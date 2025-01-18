Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Ipswich Town and Manchester City.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 19 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Man City
|21
|35
|+9
|LDWWD
|18th
|Ipswich
|21
|16
|-17
|LLWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):