideways

        4. sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Keep one atleast

      7. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Blankety blanks all thru my team this week.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Unlucky mate, still a few games to go though. Most points in defence this week, if you didn't own Mateta.

          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            Benched Konate for Gab, 50/50 call.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Right choice IMO, just not the right result. I benched VVD. I thought there was a decent chance Brentford would score.

      8. F4L
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is Sarr, Murphy, Delap ➡ Kluivert, Cunha and Dibling (move away from 8th attacker) for -4 a complete kneejerk? i know it probably is, but nice to get 2 pen takers/set-piece takers in

        would have to do sarr to kluivert tonight.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not for me

        2. Captain Mal
            just now

            Murphy has Soton next.

        3. C0YS
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Is it worth it moving J Pedro (eve) along for Mateta (BRE) or hold?

        4. Captain Mal
            8 mins ago

            Is anyone else considering keeping 2x Arsenal defence? When is Saliba expected to return?

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              Considering getting rid of both

            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Plan is timber to konate

          • Golden Oldies
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            Starting to have doubts about Salah TC.. maybe wait and see what other options available for the DGWs in 33 and week 36

          • ΒAZEΛOS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Any updates on Palmer? Slim chance but could really do with him not playing.

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Video training posted pages back rude goals

              1. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Can you say that again in English?

              2. No Kane No Gain
                • 6 Years
                just now

                What are rude goals?!

              3. ΒAZEΛOS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                ok i get you (huh?)

          • sankalparora07
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Which combo for the DGW

            A) Pickford + Konate
            B) Allison + Myklenko

            1. ΒAZEΛOS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              B

            2. F4L
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              a

          • theboss123
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Which 2 of these 3:

            A. Wissa
            B. Wood
            C. Mateta

            1. ΒAZEΛOS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Wood Mateta (for now)

              1. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                this

          • jack88
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Gabriel + Jackson >> munoz + mateta

            Yes or no??

            1. ΒAZEΛOS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              wait till monday night

          • gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            How thick is Havertz. Does he not realise how many cameras there are filming the goals and VAR will review it. Watching Watkins interview, it would appear he has even fewer brain cells saying it shouldn't have been disallowed. WTF!

            1. Winston.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Watch it again… the goal should have been allowed

            2. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              just now

              That’s not a clear handball from the cameras though. And how often do opposition players admit something like that?

              Why so anti-Arsenal? lol

          • Winston.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            A. Wissa + Gordon or
            B. Wood + Mbeumo ?

            1. ΒAZEΛOS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              B longterm

            2. Bluetiger1
              • 2 Years
              just now

              b

            3. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              B!

          • Botman and Robben
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Grrr, played Gabriel over VVD!! 🙁

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Don't mean to be cheeky but why would you ever bench vvd?

