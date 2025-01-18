Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between Nottingham Forest and Southampton.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 19 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|21
|41
|+10
|WWWWD
|20th
|Southampton
|21
|6
|-34
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):