Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 18 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Newcastle
|21
|38
|+15
|WWWWW
|8th
|Bournemouth
|21
|34
|+7
|WDDWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):