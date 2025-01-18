Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 20 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|21
|37
|+15
|DLLDD
|17th
|Wolves
|21
|16
|-17
|WWDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):