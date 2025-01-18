Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Leicester City and Fulham.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Fulham 21 30 +2 DWDDL 19th Leicester 21 14 -23 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



