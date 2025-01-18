Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 18 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Newcastle 21 38 +15 WWWWW 8th Bournemouth 21 34 +7 WDDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



