Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Tottenham
|21
|24
|+11
|LLDLL
|16th
|Everton
|20
|17
|-11
|DDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):