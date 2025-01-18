Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 21 41 +10 WWWWD 20th Southampton 21 6 -34 DLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



