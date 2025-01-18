Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Ipswich Town and Manchester City.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 19 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Man City 21 35 +9 LDWWD 18th Ipswich 21 16 -17 LLWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



