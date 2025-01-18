Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Tottenham 21 24 +11 LLDLL 16th Everton 20 17 -11 DDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



