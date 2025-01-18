Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 20 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 21 37 +15 DLLDD 17th Wolves 21 16 -17 WWDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



