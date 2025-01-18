Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brighton 21 31 +3 DDDDW 12th Man United 21 26 -3 LLLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



